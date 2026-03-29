Les news du 29 Mars 2026 News Les news du 29 Mars 2026 Inherit The Curse - Chaos Insignia » (Lien direct) INHERIT THE CURSE (Melodic Death Metal/Hardcore, Allemagne) a mis en ligne "Black Mist of Extinction", le premier single de son premier album à venir prochainement.



<a href="https://inheritthecurse.bandcamp.com/track/black-mist-of-extinction">Black Mist of Extinction by INHERIT THE CURSE</a>

» (Lien direct) CHAOS INSIGNIA (Black/Death, Roumanie) a sorti son premier album intitulé Crown of the Infernal Code en auto-production.

Plusieurs extraits sont à l'écoute sur leur Bandcamp.



<a href="https://fetznerdeathrecords.bandcamp.com/album/chaos-insignia-crown-of-the-infernal-code-mc">Chaos Insignia - Crown of the Infernal Code (MC) by Fetzner Death Records</a>

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