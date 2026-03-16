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(Lien direct) TRANSILVANIA (Black/Thrash/Heavy, Autriche) a sorti son nouvel album Magia Posthuma sur Invictus Productions. Tracklist :



01. Magia Posthuma

02. Thrall

03. Set the Tombs on Fire

04. Tuberculosis Reigns

05. A Tower to Confess

06. Hallows of the Heir

07. Poenari by Night

08. The Faustian Bargain



