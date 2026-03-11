|
Les news du 11 Mars 2026
Les news du 11 Mars 2026 Protrusion - Xorsist - Towering - Caustic - Ildfar - Voidthrone - Hanging Garden - Forlorn Citadel - Crouch
|C'est vendredi sur Sevared Records, Unholy Domain Records, Iron Fortress Records et Extremely Rotten Productions que sortira The Last Suppuration, premier album album des Américains de PROTRUSION (Death Metal). Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Confined To Anguish
02. Accursed Skin
03. Exhumer's Romance
04. Morbid Mortality
05. Boiled At Birth
06. Slugs Of Decadence
07. Scorned Vengeance
08. Sacrament
09. The Last Suppuration
10. Anthropophilic Anomaly
|XORSIST (Death Metal, Suède) vient de dévoiler un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Aberrations attendu pour le 24 avril via Hammerheart Records. "Faceless" se découvre ici :
|TOWERING (Black / Death Metal, France) vient de dévoiler un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé The Oblation Of Man qui sortira le 3 avril via Dolorem Records. "To Die Once And Emerge" s'écoute ci-dessous :
|CAUSTIC (Death Metal, Espagne) a signé avec Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie le 10 avril de son nouvel album Inner Deflagration. Tracklist :
1. Dead Mind Job
2. Sleeping On Adrenaline
3. A Vortex Darkly
4. Inner Deflagration
5. Mato En Mi Tiempo Libre
6. Stab It Until You Make It
7. Speak Of The Dead
8. Mestres De L'assassinat
9. Rotten King
10. Maggots
|ILDFAR (Black Metal, Norvège) sortira son nouveau disque Der ligger et land le 12 avril chez Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :
1. Urgaard
2. Hjemkomsten
3. Under maanen
4. En svunnen tid
5. Vi minnes
6. Naar alt der svartner
7. Solen vekker dalen
8. Dom over hver en doed
9. Natteskygger
10. Der ligger et land
11. Voktere av tid
12. Svartsinn
|VOIDTHRONE (Dissonant Blackened Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel opus Dreaming Rat le 8 mai en indépendant. Tracklist :
Arc 2 - The vital present. A universe, a civilization, an idea flourishing into a promised infinity.
1. II-I. Homeless Animal
2. II-II. Morbid Seagull
3. II-III. Ren Omega
Arc 1 - The hopeful past. A maelstrom of violence and optimism.
4. I-I. Bergen
5. I-II. Dreaming Rat
6. I-III. First Blood
Arc 3 - The silent future. An extinguished, lonely death of the physical, spiritual, and cognitive.
7. III-I. Surfing the Abyss
8. III-II. The Dying Squid
9. III-III. Worm Spiral
|HANGING GARDEN (Melodic Doom/Death/Gothic, Finlande) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Eternal Trees of Turquoise" extrait de son nouvel album Isle of Bliss à venir le 20 mars sur Agonia Records. Tracklist :
1. To Outlive the Nine Ravens
2. Eternal Trees of Turquoise
3. Isle of Bliss
4. To the Gates of Hel
5. The Death Upon Our Shoulders
6. The Blights Nine
7. Arise, Black Sun
8. Her Waning Light
9. Beneath the Fallen Sky
|FORLORN CITADEL (Black Metal Atmosphérique, Australie) sortira son nouvel album intitulé An Oath Undone le 3 avril prochain via Northern Silence Productions. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Ironclad" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Ironclad
02. Ascend Into The Mist
03. The Return
04. Torchlit Granite Leads The Way
05. Rusted Steel (An Oath Undone)
|CROUCH (Hardcore, Belgique), groupe dans lequel on retrouve des membres et ex-membres de Rise And Fall, Wiegedood, Oathbreaker, Amenra et Living Gate, sortira son premier album intitulé Breaking The Catatonic State le 20 mars via le label Heimlich Manoeuvres. En voici deux extraits avec les clips de "Bad Seed" et "Lhotse" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Godby
02. Vidal
03. Yellow Eyes
04. Hatchets And Hammers
05. Twisted Colossus
06. Good Seed
07. Bad Seed
08. Geneva
09. Non-Competitive Garden Display
10. Lhotse
