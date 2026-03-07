»

(Lien direct) LEGIONARY (Death/Thrash, USA) vient de sortir son nouvel album Never-Ending Quest for Purpose en autoproduction. Tracklist :



1. Sentenced to a Life of Chronic Guilt

2. If the Judges Became the Judged

3. Never-Ending Quest for Purpose

4. Controllers of Perception

5. Story Without Closure



<a href="https://legionary.bandcamp.com/album/never-ending-quest-for-purpose-album">Never-Ending Quest for Purpose (Album) de Legionary</a>