Les news du 6 Mars 2026
News
Les news du 6 Mars 2026 Necromorbid - Yoth Iria - Leatherwitch - Unearth
|NECROMORBID (Black / Death, Italie) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Ceremonial Demonslaught le 17 avril sur Goz Ov War Productions. Tracklist et premier extrait à venir très bientôt.
|YOTH IRIA (Black Metal Mélodique, Grèce) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Gone With The Devil le 8 mai prochain via Metal Blade Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le clip de "The Blind Eye Of Antichrist" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Dare To Rebel
02. Woven Spells Of A Demon
03. The Blind Eye Of Antichrist
04. I, Totem
05. 3am
06. Give 'Em My Beautiful Hell
07. Once In A Blue Moon
08. Blessed Be He Who Enters
09. The End Of The Known Civilization
10. Harut, Government, Fallen
|LEATHERWITCH (Heavy Metal, Pologne) est le nouveau groupe de Marta Gabriel (ex-Crystal Viper). Celui-ci sortira le 23 avril prochain via Listenable Records un premier EP intitulé Beast Inside. En voici le clip vidéo :
01. Beast Inside
02. Bound By The Night
|UNEARTH (Metalcore, USA) vient de rejoindre à nouveau les rangs de Metal Blade Records :
Trevor Phipps a écrit : "Getting another shot at working with Metal Blade Records feels nothing short of coming home. We truly got our best chance at making a life of creating music and touring during our first run with Metal Blade from 2004-2011. Working with so many familiar faces we trust and appreciate is something we wholeheartedly welcome. The music we're cooking is as heavy and boundary-pushing as we've ever been, and we look forward to sharing it with you all in 2027."
"They gave us our start; now, they're part of our future," says guitarist Peter Layman. "After fifteen years apart, we're back with Metal Blade, the home of some of our defining records. With the writing process well underway, we felt Metal Blade was the perfect fit for us and the direction we're headed. We're thankful that they feel the same way and know that what comes next will be our best offering yet."
GROUPES DU JOUR
|Unearth
Metalcore - 1998 - Etats-Unis
|Yoth Iria
Black Metal mélodique - 2019 - Grèce
