|
Les news du 20 Mars 2026
News
Les news du 20 Mars 2026 Neurosis - Fulci - Darkthrone - Jungle Rot - Atomic Aggressor - Warside - Gutvoid
|»
|À la surprise générale, NEUROSIS (Post-Metal, USA) vient de sortir via Neurot Recordings un nouvel album intitulé An Undying Love For A Burning World. Celui-ci, avec désormais Aaron Turner (ex-Isis) au chant et à la guitare, est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. We Are Torn Wide Open
02. Mirror Deep
03. First Red Rays
04. Blind
05. Seething And Scattered
06. Untethered
07. In The Waiting Hours
08. Last Light
|
|»
|FULCI (Death Metal, Italie) sortira le 1er mai prochain sur 20 Buck Spin un maxi 12'' intitulé Risorsero Dalla Tomba E Fu... L’Apocalisse!. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Risorsero Dalla Tomba E Fu... L’apocalisse!
02. Paura Che Uccide
03. Apoteosi Del Mistero
|
|»
|DARKTHRONE (Black Metal, Norvège) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Pre-Historic Metal le 8 mai prochain sur Peaceville Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le morceau-titre à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. They Found One Of My Graves
02. Pre-Historic Metal
03. Siberian Thaw
04. Deeply Rooted
05. The Dry Wells Of Hell
06. So I Marched To The Sunken Empire
07. Eat Eat Eat Your Pride
08. Eon 4
|
|»
|JUNGLE ROT (Old school death metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel opus intitulé Cruel Face Of War qui sortira le 8 mai via Unique Leader. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Intro
2. Apocalyptic Dawn
3. Cruel Face Of War
4. Maniacal
5. Suffer In Silence
6. Radicalized
7. Blade Of Betrayal
8. When The Elders Rise
9. Horrors Vile (feat. BENEDICTION)
10. Legacy Of The Damned
11. Rot Riffs
12. Hollow Husk
|
|»
|ATOMIC AGGRESSOR (Death Metal, Chili) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé The Occult Forces qui sortira dans le courant de l'année via Hells Headbangers Records. "Dwellers Of The Unknown" s'écoute ici :
|
|»
|WARSIDE (Death Metal, France) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Cognitive Extinction qui sortira le 17 avril via Gruesome Records. "Neurocide " se découvre ici :
|
|»
|C'est aujourd'hui sur Profound Lore Records que sort, Liminal Shrines, nouvel album des Canadiens de GUTVOID (Death Metal, Canada). Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Ruinous Gateways
02. Spell Reliquary
03. Of Smothering Sea
04. Umbriel's Door
05. Lead Me Beyond The Sleeping I
06. Chasm Of Displaced Souls
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
Par Jean-Clint
Par Jean-Clint
Par AxGxB
Par Sagamore
Par AxGxB
Par Ikea
Par Sosthène
Par Keyser
Par AxGxB
Par AxGxB
Par Lestat
Par Sosthène
Par gulo gulo
Par Keyser
Par MoM