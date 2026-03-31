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Les news du 31 Mars 2026

News
Les news du 31 Mars 2026 Werwolf - Savage Master - Mystic Storm - Devorzhum - Gouge - Blasart - Funebrarum
»
(Lien direct)
WERWOLF (Black Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé le titre "Unholy Trinity" issu de son premier long-format Satanic Terror prévu le 24 avril via Dominance of Darkness Records. Tracklist :

1. Satanic Terror
2. Shrine of Faith
3. ...of Cursed Places and Desegrated Graves
4. Temple of No Light
5. Unholy Trinity
6. Whore of Dead Heaven
7. Infernal Devotion

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(Lien direct)
SAVAGE MASTER (Heavy Metal, USA) et MYSTIC STORM (Thrash Metal, Russie) vont sortir un mini-split baptisé The Power / Wandering Time le 1er mai sur Shadow Kingdom Records. Tracklist :

1. Savage Master - One Step Closer To Love
2. Savage Master - The Last Kiss
3. Savage Master - The Power
4. Mystic Storm - Тень Грядущего
5. Mystic Storm - Блуждающее время
6. Mystic Storm - В Бездны

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DEVORZHUM (Black Metal, Pologne) a mis en ligne le morceau "Czas Zemsty" extrait de son nouvel EP O królestwie, którego nigdy nie było... à venir le 10 avril chez Via Nocturna. Tracklist :

01. Initium Belli
02. Czarne Ptaki Października
03. Czas Rozpaczy
04. Czas Zemsty
05. Płacz królestwa, którego nigdy nie było

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GOUGE (Death / Thrash, Norvège) sera de retour le 29 mai via Hells Headbangers avec un nouvel EP intitulé Pure Deathfuck. La version CD comportera en bonus le premier EP Doomed to Death (2012). Tracklist :

01. Putrefaction Of The Dead
02. Sadist
03. Enemie
04. Maggoteyes
05. Dead - The Kingdom Of Brutal Death

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BLASART (Death/Black, Chili) a sorti son nouvel album Depravatus Christianis Sacris sur Lavadome Productions. Tracklist :

1. Depravatus Christianis Sacris
2. Venenum Immersionem Ritual
3. Violatio Mortem illius Nazareni
4. Ritus Impositionis Sacrilega
5. Supplicia Absolutum Numinis Iram
6. Mors Extrema Imminentia
7. Vocatio Sanctis Phallus
8. Luxuriosa Promiscua Unio Carnalis Magnarum
9. Ecclesia Ardere

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Intitulé Beckoning The Void Of Eternal Silence, le nouvel album de FUNEBRARUM (Death Metal, USA) sortira le 29 mai sur Pulverised Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Anhela Odor Mortuorum (The Adepts)" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. The Arrival (Intro)
02. Beckoning The Void Of Eternal Silence
03. Sa Nagba Amāru
04. Through The Barren Halls Of Grieving Emptiness
05. Into Dark Domains
06. Ancestral Manor (Intro)
07. Anhela Odor Mortuorum (The Adepts)
08. From Rotting Burial Shrouds
09. Turning The Stones Of Torment
10. The Whispering Cathedral
11. Epilogue
Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB
31 Mars 2026

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ARTICLES DU JOUR
Osgraef
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2025 - Amor Fati Productions		   
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Expedition III: Renitenzpfa...
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