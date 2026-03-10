»

(Lien direct) HELLFUCK (Blackened Speed/Thrash, Pologne) vient de dévoiler un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé 9 Nails Hammered Into The Flesh Of God qui sortira le 13 mars via Godz Ov War Productions. "The Temple Of Deceit Burns Bright" se découvre ici :



