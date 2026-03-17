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Les news du 17 Mars 2026
News
Les news du 17 Mars 2026 Desecresy - A/Oratos - Galibot - Eternal Evil - Funebrarum - Aurora Borealis - Demon Spell - Ignobleth - Iselder - Daemonium Regni
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|DESECRESY (Death Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album intitulé The Secret Of Death le 21 mai prochain sur Xtreem Music. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Gorge Of The Dead" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Gorge Of The Dead
02. It Appears In A Dream
03. By The Slowing Vortex Of Time
04. Crypthymn
05. Ancient Timbre Of Demise
06. Rotting Ghouls
07. Summoned With Necrolunar Telepathy
08. Vanishing Existence
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|A/ORATOS (Black Metal Mélodique, France) a dévoilé un nouveau single intitulé "Orthodorian" qui s'écoute ici :
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|GALIBOT (Black Metal, France) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son album intitulé Catabase prévu pour le 8 mai via Les Acteurs de l'Ombre, il se découvre ici :
1 - Catabase
2 - Jeanlin
3 - Bleu Noir Rouge
4 - Voreux
5 - Baptise Terre
6 - Pénitent
7 - Les Montagnes Poussent Sous Terre
8 - Estaminet Pt.1
9 - Terril
10 - Saint Cordon
11 - Mesektet
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|ETERNAL EVIL (Black/Thrash, Suède) vient d'annoncer la sortie prochaine de son nouvel album intitulé Forever Feared, un premier single sera dévoilé d'ici quelques jours et le tracklisting se découvre ici :
1. Prelude
2. The Darkened Sphere
3. A Soul To Cope
4. Forever Feared
5. Eyes Of Wrath
6. Triumph Through Pain
7. Stain Of Roses
8. The Mountain’s Gaze
9. I Know, The Fire Burns Inside
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|FUNEBRARUM (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Beckoning The Void Of Eternal Silence en mai prochain sur Pulverised Records, Doomentia Records et MWR. Un premier extrait intitulé "Anhela Odor Mortuorum (The Adepts)" est annoncé pour la fin du mois.
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|AURORA BOREALIS (Black/Death, USA) sortira son nouveau disque Disillusioned by the Illusion le 24 avril via Non Serviam Records. Tracklist :
01 Disillusioned By The Illusion
02 Millisecond Pulsar
03 Brimstone Rain
04 Betrayal At The Gates
05 Molten Sea
06 Phase Transition
07 Darkness His Canopy
08 Night Cannibals
09 Those Yet To Come
10 The Light Was Fire
11 Your Penumbra
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|DEMON SPELL (Heavy Metal, Italie) a dévoilé le morceau "Dive the Hellfire" tiré de son premier full-length Blessed Be the Dark qui sort le 24 avril sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. As Lucifer Smiles
2. Hexes and Horrors
3. Curse of the Undead
4. High on Sacrifice
5. The Tolling
6. Dive the Hellfire
7. Premonitions
8. Blessed Be the Dark
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|IGNOBLETH (Blackened Death Metal, Italie) propose en écoute à cette adresse le titre "Proselyte Pig I" issu de son premier longue-durée Manor of Primitive Anticreation prévu le 17 avril chez Caligari Records. Tracklist :
1. Cults Of The Undead and Profane Necrolatry
2. Obelisk Of Deformity
3. Warped Abyssal Architectures
4. Spores
5. Forked Tongues
6. And The Lunar Mass Shatters
7. Interlude: Lecherous Sex Magick
8. Proselyte Pig I
9. Proselyte Pig II
10. Manor Of Primitive Anticreation
11. Among The Seventy-Two Embalmed Ekpyrotic Gods
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|Le one-man band ISELDER (Black Metal, Pays-de-Galle) sortira son nouvel album The 38th Division le 1er juin via Marwolaeth Records. Tracklist :
01 The Death of Wales
02 Bayonet
03 Call to Arms
04 Impending War
05 Glory
06 Llywelyn the Last
07 Trench Warfare
08 Embrace the End
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|DAEMONIUM REGNI (Black/Doom, Suède), projet de solo de Micke Broberg de Unanimated, a mis en ligne le morceau "Spiritus in Flammo" extrait de son premier long-format éponyme à venir le 17 avril sur Darkness Shall Rise Productions. Tracklist :
1. Mater Daemonium
2. Ascendens Tenebrae
3. Silentium Mors Itinerarum
4. Luna Sanguinea
5. Spiritus In Flammo
6. Sacrificium
7. Magica Cultus
8. Damnationem
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1 COMMENTAIRE(S)
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Excellente nouvelle que l'arrivée d'un nouveau DESECRISY ! J'adore ce groupe !
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
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1 COMMENTAIRE(S)
17/03/2026 19:51