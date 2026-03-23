STORMKEEP (Black Metal, USA) a dévoilé récemment un nouveau morceau intitulé "Carnal Tapestries Of Nailtorn Flesh". Celui-ci est à découvrir ci-dessous :
STORMKEEP’s a écrit : The Citadel opens its gates again. Five years after the release of STORMKEEP’s highly acclaimed debut album "Tales of Othertime", the Coloradian quartet returns with the new single track "Carnal Tapestries of Nailtorn Flesh", offering a first glimpse into a new chapter of their singular mythos.
ZORNHAU (Atmospheric Black/Doom/Ambient, Suède) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le morceau "I" qui ouvre son premier long-format éponyme à paraître prochainement en format physique sur Wormholedeath. Tracklist :
HANGING GARDEN (Melodic Doom/Death/Gothic, Finlande) vient de sortir son nouvel album Isle of Bliss sur
Agonia Records. Tracklist :
1. To Outlive the Nine Ravens
2. Eternal Trees of Turquoise
3. Isle of Bliss
4. To the Gates of Hel
5. The Death Upon Our Shoulders
6. The Blights Nine
7. Arise, Black Sun
8. Her Waning Light
9. Beneath the Fallen Sky
Par Dantefever
Par Jean-Clint
Par Jean-Clint
Par AxGxB
Par Sagamore
Par AxGxB
Par Ikea
Par Sosthène
Par Keyser
Par AxGxB
Par AxGxB
Par Lestat
Par Sosthène
Par gulo gulo
Par Keyser
Par Sosthène
Par MoM