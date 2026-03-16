Les news du 16 Mars 2026
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Les news du 16 Mars 2026 Dødmoon - Transilvania
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|DØDMOON (Black Metal, Finlande) vient de sortir sa première démo Demø MMXXV via Signal Rex aux formats CD et K7. Tracklist :
1. Reaped by the Dark Light
2. Victorious Signs of Arcane Madness
3. Hail of Hellfire
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|TRANSILVANIA (Black/Thrash/Heavy, Autriche) a sorti son nouvel album Magia Posthuma sur Invictus Productions. Tracklist :
01. Magia Posthuma
02. Thrall
03. Set the Tombs on Fire
04. Tuberculosis Reigns
05. A Tower to Confess
06. Hallows of the Heir
07. Poenari by Night
08. The Faustian Bargain
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AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
Par AxGxB
Par Lestat
Par Sosthène
Par gulo gulo
Par Keyser
Par MoM
Par isotaupe
Par Dantefever
Par Keyser
Par Raziel
Par Jean-Clint
Par Jean-Clint
Par AxGxB
Par Sosthène
Par Dantefever
Par Jean-Clint