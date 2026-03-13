»

(Lien direct) ARCHAIC OATH (Melodic Black Metal, Belgique) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Into the Temple of Light" issu de son premier longue-durée Determined to Death and Beyond prévu le 24 avril chez AOP Records. Tracklist :



1. Above The Ice

2. Wrath Of The Witches

3. Forest Of Horrors

4. Requiem For A Doomed Soul

5. Abysmal Ascent

6. Path Of Penitence

7. Into The Temple Of Light

8. Ye Entrancemperium



