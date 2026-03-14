Les news du 14 Mars 2026
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Les news du 14 Mars 2026 Necrogore
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|NECROGORE (Death Metal, Italie) sortira son premier album intitulé Ectoplasmic Rape Phenomena le 20 mars sur Awakening Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Leeches On My Dick" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Intro
02. Raptured, Tortured And Chained
03. Offered To The Dead
04. Forced To Eat Shit
05. Leeches On My Dick
06. Ectoplasmic Rape Phenomena
07. Mediumistic Intercession
08. One Foot In The Grave
09. Sulphureal Morbid Corpse
10. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 Main Theme (The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 Cover)
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