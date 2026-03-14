Les news du 14 Mars 2026
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Les news du 14 Mars 2026 Candarian - The Modern Age Slavery - Necrogore
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|CANDARIAN (Death Metal, Costa Rica) a mis en ligne le morceau "Altars and Ancestors" extrait de son premier long-format Trepanación prévu le 27 avril sur Memento Mori (CD) et Me Saco Un Ojo Records (LP & K7). Tracklist :
1. Spectral Superstitions
2. Altars and Ancestors
3. Zombie Miscarriage
4. Skull Drilling Exorcism
5. Relinquished Víscera
6. Psychosurgery Ecstasy
7. Vilipendio del Cadaver
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|THE MODERN AGE SLAVERY (Deathcore, Italie) a sorti un nouveau single intitulé "No One Jokes at God" et extrait de son prochain EP 1969 | No One Jokes at God à venir cet automne.
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|NECROGORE (Death Metal, Italie) sortira son premier album intitulé Ectoplasmic Rape Phenomena le 20 mars sur Awakening Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Leeches On My Dick" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Intro
02. Raptured, Tortured And Chained
03. Offered To The Dead
04. Forced To Eat Shit
05. Leeches On My Dick
06. Ectoplasmic Rape Phenomena
07. Mediumistic Intercession
08. One Foot In The Grave
09. Sulphureal Morbid Corpse
10. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 Main Theme (The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 Cover)
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