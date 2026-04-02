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Les news du 2 Avril 2026
News
Les news du 2 Avril 2026 Tulus - Highgate - Gadget - Relic - Nocturnal Departure - Soulfallen - The Great Observer - Lord Ketil - Chaos Insignia - AntiHuman Industries - Malhkebre - Converge - Monolord - Elder
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|TULUS (Black Metal, Norvège) a sorti son nouvel opus Morbid Desires via Darkness Shall Rise Productions. Tracklist :
1. Salme II
2. Skabb
3. Tulus
4. Kistesmed
5. Vanvidd
6. Hedengangen
7. Fossegrimens vakt
8. Skauånd
9. Sabbat
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|HIGHGATE (Black/Sludge/Doom, USA) a sorti son nouvel album Prophecies of Eternal Horror sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :
1. Terraforming Hell
2. Death Comes
3. At Paranoia's Poison Door
4. Deceiver
5. The Writhing Dawn
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|GADGET (Grindcore, Suède) sera de retour le 8 mai chez De:Nihil Records par le biais d'un nouvel EP baptisé Coerced. Tracklist :
01. Nonsense
02. No Sense Of Self
03. What Doesn’t Serve You
04. Gnistan
05. Funerary Rites
06. Flatline
07. False Pulse
08. Violently Silent
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|RELIC (Blackened Death Metal, USA) a publié le titre "Iron Sacrament" figurant sur son premier EP Crown of Flies qui sort demain en autoproduction. Tracklist :
1. The Void Between Gods
2. Filth Of Rebirth
3. Scavengers Daughter
4. Iron Sactament
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|NOCTURNAL DEPARTURE (Black Metal, Canada) sortira son nouveau disque Hells Headbangers le 8 mai via Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :
1. Spiritual Cessation
2. Chthonic Upheaval
3. Altars of Evocation
4. Malefic Requiem
5. Deathcraft Majesty
6. Vanity in Bloodshed
7. Torch of Dedication
8. Mental Abyss
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|SOULFALLEN (Melodic Death/Black, Finlande) a posté un nouveau single intitulé "Flesh Unearthed" et tiré de son prochain opus à venir plus tard dans l'année sur Inverse Records.
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|THE GREAT OBSERVER (Black/Death/Thrash, Italie) a dévoilé à cette adresse le morceau "Sentenced at High Noon" issu de son premier full-length Loss of Transcendence prévu le 30 avril chez BlackSeed Productions. Tracklist :
1. Παρέγκλισις (Fallen Into Existence)
2. The Great Observer
3. Sentenced at High Noon
4. Herald of Thorns
5. How Far the Faithless Will Venture
6. At The Summit of Consciousness
7. ἔκστασις (The Lonesome Path)
8. mpervious Creation
9. The Weight of Being Free
10. Loss Of Transcendence
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|LORD KETIL (Black Metal, France) a sorti son nouvel album Ødeleggelse le 13 mars sur Malpermesita Records. Tracklist :
1. Satan Crowned
2. The Forest of Shadows
3. WAR
4. The Devil's Mark
5. Hatred
6. Verwüstung
7. Ruins
8. Ignite the Night
9. The Nihilist
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|CHAOS INSIGNIA (Black/Death, Roumanie) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Dark Gate Opened" extrait de son premier longue-durée Crown of the Infernal Code paru le mois dernier via Cavernous Records.
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|ANTIHUMAN INDUSTRIES (Industrial Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier long-format Accelerated Death Impulse le 30 avril sur W.T.C. Productions. Tracklist :
1. Loop of Cosmic Horror
2. Error:Human
3. Brain Noise
4. Eerie Curiosity
5. Accelerated Death Impulse
6. Renounce - Resist - Revolt
7. A.H.I. (Syndicate Dolls)
8. Lucid Dream
9. Grief
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|MALHKEBRE (Black Metal, France) sortira le 30 avril prochain via Battlesk'rs Productions son nouvel album intitulé B.A.M.N.. En voici un premier extrait avec le clip vidéo de "To Those Who Forged Us" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Choose Your Destiny
02. I Have A Dream
03. You Failed (featuring Meyhnach - Mütiilation)
04. Falling To Rise
05. To Those Who Forged Us
06. We Fight And We Protect
07. There Are No Safe Spaces
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|Après Love Is Not Enough paru en février dernier, CONVERGE (Hardcore, USA) sera de retour le 5 juin prochain avec un nouvel album intitulé Hum Of Hurt à paraître chez Epitaph Records et Deathwish Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le morceau-titre à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Slip The Noose
02. Doom In Bloom
03. It Only Gets Worse
04. Detonator
05. I Won't Let You Go
06. It's Not Up To Us
07. Dream Debris
08. It Used To Matter
09. Hum Of Hurt
10. Nothing Is Over
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|MONOLORD (Stoner / Doom, Suède) sera de retour le 29 mai prochain avec un nouvel album intitulé Neverending à paraître sur Relapse Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le clip vidéo de "You Bastard" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Iodine
02. You Bastard
03. Inside A Collider
04. Crystal Bridge
05. Ooozing Wound
06. The Masque
07. Invisible
08. It's Neverending
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|Intitulé Through Zero, le nouvel album d'ELDER (Stoner Rock / Psychedelic Rock, USA) sortira le 29 mai prochain sur Blues Funeral Recordings, Stickman Records et Birds Robe Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le morceau-titre à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Sigil To Ruin
02. Capture/Release
03. Through Zero
04. Strata
05. Sight Unseen
06. Blighted Age
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AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
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GROUPES DU JOUR
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|Converge
Hardcore - 1990 - Etats-Unis
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|Elder
Stoner Rock / Psychedelic Rock - 2006 - Etats-Unis
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|Gadget
Grind - 1997 - Suède
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|Highgate
Funeral Blackened Sludge / Doom Metal - 2005 - Etats-Unis
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|Lord Ketil
Black Metal - 2006 - France
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|Malhkebre
2002 - France
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|Monolord
Stoner / Doom - 2013 - Suède
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