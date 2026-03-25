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(Lien direct) VOW (Death Metal Mélodique, USA) sortira son premier EP intitulé Death Will Be My Bridge le 15 mai prochain sur Iron Fortress Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "New Patterns In The Blood" à découvrir ci-dessous :



01. Name Not The Fallen

02. New Patterns In The Blood

03. Interlude

04. Bells Made From Bullets

05. Still Breathing

06. Death Will Be My Bridge



<a href="https://vowdeath.bandcamp.com/album/death-will-be-my-bridge">Death Will Be My Bridge de Vow</a>