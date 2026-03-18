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LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
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Les news du 18 Mars 2026

News
Les news du 18 Mars 2026 Haemoth - Fate Unburied - Wizards Of Hazards - Brüle - Hrob - Estertor - Soulburn
»
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HAEMOTH (Black Metal, France) sortira son nouveau disque Black Dust le 22 mai chez Agonia Records. Tracklist :

1. Ashen Remains
2. Blood Atonement
3. When The Dust Finally Settles
4. D - TX
5. Human Defects
6. Dead Frequency
7. Incense Of The Lost Rite
8. Fragments Of The Sign
9. Black Dust
10. Void Theory
11. Stigmata

»
(Lien direct)
FATE UNBURIED (Groove/Death, Italie) a dévoilé le morceau "Not Allowed" figurant sur son nouvel opus Neraspeme qui sort en octobre via Time To Kill Records.

»
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WIZARDS OF HAZARDS (Heavy/Doom, Finlande) a sorti un nouveau single intitulé "Whatever Lies Behind" et tiré de son prochain opus.

»
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BRÜLE (Stoner/Doom, Perpignan) propose une vidéo pour le titre "Enter The Cult" issu de son nouvel album Beltane prévu le 1er mai en autoproduction. Tracklist :

1. Thélème
2. Eyes Of God
3. I Am The Black Hole
4. The Wild Hunt
5. Hollow Child
6. Enter The Cult
7. War Machine


»
(Lien direct)
HROB (Death/Doom, Slovaquie) a mis en ligne le morceau "Zotročený Oheň" extrait de son premier long-format Brána Chladu à venir le 27 avril sur Memento Mori (CD) et Night Terror Records (LP & K7). Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. Chrám Prázdnoty
3. Tiene Stromov
4. Genocída Snov
5. Medzihra
6. Zotročený Oheň
7. Brána Chladu

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(Lien direct)
ESTERTOR (Thrash Metal, Espagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son prochain album intitulé Evil Black Church qui sortira
le 12 juin via Black Lion Records. Un premier extrait sera prochainement mis en ligne...

1. Evil Black Church
2. Night Of The Owl
3. Scumbags From Hell
4. March Of The Dèmoni
5. Nightmare Returns
6. Open Coffin Empty Grave
7. Sinister Resurrection
8. Seven Portals Of Evil

»
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SOULBURN (Death / Doom, Pays-Bas) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Quantifying Cosmic Doom prévu pour le 12 juin via Testimony Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. The Braveheart Of Nightmares
2. Powehi, The Embellished Dark Source Of Unending Creation
3. A Pyramid Absurd
4. An Impious Journey Through The Cathedral's Mouth
5. Stalactites Of Molten Flesh
6. M87 - What Hopes To Be Born?
7. Iconox Spew Black At The Razor's Edge
8. Down Among The Stars
9. The Desolationist
10. In The Very Time That Will Rot Us
11. An Innocuous Swathe Of Sky

Thrasho Keyser + Jean-Clint
18 Mars 2026

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GROUPES DU JOUR
Estertor
 Estertor
Thrash Metal - 2016 - Espagne		   
Haemoth
 Haemoth
Black Metal - 1999 - France		   
Soulburn
 Soulburn
Death / Doom - 1996 - Pays-Bas		   
Interview d'Emmanuel Haeussler pour son livre « Piece Of My Mind »
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Haunting The Castle VI
Mournful Congregation + Asc...
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Epigram
Obsolescent
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Fulci
Opening The Hell Gates
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Harrowed
The Eternal Hunger
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La photo mystère du 16 Mars 2026
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Stabbing
Eon Of Obcenity
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Bent Sea
The Dormant Ruin
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Fuath
III
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Mountains of Madness
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The Roars Of Winter...
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Cogadh
Kingmaker
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De l'Infâme Et Du Trépas
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Leviathan
The Tenth Sub Level Of Suicide
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10 ans de vidéo SAKRIFISS / Le top 50 des groupes marquants
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Protrusion
The Last Suppuration
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Serpent Icon
Tombstone Stories (EP)
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Urluk
Memories in Fade
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Desert Eagle
The Festering Wound (Démo)
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Evil Damn
Eons Of Horror (EP)
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Cryptic Shift
Overspace & Supertime
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Fluch des Nachzehrers
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Leviathan
Howl Mockery At The Cross (...
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Astronome
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The Mother Of Darkness
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Deathraiser
Forged In Hatred
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Mossystone
Mossystone (EP)
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The True Soldiers Never Die
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Mutagenic Host
The Diseased Machine
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