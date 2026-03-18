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(Lien direct) SOULBURN (Death / Doom, Pays-Bas) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Quantifying Cosmic Doom prévu pour le 12 juin via Testimony Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :



1. The Braveheart Of Nightmares

2. Powehi, The Embellished Dark Source Of Unending Creation

3. A Pyramid Absurd

4. An Impious Journey Through The Cathedral's Mouth

5. Stalactites Of Molten Flesh

6. M87 - What Hopes To Be Born?

7. Iconox Spew Black At The Razor's Edge

8. Down Among The Stars

9. The Desolationist

10. In The Very Time That Will Rot Us

11. An Innocuous Swathe Of Sky



<a href="https://soulburn666.bandcamp.com/album/quantifying-cosmic-doom">Quantifying Cosmic Doom de Soulburn</a>