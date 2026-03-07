|
Les news du 7 Mars 2026
Les news du 7 Mars 2026 Alkhemia - Virodh - Highgate - Fable - Goatpsalm - Legionary - Heruka - Stalemate of Wills - Deathstorm - Clouds Taste Satanic - Oldowan Gash - Aurora Disease - Karelian Warcry - Rosa Faenskap - Antrisch - Sounds Of Delusion - Immolation
|ALKHEMIA (Black Metal, France) a publié le titre "Zeitgeist" figurant sur son nouvel album Häxen à paraître le 13 mars sur Non Serviam Records. Tracklist :
01 Zeitgeist
02 Excressence
03 Hissing Ratz
04 Prekonition
05 Stars and Frozen Faces
06 Nonsense
07 Remnants
|VIRODH (Progressive/Technical Death Metal, Inde) vient de sortir son premier longue-durée Harvest of Desolation chez Erymanthian Records. Tracklist :
1. Initiation
2. Swept in Dismay
3. Dissolution of Karma
4. Kafkaesque
5. Kings of Deceit
6. Harvest of Desolation
7. Great Depression
8. Whispers in the Void
|HIGHGATE (Black/Sludge/Doom, USA) a dévoilé le morceau "Death Comes" tiré de son nouveau disque Prophecies of Eternal Horror qui sort le 27 mars via Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :
1. Terraforming Hell
2. Death Comes
3. At Paranoia's Poison Door
4. Deceiver
5. The Writhing Dawn
|FABLE (Heavy Metal/Hard Rock, Espagne) sortira son premier EP Long Hath the Night Dwelt le 22 mai sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Prelude [1:55]
2. The Owl [4:44]
3. The Oak [5:21]
4. The Funeral (March to the Black Mountain) [3:05]
5. The Moon [6:10]
|GOATPSALM (Funeral Doom Metal/Ambient, Russie) sortira son nouvel opus Beneath le 10 avril chez Aesthetic Death. Tracklist :
1- Veve Of Smoke And Rum
2- Heart Of Damballah Wedo
3- Spit Soil
4- Kalbas Whispers Of Death
5- Exequies
|LEGIONARY (Death/Thrash, USA) vient de sortir son nouvel album Never-Ending Quest for Purpose en autoproduction. Tracklist :
1. Sentenced to a Life of Chronic Guilt
2. If the Judges Became the Judged
3. Never-Ending Quest for Purpose
4. Controllers of Perception
5. Story Without Closure
|HERUKA (Symphonic Black Metal, Italie) a posté une version live du titre "Peisithanatos" issue de son Live in Rome prévu le 10 mars via Rude Awakening Records pour célébrer les vingt-cinq ans du groupe. Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. Zoryas - Emho’s Army
3. Amsarctra - Nekrom’s Rescue
4. Indarno
5. No Sun Dared Pass Our Windows
6. Takar - The Enigma
7. Peisithanatos
8. Chailosis - The Revelation
9. Spleen
10. Francis Bacon
11. Let No One Be Saved
12. Coisomo - Deception’s End
|STALEMATE OF WILLS (Sludge/Stoner/Doom, USA) sortira son premier long-format Existence Denied le 26 avril sur FFTC Records. Tracklist :
1) Visibility
2) Maximum Amounts of Woe
3) Existence Denied
4) Two Worlds
5) Let It Be Known
6) High Above
7) Unusual Character Profile
8) Light the Way
|DEATHSTORM (Thrash Metal, Autriche) sortira son nouveau disque Cascophonies le 22 mai chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Partially Devoured
2. Let This One Be a Demon
3. Cease to Exist
4. Body in a Barrel
5. Horripilation
6. Mask of Sanity
7. Black Knife Night
8. Mount Eerie
9. Mortuorum Flies
|CLOUDS TASTE SATANIC (Instrumental Post-Doom Metal, USA) a sorti Berlin 2023, deuxième épisode de sa série live en studio. Tracklist :
1. Second Sight (live)
2. Sun Death Ritual (Parts I-III) (live)
3. Spirits of the Green Desert (Part IV)
4. Beast from the Sea
|OLDOWAN GASH (Black Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel opus 1000 Dreams of War le 30 avril via Amor Fati Productions (CD & LP) et Feral Heart Productions (K7). Tracklist :
1. Catechism Of Shame Pt I [7:36]
2. 1000 Dreams Of War [5:44]
3. Brides Of Orlok [4:31]
4. Catechism Of Shame (Word Of Magic) Pt II [8:04]
5. Fighting Forever [14:02]
|Le one-man band AURORA DISEASE (Depressive Avant-garde Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album Epitaph le 21 mars sur Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :
1. Epitaph [5:37]
2. Alone [3:41]
3. Áedán [7:16]
4. Vortex [7:46]
5. As Time Bleeds Into a Violet River [12:57]
6. Otherworld [4:43]
7. Rigor Mortis Epilogue [12:34]
8. Into Abyss [6:46]
|KARELIAN WARCRY (Black/Death, Finlande) vient de sortir son nouveau disque Veripellot chez Inverse Records. Tracklist :
01. Mielen rutto
02. Joukkohauta
03. Veripellot
04. Horisontit
05. Unholan tuntemattomat
06. Vihasuru
07. Lanka
08. Tanne Ost
09. Saattokellot
|ROSA FAENSKAP (Post-Black Metal, Norvège) a sorti son nouvel opus Ingenting forblir via Fysisk Format. Tracklist :
1. Den svake mannen
2. Faenskap for alltid
3. La barna leve
4. Klarhet i kaos
5. Bygg til himmelen
6. Famler i hatet
7. Jeg våkner snart
|ANTRISCH (Atmospheric Black Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé le morceau "Hidalgo infernal - Der baskische Wolf" extrait de son nouvel album Expedition III: Renitenzpfad à venir le 27 mars sur AOP Records. Tracklist :
1. Conquista - Prolog
2. Hidalgo infernal - Der baskische Wolf
3. Nattern & Narren - Los Marañones I
4. Bittergrün - Los Marañones II
5. Abkehr - Non svfficit orbis
6. Verschanzt - Perleneilandterror
7. Canis lvpvm edit - Wolfsfalle | Verratener Verräter
|SOUNDS OF DELUSION (Sludge avec Juuso Raatikainen de Swallow the Sun, Finlande) a mis en ligne un nouveau single intitulé "Saint".
|Intitulé Descent, le nouvel album d'IMMOLATION (Death Metal, USA) sortira le 10 avril prochain sur Nuclear Blast Records. Après "Adversary", en voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Attrition" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. These Vengeful Winds
02. The Ephemeral Curse
03. God's Last Breath
04. Adversary
05. Attrition
06. Bend Towards The Dark
07. Host
08. False Ascent
09. Banished
10. Descent
