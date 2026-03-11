chargement...

Cryptic Shift
 Cryptic Shift - Overspace &... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Mutagenic Host
 Mutagenic Host - The Diseas... (C)
Par isotaupe		   
Possession
 Possession - The Mother Of ... (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Les news du 7 Mars 2026
 Les news du 7 Mars 2026 - A... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Cro-Mags
 Cro-Mags - Best Wishes (C)
Par Raziel		   
Vargrav
 Vargrav - The Nighthold (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
MusikÖ_Eye FEST #3 : DOUCEUR NOIRE
 MusikÖ_Eye FEST #3 : DOUCEU... (R)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Geld
 Geld - Beyond The Floor (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Venthiax
 Venthiax - Rites Of Ra (EP) (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Coscradh
 Coscradh - Carving The Caus... (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Ensanguinate
 Ensanguinate - Death Saturn... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Glassbone
 Glassbone - Ruthless Savage... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Slakter
 Slakter - Infernal Exekutio... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Norwalk
 Norwalk - Psycho Mirror (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Burial Hordes
 Burial Hordes - Ruins (C)
Par Keyser		   
Slaughterday
 Slaughterday - Dread Emperor (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Agressor
 Agressor - Deathreat (C)
Par Cujo		   
Winter Eternal
 Winter Eternal - Unveiled N... (C)
Par Lestat		   
De l’Abîme Naît l’Aube
 De l’Abîme Naît l’Aube - Ri... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Inoculation
 Inoculation - Actuality (C)
Par AxGxB		   

Les news du 11 Mars 2026

News
Les news du 11 Mars 2026 Towering - Caustic - Ildfar - Voidthrone - Hanging Garden - Forlorn Citadel - Crouch
»
(Lien direct)
TOWERING (Black / Death Metal, France) vient de dévoiler un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé The Oblation Of Man qui sortira le 3 avril via Dolorem Records. "To Die Once And Emerge" s'écoute ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
CAUSTIC (Death Metal, Espagne) a signé avec Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie le 10 avril de son nouvel album Inner Deflagration. Tracklist :

1. Dead Mind Job
2. Sleeping On Adrenaline
3. A Vortex Darkly
4. Inner Deflagration
5. Mato En Mi Tiempo Libre
6. Stab It Until You Make It
7. Speak Of The Dead
8. Mestres De L'assassinat
9. Rotten King
10. Maggots

»
(Lien direct)
ILDFAR (Black Metal, Norvège) sortira son nouveau disque Der ligger et land le 12 avril chez Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. Urgaard
2. Hjemkomsten
3. Under maanen
4. En svunnen tid
5. Vi minnes
6. Naar alt der svartner
7. Solen vekker dalen
8. Dom over hver en doed
9. Natteskygger
10. Der ligger et land
11. Voktere av tid
12. Svartsinn

»
(Lien direct)
VOIDTHRONE (Dissonant Blackened Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel opus Dreaming Rat le 8 mai en indépendant. Tracklist :

Arc 2 - The vital present. A universe, a civilization, an idea flourishing into a promised infinity.

1. II-I. Homeless Animal
2. II-II. Morbid Seagull
3. II-III. Ren Omega

Arc 1 - The hopeful past. A maelstrom of violence and optimism.

4. I-I. Bergen
5. I-II. Dreaming Rat
6. I-III. First Blood

Arc 3 - The silent future. An extinguished, lonely death of the physical, spiritual, and cognitive.

7. III-I. Surfing the Abyss
8. III-II. The Dying Squid
9. III-III. Worm Spiral

»
(Lien direct)
HANGING GARDEN (Melodic Doom/Death/Gothic, Finlande) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Eternal Trees of Turquoise" extrait de son nouvel album Isle of Bliss à venir le 20 mars sur Agonia Records. Tracklist :

1. To Outlive the Nine Ravens
2. Eternal Trees of Turquoise
3. Isle of Bliss
4. To the Gates of Hel
5. The Death Upon Our Shoulders
6. The Blights Nine
7. Arise, Black Sun
8. Her Waning Light
9. Beneath the Fallen Sky

»
(Lien direct)
FORLORN CITADEL (Black Metal Atmosphérique, Australie) sortira son nouvel album intitulé An Oath Undone le 3 avril prochain via Northern Silence Productions. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Ironclad" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Ironclad
02. Ascend Into The Mist
03. The Return
04. Torchlit Granite Leads The Way
05. Rusted Steel (An Oath Undone)

»
(Lien direct)
CROUCH (Hardcore, Belgique), groupe dans lequel on retrouve des membres et ex-membres de Rise And Fall, Wiegedood, Oathbreaker, Amenra et Living Gate, sortira son premier album intitulé Breaking The Catatonic State le 20 mars via le label Heimlich Manoeuvres. En voici deux extraits avec les clips de "Bad Seed" et "Lhotse" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Godby
02. Vidal
03. Yellow Eyes
04. Hatchets And Hammers
05. Twisted Colossus
06. Good Seed
07. Bad Seed
08. Geneva
09. Non-Competitive Garden Display
10. Lhotse
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser + AxGxB
11 Mars 2026

Urluk
 Urluk
Memories in Fade
2026 - Pest Records		   
Desert Eagle
 Desert Eagle
The Festering Wound (Démo)
2020 - Feral Heart Productions		   
Evil Damn
 Evil Damn
Eons Of Horror (EP)
2026 - Hells Headbangers Records		   

Crouch
 Crouch
2022 - Belgique		   
Forlorn Citadel
 Forlorn Citadel
Summoning Black Metal - 2017 - Australie		   
Hanging Garden
 Hanging Garden
Doom/Death/Post-rock - 2004 - Finlande		   
Ildfar
 Ildfar
Black Metal - 1994 - Norvège		   
Towering
 Towering
Black / Death Metal - 2014 - France		   
Urluk
Memories in Fade
Desert Eagle
The Festering Wound (Démo)
Evil Damn
Eons Of Horror (EP)
Cryptic Shift
Overspace & Supertime
Ainzamkait
Fluch des Nachzehrers
Leviathan
Howl Mockery At The Cross (...
Moonchild Trio
Astronome
Possession
The Mother Of Darkness
Deathraiser
Forged In Hatred
Appalachian Fullmoon
Wrathfully Ribboning Flesh ...
Mossystone
Mossystone (EP)
R.I.P. Soldier
The True Soldiers Never Die
Mutagenic Host
The Diseased Machine
Geld
Currency // Castration
Vargrav
The Nighthold
Crîssäegrîm
Heir of the Eternal Kingdom
Geld
Beyond The Floor
MusikÖ_Eye FEST #3 : DOUCEUR NOIRE
Aorlhac + Bliss Of Flesh + ...
Wolfnacht
Erberinnerungen
Cro-Mags
Best Wishes
Venthiax
Rites Of Ra (EP)
Archaic
The Endgame Protocol
Glassbone
Ruthless Savagery (EP)
Ensanguinate
Death Saturnalia (With Temp...
La photo mystère du 1 Mars 2026
Slakter
Infernal Exekution Reign
Sale Freux
...Elles S'envolèrent...
Devastrosity
Eviscerating Desolation
Norwalk
Psycho Mirror
Aabode
Hyper-Death
