»

(Lien direct) STORMKEEP (Black Metal, USA) a dévoilé récemment un nouveau morceau intitulé "Carnal Tapestries Of Nailtorn Flesh". Celui-ci est à découvrir ci-dessous :



STORMKEEP’s a écrit : The Citadel opens its gates again. Five years after the release of STORMKEEP’s highly acclaimed debut album "Tales of Othertime", the Coloradian quartet returns with the new single track "Carnal Tapestries of Nailtorn Flesh", offering a first glimpse into a new chapter of their singular mythos.



<a href="https://vesperian.bandcamp.com/track/carnal-tapestries-of-nailtorn-flesh">Carnal Tapestries Of Nailtorn Flesh de Stormkeep</a>