Trevor Phipps a écrit : "Getting another shot at working with Metal Blade Records feels nothing short of coming home. We truly got our best chance at making a life of creating music and touring during our first run with Metal Blade from 2004-2011. Working with so many familiar faces we trust and appreciate is something we wholeheartedly welcome. The music we're cooking is as heavy and boundary-pushing as we've ever been, and we look forward to sharing it with you all in 2027."



"They gave us our start; now, they're part of our future," says guitarist Peter Layman. "After fifteen years apart, we're back with Metal Blade, the home of some of our defining records. With the writing process well underway, we felt Metal Blade was the perfect fit for us and the direction we're headed. We're thankful that they feel the same way and know that what comes next will be our best offering yet."