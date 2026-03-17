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(Lien direct) AURORA BOREALIS (Black/Death, USA) sortira son nouveau disque Disillusioned by the Illusion le 24 avril via Non Serviam Records. Tracklist :



01 Disillusioned By The Illusion

02 Millisecond Pulsar

03 Brimstone Rain

04 Betrayal At The Gates

05 Molten Sea

06 Phase Transition

07 Darkness His Canopy

08 Night Cannibals

09 Those Yet To Come

10 The Light Was Fire

11 Your Penumbra