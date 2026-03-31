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(Lien direct) Beckoning The Void Of Eternal Silence, le nouvel album de FUNEBRARUM (Death Metal, USA) sortira le 29 mai sur Pulverised Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Anhela Odor Mortuorum (The Adepts)" à découvrir ci-dessous :



01. The Arrival (Intro)

02. Beckoning The Void Of Eternal Silence

03. Sa Nagba Amāru

04. Through The Barren Halls Of Grieving Emptiness

05. Into Dark Domains

06. Ancestral Manor (Intro)

07. Anhela Odor Mortuorum (The Adepts)

08. From Rotting Burial Shrouds

09. Turning The Stones Of Torment

10. The Whispering Cathedral

11. Epilogue



