HAEMOTH (Black Metal, France) sortira son nouveau disque Black Dust le 22 mai chez Agonia Records. Tracklist :
1. Ashen Remains
2. Blood Atonement
3. When The Dust Finally Settles
4. D - TX
5. Human Defects
6. Dead Frequency
7. Incense Of The Lost Rite
8. Fragments Of The Sign
9. Black Dust
10. Void Theory
11. Stigmata
HROB (Death/Doom, Slovaquie) a mis en ligne le morceau "Zotročený Oheň" extrait de son premier long-format Brána Chladu à venir le 27 avril sur Memento Mori (CD) et Night Terror Records (LP & K7). Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. Chrám Prázdnoty
3. Tiene Stromov
4. Genocída Snov
5. Medzihra
6. Zotročený Oheň
7. Brána Chladu
ESTERTOR (Thrash Metal, Espagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son prochain album intitulé Evil Black Church qui sortira
le 12 juin via Black Lion Records. Un premier extrait sera prochainement mis en ligne...
1. Evil Black Church
2. Night Of The Owl
3. Scumbags From Hell
4. March Of The Dèmoni
5. Nightmare Returns
6. Open Coffin Empty Grave
7. Sinister Resurrection
8. Seven Portals Of Evil
SOULBURN (Death / Doom, Pays-Bas) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Quantifying Cosmic Doom prévu pour le 12 juin via Testimony Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. The Braveheart Of Nightmares
2. Powehi, The Embellished Dark Source Of Unending Creation
3. A Pyramid Absurd
4. An Impious Journey Through The Cathedral's Mouth
5. Stalactites Of Molten Flesh
6. M87 - What Hopes To Be Born?
7. Iconox Spew Black At The Razor's Edge
8. Down Among The Stars
9. The Desolationist
10. In The Very Time That Will Rot Us
11. An Innocuous Swathe Of Sky
Par Sagamore
Par Sagamore
Par AxGxB
Par Ikea
Par Sosthène
Par Keyser
Par AxGxB
Par AxGxB
Par Lestat
Par Sosthène
Par gulo gulo
Par Keyser
Par MoM
Par isotaupe
Par Dantefever
Par Keyser