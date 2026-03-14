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(Lien direct) NECROGORE (Death Metal, Italie) sortira son premier album intitulé Ectoplasmic Rape Phenomena le 20 mars sur Awakening Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Leeches On My Dick" à découvrir ci-dessous :



01. Intro

02. Raptured, Tortured And Chained

03. Offered To The Dead

04. Forced To Eat Shit

05. Leeches On My Dick

06. Ectoplasmic Rape Phenomena

07. Mediumistic Intercession

08. One Foot In The Grave

09. Sulphureal Morbid Corpse

10. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 Main Theme (The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 Cover)



<a href="https://awakeningrecordscn.bandcamp.com/album/ectoplasmic-rape-phenomena">Ectoplasmic Rape Phenomena de NECROGORE</a>