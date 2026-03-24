Les news du 24 Mars 2026
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Les news du 24 Mars 2026 Gorupted - Teratoma
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|GORUPTED (Brutal Death/Goregrind, France) a sorti Octember Rain, un split avec ASSUR (Grindcore/Death, Belgique). Le premier titre est en écoute sur le Bandcamp du projet parisien.
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|Prévu pour mercredi via Me Saco Un Ojo Records, le nouvel album des Allemands de TERATOMA (Death Metal, Allemagne) intitulé Longing Voracity est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Exordium
02. Longing Voracity
03. Chaotic Bewilderment
04. Ravaged And Absorbed
05. Perpetual Anguish
06. Circle Of Perdition
07. Interim
08. Festering Realm
09. Spewing Atrocities
10. Stertorous Whisper
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AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
Par Hoover
Par Sosthène
Par Dantefever
Par Jean-Clint
Par Jean-Clint
Par AxGxB
Par Sagamore
Par AxGxB
Par Ikea
Par Sosthène
Par Keyser
Par AxGxB
Par AxGxB
Par Lestat
Par Sosthène
Par gulo gulo
Par Keyser