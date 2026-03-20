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(Lien direct) NEUROSIS (Post-Metal, USA) vient de sortir via Neurot Recordings un nouvel album intitulé An Undying Love For A Burning World. Celui-ci, avec désormais Aaron Turner (ex-Isis) au chant et à la guitare, est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :



01. We Are Torn Wide Open

02. Mirror Deep

03. First Red Rays

04. Blind

05. Seething And Scattered

06. Untethered

07. In The Waiting Hours

08. Last Light



<a href="https://neurosis.bandcamp.com/album/an-undying-love-for-a-burning-world">An Undying Love For A Burning World de Neurosis</a>