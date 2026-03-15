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(Lien direct) SINCE THE DEATH (Death/Black/Thrash, Suède) sortira son nouvel album Entangled le 24 avril sur Nordic Mission. Un premier extrait, "He Keeps Forgetting", est disponible à cette adresse. Tracklist :



01. When Hatred is Being Fueled

02. Adorable but Treacherous

03. He Keeps Forgetting

04. The Wolfs Hunting the Pure Hearted

05. Hearts are Getting Darker

06. As a Beloved Brother

07. Late to Anger No Revenge

08. Forgive All of Them

09. The Blackest of Days

10. Shine on Me

11. Eleventh

12. Beautifully Damaged