WHIRLWIND (Heavy Metal, Espagne) a dévoilé le morceau "Winds of Ash and Dust" figurant sur son nouvel album 1640 qui sort le 24 avril sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. 1640 (Intro)
2. Days Of Doom
3. Rage Of The Conqueror
4. Winds Of Ash And Dust
5. Lese Majesty (Corpus de Sang)
6. Through Fire And Blood
7. Ready To Explode
8. By The Blood In Our Veins
9. Marching To Victory
SINCE THE DEATH (Death/Black/Thrash, Suède) sortira son nouvel album Entangled le 24 avril sur Nordic Mission. Un premier extrait, "He Keeps Forgetting", est disponible à cette adresse. Tracklist :
01. When Hatred is Being Fueled
02. Adorable but Treacherous
03. He Keeps Forgetting
04. The Wolfs Hunting the Pure Hearted
05. Hearts are Getting Darker
06. As a Beloved Brother
07. Late to Anger No Revenge
08. Forgive All of Them
09. The Blackest of Days
10. Shine on Me
11. Eleventh
12. Beautifully Damaged
Par Sosthène
Par gulo gulo
Par Keyser
Par MoM
Par isotaupe
Par Dantefever
Par Keyser
Par Raziel
Par Jean-Clint
Par Jean-Clint
Par AxGxB
Par Sosthène
Par Dantefever
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sosthène