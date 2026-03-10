chargement...

Les news du 10 Mars 2026

News
Les news du 10 Mars 2026 Hellripper - Hellfuck - Toxikull - Möhrkvlth - Goholor
»
(Lien direct)
HELLRIPPER (Black / Speed, Royaume-Uni) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Coronach le 27 mars sur Century Media Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le clip de "Mortercheyn" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Hunderprest
02. Kinchyle (Goatkraft And Granite)
03. The Art Of Resurrection
04. Baobhan Sith (Waltz Of The Damned)
05. Blakk Satanik Fvkkstorm
06. Sculptor's Cave
07. Mortercheyn
08. Coronach

»
(Lien direct)
HELLFUCK (Blackened Speed/Thrash, Pologne) vient de dévoiler un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé 9 Nails Hammered Into The Flesh Of God qui sortira le 13 mars via Godz Ov War Productions. "The Temple Of Deceit Burns Bright" se découvre ici :

»
(Lien direct)
TOXIKULL (Heavy/Speed, Portugal)a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son nouvel opus Turbulence à venir le 24 avril chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Midnight Fire
2. Turbulence
3. Dragon Magic
4. Blessed By The Night
5. Dying Star
6. Strike Again
7. Hard To Break
8. Burning Spark
9. King of the Hammer
10. Flames of Glory

»
(Lien direct)
MÖHRKVLTH (Black Metal, Bretagne) sortira son nouvel album Gwenojennoù An Ankounac’h le 5 mai via Antiq. Tracklist :

1. Dindan Gouloù Ar C'hroajoù Mein [8:47]
2. Va C'heriadenn [7:36]
3. Recueillement [1:45]
4. Pour Une Couronne De Chrysanthèmes [7:46]
5. Noz Ar Re Grouget [9:52]
6. Aux Songes De L'Hiver [8:18]

»
(Lien direct)
GOHOLOR (Black/Death, Slovaquie) sortira son premier long-format Locus Damnatorum le 8 mmai sur Personal Records.
Thrasho AxGxB + Jean-Clint + Keyser
10 Mars 2026

