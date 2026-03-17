Les news du 17 Mars 2026 News Les news du 17 Mars 2026 Eternal Evil - Funebrarum - Aurora Borealis - Demon Spell - Ignobleth - Iselder - Daemonium Regni » (Lien direct) ETERNAL EVIL (Black/Thrash, Suède) vient d'annoncer la sortie prochaine de son nouvel album intitulé Forever Feared, un premier single sera dévoilé d'ici quelques jours et le tracklisting se découvre ici :



1 Prelude

2 The Darkened Sphere

3 A Soul To Cope

4 Forever Feared

5 Eyes Of Wrath

6 Triumph Through Pain

7 Stain Of Roses

8 The Mountain’s Gaze

9 I Know, The Fire Burns Inside

» (Lien direct) FUNEBRARUM (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Beckoning The Void Of Eternal Silence en mai prochain sur Pulverised Records, Doomentia Records et MWR. Un premier extrait intitulé "Anhela Odor Mortuorum (The Adepts)" est annoncé pour la fin du mois.

» (Lien direct) AURORA BOREALIS (Black/Death, USA) sortira son nouveau disque Disillusioned by the Illusion le 24 avril via Non Serviam Records. Tracklist :



01 Disillusioned By The Illusion

02 Millisecond Pulsar

03 Brimstone Rain

04 Betrayal At The Gates

05 Molten Sea

06 Phase Transition

07 Darkness His Canopy

08 Night Cannibals

09 Those Yet To Come

10 The Light Was Fire

11 Your Penumbra

» (Lien direct) DEMON SPELL (Heavy Metal, Italie) a dévoilé le morceau "Dive the Hellfire" tiré de son premier full-length Blessed Be the Dark qui sort le 24 avril sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :



1. As Lucifer Smiles

2. Hexes and Horrors

3. Curse of the Undead

4. High on Sacrifice

5. The Tolling

6. Dive the Hellfire

7. Premonitions

8. Blessed Be the Dark





» (Lien direct) IGNOBLETH (Blackened Death Metal, Italie) propose en écoute à cette adresse le titre "Proselyte Pig I" issu de son premier longue-durée Manor of Primitive Anticreation prévu le 17 avril chez Caligari Records. Tracklist :



1. Cults Of The Undead and Profane Necrolatry

2. Obelisk Of Deformity

3. Warped Abyssal Architectures

4. Spores

5. Forked Tongues

6. And The Lunar Mass Shatters

7. Interlude: Lecherous Sex Magick

8. Proselyte Pig I

9. Proselyte Pig II

10. Manor Of Primitive Anticreation

11. Among The Seventy-Two Embalmed Ekpyrotic Gods

» (Lien direct) ISELDER (Black Metal, Pays-de-Galle) sortira son nouvel album The 38th Division le 1er juin via Marwolaeth Records. Tracklist :



01 The Death of Wales

02 Bayonet

03 Call to Arms

04 Impending War

05 Glory

06 Llywelyn the Last

07 Trench Warfare

08 Embrace the End





» (Lien direct) DAEMONIUM REGNI (Black/Doom, Suède), projet de solo de Micke Broberg de Unanimated, a mis en ligne le morceau "Spiritus in Flammo" extrait de son premier long-format éponyme à venir le 17 avril sur Darkness Shall Rise Productions. Tracklist :



1. Mater Daemonium

2. Ascendens Tenebrae

3. Silentium Mors Itinerarum

4. Luna Sanguinea

5. Spiritus In Flammo

6. Sacrificium

7. Magica Cultus

8. Damnationem





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