chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
188 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Protrusion
 Protrusion - The Last Suppu... (C)
Par Keyser		   
10 ans de vidéo SAKRIFISS / Le top 50 des groupes marquants
 10 ans de vidéo SAKRIFISS /... (D)
Par Sosthène		   
Cryptic Shift
 Cryptic Shift - Overspace &... (C)
Par MoM		   
Mutagenic Host
 Mutagenic Host - The Diseas... (C)
Par isotaupe		   
Possession
 Possession - The Mother Of ... (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Les news du 7 Mars 2026
 Les news du 7 Mars 2026 - A... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Cro-Mags
 Cro-Mags - Best Wishes (C)
Par Raziel		   
Vargrav
 Vargrav - The Nighthold (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
MusikÖ_Eye FEST #3 : DOUCEUR NOIRE
 MusikÖ_Eye FEST #3 : DOUCEU... (R)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Geld
 Geld - Beyond The Floor (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Venthiax
 Venthiax - Rites Of Ra (EP) (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Coscradh
 Coscradh - Carving The Caus... (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Ensanguinate
 Ensanguinate - Death Saturn... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Glassbone
 Glassbone - Ruthless Savage... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Slakter
 Slakter - Infernal Exekutio... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   

Les news du 13 Mars 2026

News
Les news du 13 Mars 2026 Bloodsoaked Necrovoid - Hegeroth - Deadvoid Inc. - Hexjakt - Rise Of Kronos - Archaic Oath - Tarask - Bras d'Honneur - Lago
»
(Lien direct)
BLOODSOAKED NECROVOID (Death / Doom, Costa Rica) a dévoilé un extrait de son Ep intitulé 2026 EP prévu pour le courant du mois d'avril via Iron Bonehead Productions. "Pouring Irreversible Agonical Openings" s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
HEGEROTH (Melodic Black Metal, Pologne) a dévoilé une "lyric video" pour le titre "The Nails" figurant sur son nouveau disque Soaked in Rot qui sort le 25 mars en autoproduction. Tracklist:

01. You May Call Me a Witch
02. The Act of Lust
03. Błogosławieni ślepi
04. The Nails
05. Hypocrisy Demands Blood
06. Święte szlachtowanie
07. The Degrees
08. The Swing
09. Gdybym istniał

»
(Lien direct)
DEADVOID INC. (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) vient de sortir son premier long-format Chapters via Inverse Records. Tracklist :

1. Grounding The Unreal
2. Not Worth Living
3. Ashes And Forgiveness
4. The Wounds
5. The Frame
6. The Dawn Of Day
7. Drowned In Pain
8. Begins With Love

»
(Lien direct)
HEXJAKT (Doom/Stoner, Suède) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Void Throne" tiré de son premier full-length Blessing of the Damned paru en décembre dernier sur Majestic Mountain Records et Black Ritual Cvlt.

»
(Lien direct)
RISE OF KRONOS (Death/Thrash, Allemagne) sera de retour le 17 avril en indépendant avec un nouvel opus intitulé Slaves Of Time. Tracklist :

01 Heresy
02 Conception Of Humanity
03 Escalate The Rot
04 Slaves Of Time
04 Custodians Of Reality
05 Lit The Sky
06 Black Breath
07 Into The Ashes
08 Poison Of The Gods
09 Chords Of Dismemberment
10 The Liberation
11 Phantom Eternity

»
(Lien direct)
ARCHAIC OATH (Melodic Black Metal, Belgique) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Into the Temple of Light" issu de son premier longue-durée Determined to Death and Beyond prévu le 24 avril chez AOP Records. Tracklist :

1. Above The Ice
2. Wrath Of The Witches
3. Forest Of Horrors
4. Requiem For A Doomed Soul
5. Abysmal Ascent
6. Path Of Penitence
7. Into The Temple Of Light
8. Ye Entrancemperium

»
(Lien direct)
TARASK (Black Metal, France) a mis en ligne le morceau "Evocation VI" extrait de son nouvel album Sitra Ahra à venir le 7 avril via Antiq. Tracklist :

1. Evocation I [9:26]
2. Evocation II [6:07]
3. Evocation III [7:32]
4. Evocation IV [7:18]
5. Evocation V [6:13]
6. Evocation VI [8:15]

»
(Lien direct)
BRAS D'HONNEUR (Black/Death avec R et V de Drudkh, Hate Forest, Precambrian, Blood of Kingu, Rattenfänger, etc., Ukraine) sort aujourd'hui son premier long-format Hate Speech sur Primitive Reaction. Tracklist :

1. Trench Knife
2. Scum of the Earth
3. Regicide
4. Main de Gloire
5. Eaten Alive by the Pigs
6. Crown of Nails
7. Stench of the Rotten Blood
8. Poisoning the Hearts with Malice
9. Disemboweled
10. Goat Rapists
11. Judas Cradle
12. Bras d'Honneur
13. Sheep in Wolf's Clothing

»
(Lien direct)
LAGO (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Vigil le 8 mai prochain sur Everlasting Spew Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Fodder" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Behold, Ruin
02. Fodder
03. Procession Into Slaughter
04. Initiation Rite
05. In A House Of Ill Repute
06. Kingdom Without Pulse
07. The Land Was A Desert
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser + AxGxB
13 Mars 2026

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Leviathan
 Leviathan
The Tenth Sub Level Of Suicide
2003 - Moribund Records		   
Supplices
 Supplices
De l'Infâme Et Du Trépas
2026 - Chapitre XIII		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Bloodsoaked Necrovoid
 Bloodsoaked Necrovoid
Death / Doom - 2018 - Costa Rica		   
Lago
 Lago
2010 - Etats-Unis		   
Supplices
De l'Infâme Et Du Trépas
Lire la chronique
Leviathan
The Tenth Sub Level Of Suicide
Lire la chronique
10 ans de vidéo SAKRIFISS / Le top 50 des groupes marquants
Lire le podcast
Protrusion
The Last Suppuration
Lire la chronique
Serpent Icon
Tombstone Stories (EP)
Lire la chronique
Urluk
Memories in Fade
Lire la chronique
Desert Eagle
The Festering Wound (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Evil Damn
Eons Of Horror (EP)
Lire la chronique
Cryptic Shift
Overspace & Supertime
Lire la chronique
Ainzamkait
Fluch des Nachzehrers
Lire la chronique
Leviathan
Howl Mockery At The Cross (...
Lire la chronique
Moonchild Trio
Astronome
Lire la chronique
Possession
The Mother Of Darkness
Lire la chronique
Deathraiser
Forged In Hatred
Lire la chronique
Appalachian Fullmoon
Wrathfully Ribboning Flesh ...
Lire la chronique
Mossystone
Mossystone (EP)
Lire la chronique
R.I.P. Soldier
The True Soldiers Never Die
Lire la chronique
Mutagenic Host
The Diseased Machine
Lire la chronique
Geld
Currency // Castration
Lire la chronique
Vargrav
The Nighthold
Lire la chronique
Crîssäegrîm
Heir of the Eternal Kingdom
Lire la chronique
Geld
Beyond The Floor
Lire la chronique
MusikÖ_Eye FEST #3 : DOUCEUR NOIRE
Aorlhac + Bliss Of Flesh + ...
Lire le live report
Wolfnacht
Erberinnerungen
Lire la chronique
Cro-Mags
Best Wishes
Lire la chronique
Venthiax
Rites Of Ra (EP)
Lire la chronique
Archaic
The Endgame Protocol
Lire la chronique
Glassbone
Ruthless Savagery (EP)
Lire la chronique
Ensanguinate
Death Saturnalia (With Temp...
Lire la chronique
La photo mystère du 1 Mars 2026
Jouer à la Photo mystère