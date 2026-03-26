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Les news du 25 Mars 2026

News
Les news du 25 Mars 2026 Cryptworm - Terror - Mangled Recrement - Vomitory - Forsmán - Chronic Hate - Zerre - Malebeste - The Absolution Sequence - Türböwitch - Battlegrave - Kõdu - Urluk - Aerdryk - Lloth - Aggressive Perfector - Vow - Këkht Aräkh
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Intitulé Infectious Pathological Waste, le nouvel album de CRYPTWORM (Death Metal, Royaume-Uni) sortira vendredi chez Me Saco Un Ojo Records et Extremely Rotten Productions. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Gallons Of Molten Hominal Goo
02. Maimed And Gutted
03. Drowning In Purulent Excrementia
04. Infectious Pathological Waste
05. Embedded With Parasitic Larvae
06. Emanations Of Corporeal Pyosis
07. Gastrointestinal Seepage
08. Encephalic Feast

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TERROR (Hardcore, USA) sortira le 24 avril prochain sur Flatspot Records son nouvel album intitulé Still Suffer. En voici un nouvel extrait avec la vidéo de "Destruction Of My Soul" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Erase You From My World
02. Still Suffer
03. Promised Only Lies
04. Destruction Of My Soul
05. Fear The Panic (featuring Chuck Ragan)
06. Death Of Hope
07. Beauty In The Losses (featuring Jay Peta)
08. A Deeper Struggle
09. To Hurt The Most
10. Deconstruct It (featuring Brody King & Dan Seely)

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MANGLED RECREMENT (Death Metal, Pologne), groupe composé par des membres de Thoughness et Leucotome, sortira le 15 mai prochain sa première démo sur Caligari Records. En voici un extrait avec le titre "Boiled To Death" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Boiled To Death
02. Irresponsive Cephalic Fracture
03. Bile Seeping Crypt
04. Buried Beneath Grubs

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VOMITORY (Death Metal, Suède) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album In Death Throes prévu pour le 10 avril via Metal Blade Records. "Wrath Unbound" s'écoute ici :

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FORSMÁN (Black Metal, Islande) a dévoilé un nouveau single intitulé "Andvana" qui figurera sur son album à venir prochainement via Vesperian. Il s'écoute ici :

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CHRONIC HATE (Death Metal, Italie) sortira son nouveau disque Defeating The Oblivion Of Life le 29 mai chez Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :

1. The Wrong
2. Blastphemy
3. Mass Distraction Program
4. Regurgitated Brains
5. Despair... In Sorrow
6. Subjugated Minds
7. Born To Appear
8. Handcuffed
9. Chronic Hate

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ZERRE (Thrash/Crossover, Allemagne) offre en écoute intégrale à cette adresse son nouvel opus Rotting on a Golden Throne à paraître vendredi via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. Pigs Will Be Pigs
3. Deception Of The Weak
4. Mental Vacation
5. Concrete Hell
6. Rotting On A Golden Throne
7. Killing Taste
8. No Alibi

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MALEBESTE (Black Metal, France) sortira son premier longue-durée Monestherou le 25 mai sur Antiq. Tracklist :

1. Aigre Vinasse et Chaude Populace
2. Hautefaye 1870
3. Chasse Gallery
4. Palefroi du Diable
5. Milouziena
6. Le Puits d'Enfer
7. Monestherou
8. Flamme Noir de l'Espoir
9. Nocturne (Medley Acoustique)

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THE ABSOLUTION SEQUENCE (Technical Groove/Death, Australie) sortira son premier long-format Dread Cycle en août prochain. Tracklist :

1) Despotic Ruin (Diet of Worms)
2) Idols of Confraternity
3) Ghost Mantra
4) The Sordid Miasma
5) The Nightlight Sigil
6) Promethean Pilferage
7) A Mire Caked in Nativity
8) Grinding the Sphere
9) The Diary of the Emaciated

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TÜRBÖWITCH (Speed/Thrash/Punk, Hongrie) a sorti son nouvel album Under Haunted Skies chez Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :

01 - Evoker of the Twilight
02 - Markoláb
03 - Under Haunted Skies
04 - Cult Mastery
05 - Ashbringer
06 - Highways of Death
07 - Ultimate Failure of Will
08 - When the World Crumbled
09 - Moshpit at the End of the Day
10 - Road to Resilience

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BATTLEGRAVE (Death/Thrash, Australie) a posté le morceau "Venom" figurant sur son nouveau disque Enslavement qui sort le 10 avril en indépendant. Tracklist :

1) Soul Chasm
2) There Is Only Death
3) Bonesaw
4) Eyes Of Enslavement
5) Venom
6) The Grand Machine Of Despair
7) Asylum
8) Marked By Evil
9) Under The Banner We March
10) US Outpost 31

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KÕDU (Black Metal, Estonie) a dévoilé le morceau "VI" tiré de son nouvel opus Kirjad Sõgedate Külast prévu le 25 avril via Antiq. Tracklist :

1. I [2:02]
2. II [5:24]
3. III [6:30]
4. IV [2:24]
5. V [5:03]
6. VI [6:39]
7. VII [3:43]

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URLUK (Black/Doom, Italie) a posté le titre "The Last Watch" issu de son nouvel album Memories in Fade à venir le 10 avril sur Pest Records. Tracklist :

01. Angles of Hauntology
02. Lying There
03. Yesterday’s Letters
04. Liminal Vortices
05. The Last Watch

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Le one-man band AERDRYK (Black Metal, Belgique) vient de sortir son nouveau disque Onzuiver chez Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :

1. Modder en Bloed
2. Een Wereld om te Bederven
3. De Laatste wens
4. Onzuiver
5. Liever Levend Verbranden
6. Een Bestaan van Lijden
7. Kruispunt
8. In het Graf en Diep

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LLOTH (Melodic Black/Death, Grèce) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Acherodas" extrait de son dernier opus Archees Legeones (Ancient Legions) sorti en mai 2025 via Theogonia Records.

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AGGRESSIVE PERFECTOR (Speed/Thrash/Heavy, Angleterre) offre son nouvel album Come Creeping Fiends en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie vendredi sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Dead Undead
2. Strange Companion
3. Fiend In You
4. Like A Beast
5. Gallows Eve
6. Obscene Cult Of Dracula
7. Harlot's Spell
8. Denied By The Reaper
9. Creeping In The Dark
10. Return Of The Axe

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VOW (Death Metal Mélodique, USA) sortira son premier EP intitulé Death Will Be My Bridge le 15 mai prochain sur Iron Fortress Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "New Patterns In The Blood" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Name Not The Fallen
02. New Patterns In The Blood
03. Interlude
04. Bells Made From Bullets
05. Still Breathing
06. Death Will Be My Bridge

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Intitulé Morning Star, le nouvel album de KËKHT ARÄKH (Black Metal, Ukraine) sortira le 27 mars prochain sur Sacred Bone Records. En voici un troisième extrait avec le titre "Castle" à découvrir ci-dessous e vidéo :

01. Wänderer
02. Castle
03. Lament
04. Genom Sorgen (featuring VS--55)
05. Angest
06. Mörker Över Mörker
07. Three Winters Away
08. Drömsång
09. Raven King
10. Vigil
11. Eternal Martyr (featuring Bladee)
12. Trollsång (featuring Spöke)
13. Land Av Evig Natt I
14. Land Av Evig Natt II
15. Gates
16. Morning star
17. Outro (featuring Varg2™)
Thrasho AxGxB + Jean-Clint + Keyser
26 Mars 2026

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