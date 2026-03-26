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Les news du 26 Mars 2026
News
Les news du 26 Mars 2026 A Very Old Ghost Behind The Farm - Melting Rot - Mourniaty - Where Victims Lie - Desolus - Numen - Moonspell - Dimmu Borgir - Nargaroth - Mizery
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|A VERY OLD GHOST BEHIND THE FARM (Sludge/Doom, France) revient après douze ans de silence avec un nouveau disque intitulé Canes Gothi! qui sortira le 17 avril 2026 chez Peccata Mundi Records. Tracklist:
1. Vicious Seeds
2. Whitemoore’s Fog
3. A Sack Full of Bones
4. Deceiver
5. Strigoï
6. The Crippled Pair
7. Bleeding Doors
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|MELTING ROT (Grindcore, USA) sort demain son nouvel opus Infatuation With Premeditation sur Hells Headbangers mais vous pouvez d'ores et déjà le découvrir ci-dessous. Tracklist :
1. Short-Term Memory, Long-Term Decomposition
2. Human Pavement Splatter
3. Blinded. Beaten. Stabbed.
4. The Surgeon Was Comatose
5. Submerged In Accelerant
6. Aiming For Construction Workers
7. Open Casket Vomit Spew
8. Morbid Infatuation
9. Torrential Continuous Arterial Bleeding
10. Physically Murdered
11. Forklift Facelift
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|MOURNIATY (Black Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le titre "Kyynelten Virta" extrait de son premier long-format Musta maa paru en novembre dernier chez Inverse Records.
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|WHERE VICTIMS LIE (Thrash Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier EP What Was Left Behind le 22 avril via Inverse Records. Le morceau d'ouverture vient d'être dévoilé.
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|DESOLUS (Blackened Thrash Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album Dwellers of the Twilight Void le 15 mai sur Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :
1. The Portal
2. Dweller Of The Twilight Void
3. Trespass The Threshold
4. The Pact (Sealed In Blood)
5. Threading The Atom
6. Visages Of Death
7. Woman Of Infernal Beauty
8. Primordial Evil
9. Show No Mercy
10. Nefarious Dominion
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|NUMEN (Euskadi Black Metal, Espagne) sortira dans le courant de l'année son nouvel album intitulé Erre via Les Acteurs de l'Ombre Productions. Plus d'infos prochainement...
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|MOONSPELL (Metal orchestral, Portugal) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel opus intitulé Far From God prévu pour le 3 juillet via Napalm Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Cross Your Heart
2. Far From God
3. Biblical
4. The Great Wolf In The Sky
5. Your Promise Of Light
6. For the Love Of Mortals
7. Our Freedom To Fall
8. Reconquista
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|DIMMU BORGIR (Metal Cinématique, Norvège) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Grand Serpent Rising prévu pour le 22 mai via Nuclear Blast. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Tridentium
2. Ascent
3. As Seen In The Unseen
4. The Qryptfarer
5. Ulvgjeld & Blodsodel
6. Repository Of Divine Transmutation
7. Slik Minnes En Alkymist
8. Phantom Of The Nemesis
9. The Exonerated
10. Recognizant
11. At The Precipice Of Convergence
12. Shadows Of A Thousand Perceptions
13. Gjǫll
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|NARGAROTH (Black Metal Epique, Allemagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Apocalyptic Steel qui sortira le 26 juin via Season Of Mist. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Intro
2. Steel Apocalypse
3. Twisted Steel
4. I Drink Alone
5. Metalheart
6. Dresden
7. Shelter The Faithless
8. Man Of Mayhem
9. Requiem Germania
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|MIZERY (Hardcore, USA) a sorti la semaine dernière un nouvel EP éponyme via Flatspot Records. Après le clip de "The Weapon Pt. II", voici celui de "Renegade Rhythm" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Renegade Rhythm
02. 99 To 1
03. The Weapon
04. The Weapon Pt. II
05. Through A Bullet Hole
06. Eulogy
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