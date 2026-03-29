Les news du 29 Mars 2026
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Les news du 29 Mars 2026 Inherit The Curse - Chaos Insignia
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|INHERIT THE CURSE (Melodic Death Metal/Hardcore, Allemagne) a mis en ligne "Black Mist of Extinction", le premier single de son premier album à venir prochainement.
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|CHAOS INSIGNIA (Black/Death, Roumanie) a sorti son premier album intitulé Crown of the Infernal Code en auto-production.
Plusieurs extraits sont à l'écoute sur leur Bandcamp.
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