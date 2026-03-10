HELLRIPPER (Black / Speed, Royaume-Uni) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Coronach le 27 mars sur Century Media Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le clip de "Mortercheyn" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Hunderprest
02. Kinchyle (Goatkraft And Granite)
03. The Art Of Resurrection
04. Baobhan Sith (Waltz Of The Damned)
05. Blakk Satanik Fvkkstorm
06. Sculptor's Cave
07. Mortercheyn
08. Coronach
HELLFUCK (Blackened Speed/Thrash, Pologne) vient de dévoiler un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé 9 Nails Hammered Into The Flesh Of God qui sortira le 13 mars via Godz Ov War Productions. "The Temple Of Deceit Burns Bright" se découvre ici :
