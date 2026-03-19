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(Lien direct) It Echoes In The Wild, le nouvel album d'EGREGORE (Black / Death Metal, Canada) sortira demain, le 20 mars, sur 20 Buck Spin. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :



01. Cast Adrift

02. Voice On The West Wind

03. Stair Into The Vortex

04. Craven Acts Of Desperate Men

05. From The Yawning Crevasse Shrieks A Transmorphic Gale

06. Corsairs Of The Daath Gulf

07. Nightmare Cartographer

08. Six Doors Guard The Original Knowledges

09. Servants Of The Second Death

10. It Echoes In The Wild



