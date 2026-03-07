chargement...

Les news du 7 Mars 2026
 Les news du 7 Mars 2026 - A... (N)
Par Lestat		   
Mutagenic Host
 Mutagenic Host - The Diseas... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Cro-Mags
 Cro-Mags - Best Wishes (C)
Par Raziel		   
Vargrav
 Vargrav - The Nighthold (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
MusikÖ_Eye FEST #3 : DOUCEUR NOIRE
 MusikÖ_Eye FEST #3 : DOUCEU... (R)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Geld
 Geld - Beyond The Floor (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Venthiax
 Venthiax - Rites Of Ra (EP) (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Coscradh
 Coscradh - Carving The Caus... (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Ensanguinate
 Ensanguinate - Death Saturn... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Glassbone
 Glassbone - Ruthless Savage... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Slakter
 Slakter - Infernal Exekutio... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Norwalk
 Norwalk - Psycho Mirror (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Burial Hordes
 Burial Hordes - Ruins (C)
Par Keyser		   
Slaughterday
 Slaughterday - Dread Emperor (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Agressor
 Agressor - Deathreat (C)
Par Cujo		   
Winter Eternal
 Winter Eternal - Unveiled N... (C)
Par Lestat		   
De l’Abîme Naît l’Aube
 De l’Abîme Naît l’Aube - Ri... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Inoculation
 Inoculation - Actuality (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Megadeth
 Megadeth - Megadeth (C)
Par Keyser		   
Dead And Dripping
 Dead And Dripping - Nefario... (C)
Par Sosthène		   

Les news du 7 Mars 2026 Alkhemia - Virodh - Highgate - Fable - Goatpsalm - Legionary - Heruka - Stalemate of Wills - Deathstorm - Clouds Taste Satanic - Oldowan Gash - Aurora Disease - Karelian Warcry - Rosa Faenskap - Antrisch - Sounds Of Delusion - Immolation
»
(Lien direct)
ALKHEMIA (Black Metal, France) a publié le titre "Zeitgeist" figurant sur son nouvel album Häxen à paraître le 13 mars sur Non Serviam Records. Tracklist :

01 Zeitgeist
02 Excressence
03 Hissing Ratz
04 Prekonition
05 Stars and Frozen Faces
06 Nonsense
07 Remnants

»
(Lien direct)
VIRODH (Progressive/Technical Death Metal, Inde) vient de sortir son premier longue-durée Harvest of Desolation chez Erymanthian Records. Tracklist :

1. Initiation
2. Swept in Dismay
3. Dissolution of Karma
4. Kafkaesque
5. Kings of Deceit
6. Harvest of Desolation
7. Great Depression
8. Whispers in the Void

»
(Lien direct)
HIGHGATE (Black/Sludge/Doom, USA) a dévoilé le morceau "Death Comes" tiré de son nouveau disque Prophecies of Eternal Horror qui sort le 27 mars via Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :

1. Terraforming Hell
2. Death Comes
3. At Paranoia's Poison Door
4. Deceiver
5. The Writhing Dawn

»
(Lien direct)
FABLE (Heavy Metal/Hard Rock, Espagne) sortira son premier EP Long Hath the Night Dwelt le 22 mai sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Prelude [1:55]
2. The Owl [4:44]
3. The Oak [5:21]
4. The Funeral (March to the Black Mountain) [3:05]
5. The Moon [6:10]

»
(Lien direct)
GOATPSALM (Funeral Doom Metal/Ambient, Russie) sortira son nouvel opus Beneath le 10 avril chez Aesthetic Death. Tracklist :

1- Veve Of Smoke And Rum
2- Heart Of Damballah Wedo
3- Spit Soil
4- Kalbas Whispers Of Death
5- Exequies

»
(Lien direct)
LEGIONARY (Death/Thrash, USA) vient de sortir son nouvel album Never-Ending Quest for Purpose en autoproduction. Tracklist :

1. Sentenced to a Life of Chronic Guilt
2. If the Judges Became the Judged
3. Never-Ending Quest for Purpose
4. Controllers of Perception
5. Story Without Closure

»
(Lien direct)
HERUKA (Symphonic Black Metal, Italie) a posté une version live du titre "Peisithanatos" issue de son Live in Rome prévu le 10 mars via Rude Awakening Records pour célébrer les vingt-cinq ans du groupe. Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. Zoryas - Emho’s Army
3. Amsarctra - Nekrom’s Rescue
4. Indarno
5. No Sun Dared Pass Our Windows
6. Takar - The Enigma
7. Peisithanatos
8. Chailosis - The Revelation
9. Spleen
10. Francis Bacon
11. Let No One Be Saved
12. Coisomo - Deception’s End

»
(Lien direct)
STALEMATE OF WILLS (Sludge/Stoner/Doom, USA) sortira son premier long-format Existence Denied le 26 avril sur FFTC Records. Tracklist :

1) Visibility
2) Maximum Amounts of Woe
3) Existence Denied
4) Two Worlds
5) Let It Be Known
6) High Above
7) Unusual Character Profile
8) Light the Way

»
(Lien direct)
DEATHSTORM (Thrash Metal, Autriche) sortira son nouveau disque Cascophonies le 22 mai chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Partially Devoured
2. Let This One Be a Demon
3. Cease to Exist
4. Body in a Barrel
5. Horripilation
6. Mask of Sanity
7. Black Knife Night
8. Mount Eerie
9. Mortuorum Flies

»
(Lien direct)
CLOUDS TASTE SATANIC (Instrumental Post-Doom Metal, USA) a sorti Berlin 2023, deuxième épisode de sa série live en studio. Tracklist :

1. Second Sight (live)
2. Sun Death Ritual (Parts I-III) (live)
3. Spirits of the Green Desert (Part IV)
4. Beast from the Sea

»
(Lien direct)
OLDOWAN GASH (Black Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel opus 1000 Dreams of War le 30 avril via Amor Fati Productions (CD & LP) et Feral Heart Productions (K7). Tracklist :

1. Catechism Of Shame Pt I [7:36]
2. 1000 Dreams Of War [5:44]
3. Brides Of Orlok [4:31]
4. Catechism Of Shame (Word Of Magic) Pt II [8:04]
5. Fighting Forever [14:02]

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band AURORA DISEASE (Depressive Avant-garde Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album Epitaph le 21 mars sur Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. Epitaph [5:37]
2. Alone [3:41]
3. Áedán [7:16]
4. Vortex [7:46]
5. As Time Bleeds Into a Violet River [12:57]
6. Otherworld [4:43]
7. Rigor Mortis Epilogue [12:34]
8. Into Abyss [6:46]

»
(Lien direct)
KARELIAN WARCRY (Black/Death, Finlande) vient de sortir son nouveau disque Veripellot chez Inverse Records. Tracklist :

01. Mielen rutto
02. Joukkohauta
03. Veripellot
04. Horisontit
05. Unholan tuntemattomat
06. Vihasuru
07. Lanka
08. Tanne Ost
09. Saattokellot

»
(Lien direct)
ROSA FAENSKAP (Post-Black Metal, Norvège) a sorti son nouvel opus Ingenting forblir via Fysisk Format. Tracklist :

1. Den svake mannen
2. Faenskap for alltid
3. La barna leve
4. Klarhet i kaos
5. Bygg til himmelen
6. Famler i hatet
7. Jeg våkner snart

»
(Lien direct)
ANTRISCH (Atmospheric Black Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé le morceau "Hidalgo infernal - Der baskische Wolf" extrait de son nouvel album Expedition III: Renitenzpfad à venir le 27 mars sur AOP Records. Tracklist :

1. Conquista - Prolog
2. Hidalgo infernal - Der baskische Wolf
3. Nattern & Narren - Los Marañones I
4. Bittergrün - Los Marañones II
5. Abkehr - Non svfficit orbis
6. Verschanzt - Perleneilandterror
7. Canis lvpvm edit - Wolfsfalle | Verratener Verräter

»
(Lien direct)
SOUNDS OF DELUSION (Sludge avec Juuso Raatikainen de Swallow the Sun, Finlande) a mis en ligne un nouveau single intitulé "Saint".

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Descent, le nouvel album d'IMMOLATION (Death Metal, USA) sortira le 10 avril prochain sur Nuclear Blast Records. Après "Adversary", en voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Attrition" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. These Vengeful Winds
02. The Ephemeral Curse
03. God's Last Breath
04. Adversary
05. Attrition
06. Bend Towards The Dark
07. Host
08. False Ascent
09. Banished
10. Descent
Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB
7 Mars 2026

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Lestat citer
Lestat
07/03/2026 10:58
Je ne savais pas que le groupe allemand ANTRISCH s'intéressait à la politique parisienne.

