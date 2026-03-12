»

(Lien direct) SARCASM (Death/Black mélodique, Suède) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Lifeforce Omnibound qui sortira le 29 mai via Hammerheart Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :



1. Essence Of Existence

2. Altering The Perception

3. The Reward Of Adversity

4. Crumbling Mind Edifice

5. Plunged Into A Paradox

6. Wayward Fragments Of Infinite Divisibility

7. A Concept Older Than Time

8. Empirical Life Metaphysical

9. Be Dead

10. Onslaught Without Mercy (DAMIEN cover)



