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LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
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Les news du 20 Mars 2026

News
Les news du 20 Mars 2026 Atomic Aggressor - Warside - Gutvoid
»
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ATOMIC AGGRESSOR (Death Metal, Chili) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé The Occult Forces qui sortira dans le courant de l'année via Hells Headbangers Records. "Dwellers Of The Unknown" s'écoute ici :

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WARSIDE (Death Metal, France) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Cognitive Extinction qui sortira le 17 avril via Gruesome Records. "Neurocide " se découvre ici :

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C'est aujourd'hui sur Profound Lore Records que sort, Liminal Shrines, nouvel album des Canadiens de GUTVOID (Death Metal, Canada). Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Ruinous Gateways
02. Spell Reliquary
03. Of Smothering Sea
04. Umbriel's Door
05. Lead Me Beyond The Sleeping I
06. Chasm Of Displaced Souls
Thrasho Jean-Clint + AxGxB
20 Mars 2026

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