|
Les news du 13 Mars 2026
News
Les news du 13 Mars 2026 Bloodsoaked Necrovoid - Hegeroth - Deadvoid Inc. - Hexjakt - Rise Of Kronos - Archaic Oath - Tarask - Bras d'Honneur - Lago
|»
|BLOODSOAKED NECROVOID (Death / Doom, Costa Rica) a dévoilé un extrait de son Ep intitulé 2026 EP prévu pour le courant du mois d'avril via Iron Bonehead Productions. "Pouring Irreversible Agonical Openings" s'écoute ici :
|
|»
|HEGEROTH (Melodic Black Metal, Pologne) a dévoilé une "lyric video" pour le titre "The Nails" figurant sur son nouveau disque Soaked in Rot qui sort le 25 mars en autoproduction. Tracklist:
01. You May Call Me a Witch
02. The Act of Lust
03. Błogosławieni ślepi
04. The Nails
05. Hypocrisy Demands Blood
06. Święte szlachtowanie
07. The Degrees
08. The Swing
09. Gdybym istniał
|
|»
|DEADVOID INC. (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) vient de sortir son premier long-format Chapters via Inverse Records. Tracklist :
1. Grounding The Unreal
2. Not Worth Living
3. Ashes And Forgiveness
4. The Wounds
5. The Frame
6. The Dawn Of Day
7. Drowned In Pain
8. Begins With Love
|
|»
|HEXJAKT (Doom/Stoner, Suède) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Void Throne" tiré de son premier full-length Blessing of the Damned paru en décembre dernier sur Majestic Mountain Records et Black Ritual Cvlt.
|
|»
|RISE OF KRONOS (Death/Thrash, Allemagne) sera de retour le 17 avril en indépendant avec un nouvel opus intitulé Slaves Of Time. Tracklist :
01 Heresy
02 Conception Of Humanity
03 Escalate The Rot
04 Slaves Of Time
04 Custodians Of Reality
05 Lit The Sky
06 Black Breath
07 Into The Ashes
08 Poison Of The Gods
09 Chords Of Dismemberment
10 The Liberation
11 Phantom Eternity
|
|»
|ARCHAIC OATH (Melodic Black Metal, Belgique) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Into the Temple of Light" issu de son premier longue-durée Determined to Death and Beyond prévu le 24 avril chez AOP Records. Tracklist :
1. Above The Ice
2. Wrath Of The Witches
3. Forest Of Horrors
4. Requiem For A Doomed Soul
5. Abysmal Ascent
6. Path Of Penitence
7. Into The Temple Of Light
8. Ye Entrancemperium
|
|»
|TARASK (Black Metal, France) a mis en ligne le morceau "Evocation VI" extrait de son nouvel album Sitra Ahra à venir le 7 avril via Antiq. Tracklist :
1. Evocation I [9:26]
2. Evocation II [6:07]
3. Evocation III [7:32]
4. Evocation IV [7:18]
5. Evocation V [6:13]
6. Evocation VI [8:15]
|
|»
|BRAS D'HONNEUR (Black/Death avec R et V de Drudkh, Hate Forest, Precambrian, Blood of Kingu, Rattenfänger, etc., Ukraine) sort aujourd'hui son premier long-format Hate Speech sur Primitive Reaction. Tracklist :
1. Trench Knife
2. Scum of the Earth
3. Regicide
4. Main de Gloire
5. Eaten Alive by the Pigs
6. Crown of Nails
7. Stench of the Rotten Blood
8. Poisoning the Hearts with Malice
9. Disemboweled
10. Goat Rapists
11. Judas Cradle
12. Bras d'Honneur
13. Sheep in Wolf's Clothing
|
|»
|LAGO (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Vigil le 8 mai prochain sur Everlasting Spew Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Fodder" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Behold, Ruin
02. Fodder
03. Procession Into Slaughter
04. Initiation Rite
05. In A House Of Ill Repute
06. Kingdom Without Pulse
07. The Land Was A Desert
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
Par Keyser
Par Sosthène
Par MoM
Par isotaupe
Par Dantefever
Par Keyser
Par Raziel
Par Jean-Clint
Par Jean-Clint
Par AxGxB
Par Sosthène
Par Dantefever
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sosthène
Par Jean-Clint