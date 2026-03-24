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Les news du 24 Mars 2026

News
Les news du 24 Mars 2026 Gorupted - Teratoma
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(Lien direct)
GORUPTED (Brutal Death/Goregrind, France) a sorti Octember Rain, un split avec ASSUR (Grindcore/Death, Belgique). Le premier titre est en écoute sur le Bandcamp du projet parisien.

»
(Lien direct)
Prévu pour mercredi via Me Saco Un Ojo Records, le nouvel album des Allemands de TERATOMA (Death Metal, Allemagne) intitulé Longing Voracity est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Exordium
02. Longing Voracity
03. Chaotic Bewilderment
04. Ravaged And Absorbed
05. Perpetual Anguish
06. Circle Of Perdition
07. Interim
08. Festering Realm
09. Spewing Atrocities
10. Stertorous Whisper
Thrasho Lestat + AxGxB
24 Mars 2026

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Gorupted
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2020 - France		   
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