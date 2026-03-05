chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
91 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Venthiax
 Venthiax - Rites Of Ra (EP) (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Cro-Mags
 Cro-Mags - Best Wishes (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Coscradh
 Coscradh - Carving The Caus... (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Ensanguinate
 Ensanguinate - Death Saturn... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Glassbone
 Glassbone - Ruthless Savage... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Slakter
 Slakter - Infernal Exekutio... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Norwalk
 Norwalk - Psycho Mirror (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Burial Hordes
 Burial Hordes - Ruins (C)
Par Keyser		   
Slaughterday
 Slaughterday - Dread Emperor (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Agressor
 Agressor - Deathreat (C)
Par Cujo		   
Winter Eternal
 Winter Eternal - Unveiled N... (C)
Par Lestat		   
De l’Abîme Naît l’Aube
 De l’Abîme Naît l’Aube - Ri... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Inoculation
 Inoculation - Actuality (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Megadeth
 Megadeth - Megadeth (C)
Par Keyser		   
Dead And Dripping
 Dead And Dripping - Nefario... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Converge
 Converge - Love Is Not Enough (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Coal Chamber
 Coal Chamber - Chamber Music (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Killing Pace
 Killing Pace - HCPM (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Deathraw
 Deathraw - Reduced To Ashes... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   

Les news du 5 Mars 2026

News
Les news du 5 Mars 2026 Poison Ruïn - Silver Wings
»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Hymns From The Hills, le nouvel album de POISON RUÏN (Post-Punk / Heavy Metal, USA) sortira le 3 avril prochain sur Relapse Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le clip du morceau-titre à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Intro
02. Lily Of The Valley
03. Hymn From The Hills
04. Eidolon
05. Howls From The Citadel
06. Pilgrimage
07. Guts (Lay Your Self Aside)
08. Turn To Dust
09. Puzzle Box
10. Serpent's Curse
11. Sleeping Giant (Interlude)
12. Crescent Sun
13. The Standoff

»
(Lien direct)
SILVER WINGS (Black Metal, USA) est un duo américain dans lequel on retrouve notamment Scott Edward Bartley d'Antichrist Siege Machine au chant et à la batterie. Celui-ci a sorti il y a peu sa toute première démonstration intitulée Hanging Star In The West. Elle est à découvrir ci-dessous en intégralité :

01. The Long Field And Moon
02. Streams Of Crimson
03. Solemn Gray
Thrasho AxGxB
5 Mars 2026

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Poison Ruïn
 Poison Ruïn
Post-Punk / Heavy Metal - Etats-Unis		   
Silver Wings
 Silver Wings
2025 - Etats-Unis		   
MusikÖ_Eye FEST #3 : DOUCEUR NOIRE
Aorlhac + Bliss Of Flesh + ...
Lire le live report
Wolfnacht
Erberinnerungen
Lire la chronique
Cro-Mags
Best Wishes
Lire la chronique
Venthiax
Rites Of Ra (EP)
Lire la chronique
Archaic
The Endgame Protocol
Lire la chronique
Glassbone
Ruthless Savagery (EP)
Lire la chronique
Ensanguinate
Death Saturnalia (With Temp...
Lire la chronique
La photo mystère du 1 Mars 2026
Jouer à la Photo mystère
Slakter
Infernal Exekution Reign
Lire la chronique
Sale Freux
...Elles S'envolèrent...
Lire la chronique
Devastrosity
Eviscerating Desolation
Lire la chronique
Norwalk
Psycho Mirror
Lire la chronique
Aabode
Hyper-Death
Lire la chronique
Burial Hordes
Ruins
Lire la chronique
Coscradh
Carving The Causeway To The...
Lire la chronique
Slaughterday
Dread Emperor
Lire la chronique
Inoculation
Actuality
Lire la chronique
De l’Abîme Naît l’Aube
Rituel : Initiation
Lire la chronique
Stworz
U śmierci na komornem
Lire la chronique
Megadeth
Megadeth
Lire la chronique
Alchemic Transmutation
Demo 2025 (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Converge
Love Is Not Enough
Lire la chronique
Kraken Duumvirate
The Stars Below, the Seas A...
Lire la chronique
Noctivagum
De Arcanis et Ritibus Sulph...
Lire la chronique
Cross Of Disbelief / Impunity
New York Vs. North Yorkshir...
Lire la chronique
Miasmic Serum
Better Left Dead (EP)
Lire la chronique
Winter Eternal
Unveiled Nightsky
Lire la chronique
Killing Pace
HCPM
Lire la chronique
None So Live - Cyrptopsy / 200 Stab Wounds / Inferi / Corpse Pile
Lire le podcast
Breizh Death Metal Party 2 Live Report
Lire le podcast