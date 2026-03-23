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LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Les news du 20 Mars 2026
 Les news du 20 Mars 2026 - ... (N)
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Les news du 23 Mars 2026

News
Les news du 23 Mars 2026 Stormkeep - Zornhau - Damnatio Ad Bestias - Hanging Garden
»
(Lien direct)
STORMKEEP (Black Metal, USA) a dévoilé récemment un nouveau morceau intitulé "Carnal Tapestries Of Nailtorn Flesh". Celui-ci est à découvrir ci-dessous :

STORMKEEP’s a écrit : The Citadel opens its gates again. Five years after the release of STORMKEEP’s highly acclaimed debut album "Tales of Othertime", the Coloradian quartet returns with the new single track "Carnal Tapestries of Nailtorn Flesh", offering a first glimpse into a new chapter of their singular mythos.


»
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ZORNHAU (Atmospheric Black/Doom/Ambient, Suède) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le morceau "I" qui ouvre son premier long-format éponyme à paraître prochainement en format physique sur Wormholedeath. Tracklist :

1. I
2. II
3. III
4. IV
5. V
6. VI
7. VII
8. VIII

»
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DAMNATIO AD BESTIAS (Death Metal, Bretagne) a sorti son premier long-format Martyr Incipit via Witches Brew. Tracklist :

1. Abominations of the One God
2. Mass Apostasy
3. BloodFeast
4. Gardens of Decadence
5. Punished into Submission
6. The Beheading

»
(Lien direct)
HANGING GARDEN (Melodic Doom/Death/Gothic, Finlande) vient de sortir son nouvel album Isle of Bliss sur
Agonia Records. Tracklist :

1. To Outlive the Nine Ravens
2. Eternal Trees of Turquoise
3. Isle of Bliss
4. To the Gates of Hel
5. The Death Upon Our Shoulders
6. The Blights Nine
7. Arise, Black Sun
8. Her Waning Light
9. Beneath the Fallen Sky
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser
23 Mars 2026

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Void Paradigm
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