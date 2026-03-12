chargement...

Protrusion
 Protrusion - The Last Suppu... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Cryptic Shift
 Cryptic Shift - Overspace &... (C)
Par MoM		   
Mutagenic Host
 Mutagenic Host - The Diseas... (C)
Par isotaupe		   
Possession
 Possession - The Mother Of ... (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Les news du 7 Mars 2026
 Les news du 7 Mars 2026 - A... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Cro-Mags
 Cro-Mags - Best Wishes (C)
Par Raziel		   
Vargrav
 Vargrav - The Nighthold (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
MusikÖ_Eye FEST #3 : DOUCEUR NOIRE
 MusikÖ_Eye FEST #3 : DOUCEU... (R)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Geld
 Geld - Beyond The Floor (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Venthiax
 Venthiax - Rites Of Ra (EP) (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Coscradh
 Coscradh - Carving The Caus... (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Ensanguinate
 Ensanguinate - Death Saturn... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Glassbone
 Glassbone - Ruthless Savage... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Slakter
 Slakter - Infernal Exekutio... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Norwalk
 Norwalk - Psycho Mirror (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Burial Hordes
 Burial Hordes - Ruins (C)
Par Keyser		   
Slaughterday
 Slaughterday - Dread Emperor (C)
Par Sosthène		   

Les news du 12 Mars 2026

News
Les news du 12 Mars 2026 Sarcasm - Ural - Eternal Champion - Protrusion - Abuser - Zerre - Malauriu - Achryma - Aggressive Perfector - Toxic Shock - Synthre - Throat
»
(Lien direct)
SARCASM (Death/Black mélodique, Suède) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Lifeforce Omnibound qui sortira le 29 mai via Hammerheart Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Essence Of Existence
2. Altering The Perception
3. The Reward Of Adversity
4. Crumbling Mind Edifice
5. Plunged Into A Paradox
6. Wayward Fragments Of Infinite Divisibility
7. A Concept Older Than Time
8. Empirical Life Metaphysical
9. Be Dead
10. Onslaught Without Mercy (DAMIEN cover)

»
(Lien direct)
URAL (Thrash Metal Italie) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Anthropic Genetic Involution qui paraîtra le 23 avril via Xtreem Music. "Rat In A Cage" s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
ETERNAL CHAMPION (Heavy Metal, USA) vient de sortir un nouveau EP intitulé Friend Of War. Celui-ci est composé de deux nouveaux morceaux à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Friend Of War
02. YSLSL

»
(Lien direct)
PROTRUSION (Death Metal avec des membres de Human Filleted et ex-Gorgasm, USA) offre son premier longue-durée The Last Suppuration en écoute intégrale avant sa sortie demain sur Sevared Records (CD), Extremely Rotten Productions (LP), Unholy Domain (LP & K7) et Iron Fortress Records (K7). La version LP paraîtra au printemps. Tracklist :

1) Confined to Anguish
2) Accursed Skin
3) Exhumer’s Romance
4) Morbid Mortality
5) Boiled at Birth
6) Slugs of Decadence
7) Scorned Vengeance
8) Sacrament
9) The Last Suppuration
10) Anthropophilic Anomaly

»
(Lien direct)
ABUSER (Thrash Metal, Pologne) a dévoilé le morceau-titre de son premier long-format Blood Marks à paraître le 7 mai chez Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

01. Cry of the Innocent
02. Suspended in Torture
03. Blood Marks
04. Painbringer
05. Fin de Siécle
06. Monument of Atrocity
07. Struggling for Reality
08. Lethal Obsession
09. Abuser
10. Witnessing Madness

»
(Lien direct)
ZERRE (Thrash/Crossover, Allemagne) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son nouvel album Rotting on a Golden Throne qui sort le 27 mars via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. Pigs Will Be Pigs
3. Deception Of The Weak
4. Mental Vacation
5. Concrete Hell
6. Rotting On A Golden Throne
7. Killing Taste
8. No Alibi

»
(Lien direct)
MALAURIU (Black/Punk/Dark Ambient, Italie) a publié une reprise de "Abuse Myself I Wanna Die" de GG Allin qui clôt son nouveau disque The Third Nail prévu le 3 avril sur Adirondack Black Mass. Tracklist :

1 Rising From The Cemetery
2 Empowerment Rites
3 Death Celebration
4 Hell Mouth
5 Satanic Witch
6 The Curse of All Flesh
7 Purple Ceremony
8 Monotheistic Filth
9 Abuse Myself, I Wanna Die (GG Allin cover)

»
(Lien direct)
ACHRYMA (Post/Atmospheric Black Metal, Belgique) vient de sortir son premier EP 2-titres Hollowlight en autoproduction. Tracklist :

1. Hollowlight
2. Descending Nightmares upon the Weeping Ones

»
(Lien direct)
AGGRESSIVE PERFECTOR (Speed/Thrash/Heavy, Angleterre) a mis en ligne le morceau "Obscene Cult" extrait de son nouveau disque Come Creeping Fiends à venir le 27 mars chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Dead Undead
2. Strange Companion
3. Fiend In You
4. Like A Beast
5. Gallows Eve
6. Obscene Cult Of Dracula
7. Harlot's Spell
8. Denied By The Reaper
9. Creeping In The Dark
10. Return Of The Axe

»
(Lien direct)
TOXIC SHOCK (Thrash/Crossover, Belgique) sortira son nouvel opus Future Is Calling le 3 avril via This Charming Man Records. Tracklist :

01. Into The Garden Of Grief
02. Reborn
03. 1239
04. Lifelong Sentence
05. Quick To Forget
06. Earth
07. HQ
08. Through The Poison
09. Procratination-Frustration
10. Creepy Reaper
11. Sex Beat

»
(Lien direct)
SYNTHRE (Avant-garde Black Metal, Finlande) sortira un nouvel EP intitulé Thus Burns the House of the Sun le 28 avril en indépendant. Tracklist :

1. Nightfall
2. The Searing Dream
3. Ashes of Parthian Stellae
4. House of the Sun
5. Hatra Burns

»
(Lien direct)
THROAT (Black Metal, Pologne) offre son nouvel album Beyond the Devil's Shroud en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain sur Primitive Reaction. Tracklist :

1. Beyond the Devil's Shroud [10:38]
2. Cain's Mark [6:39]
3. Summerland [4:09]
4. Corrupted Flesh [8:47]
5. The Pact [4:25]
Thrasho Jean-Clint + AxGxB + Keyser
12 Mars 2026

