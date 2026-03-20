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(Lien direct) Liminal Shrines, nouvel album des Canadiens de GUTVOID (Death Metal, Canada). Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :



01. Ruinous Gateways

02. Spell Reliquary

03. Of Smothering Sea

04. Umbriel's Door

05. Lead Me Beyond The Sleeping I

06. Chasm Of Displaced Souls



