Les news du 12 Mars 2026
News
Les news du 12 Mars 2026 Protrusion - Abuser - Zerre - Malauriu - Achryma - Aggressive Perfector - Toxic Shock - Synthre - Throat
|PROTRUSION (Death Metal avec des membres de Human Filleted et ex-Gorgasm, USA) offre son premier longue-durée The Last Suppuration en écoute intégrale avant sa sortie demain sur Sevared Records (CD), Extremely Rotten Productions (LP), Unholy Domain (LP & K7) et Iron Fortress Records (K7). La version LP paraîtra au printemps. Tracklist :
1) Confined to Anguish
2) Accursed Skin
3) Exhumer’s Romance
4) Morbid Mortality
5) Boiled at Birth
6) Slugs of Decadence
7) Scorned Vengeance
8) Sacrament
9) The Last Suppuration
10) Anthropophilic Anomaly
|ABUSER (Thrash Metal, Pologne) a dévoilé le morceau-titre de son premier long-format Blood Marks à paraître le 7 mai chez Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
01. Cry of the Innocent
02. Suspended in Torture
03. Blood Marks
04. Painbringer
05. Fin de Siécle
06. Monument of Atrocity
07. Struggling for Reality
08. Lethal Obsession
09. Abuser
10. Witnessing Madness
|ZERRE (Thrash/Crossover, Allemagne) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son nouvel album Rotting on a Golden Throne qui sort le 27 mars via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. Pigs Will Be Pigs
3. Deception Of The Weak
4. Mental Vacation
5. Concrete Hell
6. Rotting On A Golden Throne
7. Killing Taste
8. No Alibi
|MALAURIU (Black/Punk/Dark Ambient, Italie) a publié une reprise de "Abuse Myself I Wanna Die" de GG Allin qui clôt son nouveau disque The Third Nail prévu le 3 avril sur Adirondack Black Mass. Tracklist :
1 Rising From The Cemetery
2 Empowerment Rites
3 Death Celebration
4 Hell Mouth
5 Satanic Witch
6 The Curse of All Flesh
7 Purple Ceremony
8 Monotheistic Filth
9 Abuse Myself, I Wanna Die (GG Allin cover)
|ACHRYMA (Post/Atmospheric Black Metal, Belgique) vient de sortir son premier EP 2-titres Hollowlight en autoproduction. Tracklist :
1. Hollowlight
2. Descending Nightmares upon the Weeping Ones
|AGGRESSIVE PERFECTOR (Speed/Thrash/Heavy, Angleterre) a mis en ligne le morceau "Obscene Cult" extrait de son nouveau disque Come Creeping Fiends à venir le 27 mars chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Dead Undead
2. Strange Companion
3. Fiend In You
4. Like A Beast
5. Gallows Eve
6. Obscene Cult Of Dracula
7. Harlot's Spell
8. Denied By The Reaper
9. Creeping In The Dark
10. Return Of The Axe
|TOXIC SHOCK (Thrash/Crossover, Belgique) sortira son nouvel opus Future Is Calling le 3 avril via This Charming Man Records. Tracklist :
01. Into The Garden Of Grief
02. Reborn
03. 1239
04. Lifelong Sentence
05. Quick To Forget
06. Earth
07. HQ
08. Through The Poison
09. Procratination-Frustration
10. Creepy Reaper
11. Sex Beat
|SYNTHRE (Avant-garde Black Metal, Finlande) sortira un nouvel EP intitulé Thus Burns the House of the Sun le 28 avril en indépendant. Tracklist :
1. Nightfall
2. The Searing Dream
3. Ashes of Parthian Stellae
4. House of the Sun
5. Hatra Burns
|THROAT (Black Metal, Pologne) offre son nouvel album Beyond the Devil's Shroud en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain sur Primitive Reaction. Tracklist :
1. Beyond the Devil's Shroud [10:38]
2. Cain's Mark [6:39]
3. Summerland [4:09]
4. Corrupted Flesh [8:47]
5. The Pact [4:25]
