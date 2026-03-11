»

(Lien direct) HANGING GARDEN (Melodic Doom/Death/Gothic, Finlande) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Eternal Trees of Turquoise" extrait de son nouvel album Isle of Bliss à venir le 20 mars sur Agonia Records. Tracklist :



1. To Outlive the Nine Ravens

2. Eternal Trees of Turquoise

3. Isle of Bliss

4. To the Gates of Hel

5. The Death Upon Our Shoulders

6. The Blights Nine

7. Arise, Black Sun

8. Her Waning Light

9. Beneath the Fallen Sky



