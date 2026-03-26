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(Lien direct) MOONSPELL (Metal orchestral, Portugal) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel opus intitulé Far From God prévu pour le 3 juillet via Napalm Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :



1. Cross Your Heart

2. Far From God

3. Biblical

4. The Great Wolf In The Sky

5. Your Promise Of Light

6. For the Love Of Mortals

7. Our Freedom To Fall

8. Reconquista



