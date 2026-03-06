chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
75 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Cro-Mags
 Cro-Mags - Best Wishes (C)
Par Raziel		   
Vargrav
 Vargrav - The Nighthold (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
MusikÖ_Eye FEST #3 : DOUCEUR NOIRE
 MusikÖ_Eye FEST #3 : DOUCEU... (R)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Geld
 Geld - Beyond The Floor (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Venthiax
 Venthiax - Rites Of Ra (EP) (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Coscradh
 Coscradh - Carving The Caus... (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Ensanguinate
 Ensanguinate - Death Saturn... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Glassbone
 Glassbone - Ruthless Savage... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Slakter
 Slakter - Infernal Exekutio... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Norwalk
 Norwalk - Psycho Mirror (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Burial Hordes
 Burial Hordes - Ruins (C)
Par Keyser		   
Slaughterday
 Slaughterday - Dread Emperor (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Agressor
 Agressor - Deathreat (C)
Par Cujo		   
Winter Eternal
 Winter Eternal - Unveiled N... (C)
Par Lestat		   
De l’Abîme Naît l’Aube
 De l’Abîme Naît l’Aube - Ri... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Inoculation
 Inoculation - Actuality (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Megadeth
 Megadeth - Megadeth (C)
Par Keyser		   
Dead And Dripping
 Dead And Dripping - Nefario... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Converge
 Converge - Love Is Not Enough (C)
Par gulo gulo		   

Les news du 6 Mars 2026

News
Les news du 6 Mars 2026 Necromorbid - Yoth Iria - Leatherwitch - Unearth
»
(Lien direct)
NECROMORBID (Black / Death, Italie) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Ceremonial Demonslaught le 17 avril sur Goz Ov War Productions. Tracklist et premier extrait à venir très bientôt.

»
(Lien direct)
YOTH IRIA (Black Metal Mélodique, Grèce) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Gone With The Devil le 8 mai prochain via Metal Blade Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le clip de "The Blind Eye Of Antichrist" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Dare To Rebel
02. Woven Spells Of A Demon
03. The Blind Eye Of Antichrist
04. I, Totem
05. 3am
06. Give 'Em My Beautiful Hell
07. Once In A Blue Moon
08. Blessed Be He Who Enters
09. The End Of The Known Civilization
10. Harut, Government, Fallen

»
(Lien direct)
LEATHERWITCH (Heavy Metal, Pologne) est le nouveau groupe de Marta Gabriel (ex-Crystal Viper). Celui-ci sortira le 23 avril prochain via Listenable Records un premier EP intitulé Beast Inside. En voici le clip vidéo :

01. Beast Inside
02. Bound By The Night

»
(Lien direct)
UNEARTH (Metalcore, USA) vient de rejoindre à nouveau les rangs de Metal Blade Records :

Trevor Phipps a écrit : "Getting another shot at working with Metal Blade Records feels nothing short of coming home. We truly got our best chance at making a life of creating music and touring during our first run with Metal Blade from 2004-2011. Working with so many familiar faces we trust and appreciate is something we wholeheartedly welcome. The music we're cooking is as heavy and boundary-pushing as we've ever been, and we look forward to sharing it with you all in 2027."

"They gave us our start; now, they're part of our future," says guitarist Peter Layman. "After fifteen years apart, we're back with Metal Blade, the home of some of our defining records. With the writing process well underway, we felt Metal Blade was the perfect fit for us and the direction we're headed. We're thankful that they feel the same way and know that what comes next will be our best offering yet."
Thrasho AxGxB
6 Mars 2026

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Geld
 Geld
Currency // Castration
2023 - Relapse Records		   
Mutagenic Host
 Mutagenic Host
The Diseased Machine
2025 - Memento Mori		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Unearth
 Unearth
Metalcore - 1998 - Etats-Unis		   
Yoth Iria
 Yoth Iria
Black Metal mélodique - 2019 - Grèce		   
Mutagenic Host
The Diseased Machine
Lire la chronique
Geld
Currency // Castration
Lire la chronique
Vargrav
The Nighthold
Lire la chronique
Crîssäegrîm
Heir of the Eternal Kingdom
Lire la chronique
Geld
Beyond The Floor
Lire la chronique
MusikÖ_Eye FEST #3 : DOUCEUR NOIRE
Aorlhac + Bliss Of Flesh + ...
Lire le live report
Wolfnacht
Erberinnerungen
Lire la chronique
Cro-Mags
Best Wishes
Lire la chronique
Venthiax
Rites Of Ra (EP)
Lire la chronique
Archaic
The Endgame Protocol
Lire la chronique
Glassbone
Ruthless Savagery (EP)
Lire la chronique
Ensanguinate
Death Saturnalia (With Temp...
Lire la chronique
La photo mystère du 1 Mars 2026
Jouer à la Photo mystère
Slakter
Infernal Exekution Reign
Lire la chronique
Sale Freux
...Elles S'envolèrent...
Lire la chronique
Devastrosity
Eviscerating Desolation
Lire la chronique
Norwalk
Psycho Mirror
Lire la chronique
Aabode
Hyper-Death
Lire la chronique
Burial Hordes
Ruins
Lire la chronique
Coscradh
Carving The Causeway To The...
Lire la chronique
Slaughterday
Dread Emperor
Lire la chronique
Inoculation
Actuality
Lire la chronique
De l’Abîme Naît l’Aube
Rituel : Initiation
Lire la chronique
Stworz
U śmierci na komornem
Lire la chronique
Megadeth
Megadeth
Lire la chronique
Alchemic Transmutation
Demo 2025 (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Converge
Love Is Not Enough
Lire la chronique
Kraken Duumvirate
The Stars Below, the Seas A...
Lire la chronique
Noctivagum
De Arcanis et Ritibus Sulph...
Lire la chronique
Cross Of Disbelief / Impunity
New York Vs. North Yorkshir...
Lire la chronique