»

(Lien direct) Hymns From The Hills, le nouvel album de POISON RUÏN (Post-Punk / Heavy Metal, USA) sortira le 3 avril prochain sur Relapse Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le clip du morceau-titre à découvrir ci-dessous :



01. Intro

02. Lily Of The Valley

03. Hymn From The Hills

04. Eidolon

05. Howls From The Citadel

06. Pilgrimage

07. Guts (Lay Your Self Aside)

08. Turn To Dust

09. Puzzle Box

10. Serpent's Curse

11. Sleeping Giant (Interlude)

12. Crescent Sun

13. The Standoff





