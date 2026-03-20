Les news du 20 Mars 2026
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Les news du 20 Mars 2026 Gutvoid
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|C'est aujourd'hui sur Profound Lore Records que sort, Liminal Shrines, nouvel album des Canadiens de GUTVOID (Death Metal, Canada). Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Ruinous Gateways
02. Spell Reliquary
03. Of Smothering Sea
04. Umbriel's Door
05. Lead Me Beyond The Sleeping I
06. Chasm Of Displaced Souls
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