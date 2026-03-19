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Les news du 19 Mars 2026
News
Les news du 19 Mars 2026 Exodus - Calvana - Hoc est Bellum - Cognizance - Korrosive - Precious Blood - Se, Josta Ei Puhuta - Fearancy - Egregore
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|EXODUS (Thrash Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Goliath qui sortira demain via Napalm Records. "Promise You This" se découvre ici :
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|CALVANA (Black Metal, Italie) offre son nouvel album Sub Janus en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain sur Adirondack Black Mass. Tracklist :
1. Twilight Song
2. My Prayer to Diana
3. Summer Storm
4. Fear Makes You Tame
5. Death of Pan
6. Meine Süße Sternenkriegerin
7. Carnivore
8. Sorry
9. Sub Janus
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|HOC EST BELLUM (Black/Death, Finlande) a signé avec Time To Kill Records pour la sortie de son premier longue-durée. Plus d'infos prochainement. En attendant, vous pouvez écouter sa Demo 2023 sur Bandcamp.
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|COGNIZANCE (Technical Melodic Death Metal/Deathcore, Angleterre) propose en écoute le titre "A Game of Proliferation" issu de son nouveau disque In Light, No Shape à venir le 1er mai chez Willowtip Records. Tracklist :
1. Transient Fixations
2. Inflection Chants
3. A Game of Proliferation
4. Chasm
5. Vertical Illusion
6. A Reconfiguration
7. Witness Marks
8. Subterranean Incantation
9. Induced Contortio
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|KORROSIVE (Thrash Metal, Canada) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le morceau "Khaos Unbound" extrait de son dernier opus Katastrophic Creation sorti en 2024 via CDN Records.
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|PRECIOUS BLOOD (Doom Metal, USA) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son premier long-format False Prophets paru en octobre dernier en autoproduction.
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|SE, JOSTA EI PUHUTA (Melodic Death/Thrash, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album Syvyyden portit on saatava auki le 29 mai sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :
1. Tulkoon valkeus
2. Myrsky
3. Varis
4. Kuolemaa ei ole
5. Pahuuden palavat nuolet
6. Syvyyden portit on saatava auki
7. Muinaiset jumalat kuuntelevat
8. Rituaali
9. Pimeys ja ikuinen yö
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|FEARANCY (Melodic Death Metal, Autriche) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour son nouveau single "Renegade of Death".
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|Intitulé It Echoes In The Wild, le nouvel album d'EGREGORE (Black / Death Metal, Canada) sortira demain, le 20 mars, sur 20 Buck Spin. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Cast Adrift
02. Voice On The West Wind
03. Stair Into The Vortex
04. Craven Acts Of Desperate Men
05. From The Yawning Crevasse Shrieks A Transmorphic Gale
06. Corsairs Of The Daath Gulf
07. Nightmare Cartographer
08. Six Doors Guard The Original Knowledges
09. Servants Of The Second Death
10. It Echoes In The Wild
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AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
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GROUPES DU JOUR
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|Cognizance
Brutal Death(core) Technique - 2012 - Royaume-Uni
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|Egregore
Black / Death Metal - Canada
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|Exodus
Thrash metal - 1979 - Etats-Unis
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