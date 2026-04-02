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LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Zeicrydeus
 Zeicrydeus - La Grande Héré... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Red Hot Chili Peppers
 Red Hot Chili Peppers - The... (C)
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Sunovrat
 Sunovrat - Kuluk (C)
Par Lestat		   
Accept Death
 Accept Death - Accept Death (C)
Par Ikea		   
Frozen Soul
 Frozen Soul - Glacial Domin... (C)
Par Samfisher		   
Tomb Mold
 Tomb Mold - The Enduring Sp... (C)
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Miscreance
 Miscreance - Convergence (C)
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Gatecreeper
 Gatecreeper - Dark Supersti... (C)
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The Moaning
 The Moaning - Blood From Stone (C)
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Vinterland
 Vinterland - Welcome My Las... (C)
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Mercyless
 Mercyless - The Mother Of A... (C)
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Duelliste
 Duelliste - Au-delà de la n... (C)
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Darkthrone
 Darkthrone - It Beckons Us ... (C)
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Putrid Omen
 Putrid Omen - Blasphemia (C)
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Slavia
 Slavia - Strength And Vision (C)
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Temple Of Void
 Temple Of Void - The Crawl (C)
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Sanguisugabogg
 Sanguisugabogg - Hideous Af... (C)
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Cryptworm
 Cryptworm - Infectious Path... (C)
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Les news du 27 Mars 2026
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Les news du 25 Mars 2026
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Cannibal Corpse
 Cannibal Corpse - Torture (C)
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Les news du 2 Avril 2026

News
Les news du 2 Avril 2026 Tulus - Highgate - Gadget - Relic - Nocturnal Departure - Soulfallen - The Great Observer - Lord Ketil - Chaos Insignia - AntiHuman Industries - Malhkebre - Converge - Monolord - Elder
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(Lien direct)
TULUS (Black Metal, Norvège) a sorti son nouvel opus Morbid Desires via Darkness Shall Rise Productions. Tracklist :

1. Salme II
2. Skabb
3. Tulus
4. Kistesmed
5. Vanvidd
6. Hedengangen
7. Fossegrimens vakt
8. Skauånd
9. Sabbat

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(Lien direct)
HIGHGATE (Black/Sludge/Doom, USA) a sorti son nouvel album Prophecies of Eternal Horror sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :

1. Terraforming Hell
2. Death Comes
3. At Paranoia's Poison Door
4. Deceiver
5. The Writhing Dawn

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(Lien direct)
GADGET (Grindcore, Suède) sera de retour le 8 mai chez De:Nihil Records par le biais d'un nouvel EP baptisé Coerced. Tracklist :

01. Nonsense
02. No Sense Of Self
03. What Doesn’t Serve You
04. Gnistan
05. Funerary Rites
06. Flatline
07. False Pulse
08. Violently Silent

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(Lien direct)
RELIC (Blackened Death Metal, USA) a publié le titre "Iron Sacrament" figurant sur son premier EP Crown of Flies qui sort demain en autoproduction. Tracklist :

1. The Void Between Gods
2. Filth Of Rebirth
3. Scavengers Daughter
4. Iron Sactament

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(Lien direct)
NOCTURNAL DEPARTURE (Black Metal, Canada) sortira son nouveau disque Hells Headbangers le 8 mai via Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :

1. Spiritual Cessation
2. Chthonic Upheaval
3. Altars of Evocation
4. Malefic Requiem
5. Deathcraft Majesty
6. Vanity in Bloodshed
7. Torch of Dedication
8. Mental Abyss

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(Lien direct)
SOULFALLEN (Melodic Death/Black, Finlande) a posté un nouveau single intitulé "Flesh Unearthed" et tiré de son prochain opus à venir plus tard dans l'année sur Inverse Records.

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THE GREAT OBSERVER (Black/Death/Thrash, Italie) a dévoilé à cette adresse le morceau "Sentenced at High Noon" issu de son premier full-length Loss of Transcendence prévu le 30 avril chez BlackSeed Productions. Tracklist :

1. Παρέγκλισις (Fallen Into Existence)
2. The Great Observer
3. Sentenced at High Noon
4. Herald of Thorns
5. How Far the Faithless Will Venture
6. At The Summit of Consciousness
7. ἔκστασις (The Lonesome Path)
8. mpervious Creation
9. The Weight of Being Free
10. Loss Of Transcendence

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LORD KETIL (Black Metal, France) a sorti son nouvel album Ødeleggelse le 13 mars sur Malpermesita Records. Tracklist :

1. Satan Crowned
2. The Forest of Shadows
3. WAR
4. The Devil's Mark
5. Hatred
6. Verwüstung
7. Ruins
8. Ignite the Night
9. The Nihilist

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(Lien direct)
CHAOS INSIGNIA (Black/Death, Roumanie) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Dark Gate Opened" extrait de son premier longue-durée Crown of the Infernal Code paru le mois dernier via Cavernous Records.

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ANTIHUMAN INDUSTRIES (Industrial Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier long-format Accelerated Death Impulse le 30 avril sur W.T.C. Productions. Tracklist :

1. Loop of Cosmic Horror
2. Error:Human
3. Brain Noise
4. Eerie Curiosity
5. Accelerated Death Impulse
6. Renounce - Resist - Revolt
7. A.H.I. (Syndicate Dolls)
8. Lucid Dream
9. Grief

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MALHKEBRE (Black Metal, France) sortira le 30 avril prochain via Battlesk'rs Productions son nouvel album intitulé B.A.M.N.. En voici un premier extrait avec le clip vidéo de "To Those Who Forged Us" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Choose Your Destiny
02. I Have A Dream
03. You Failed (featuring Meyhnach - Mütiilation)
04. Falling To Rise
05. To Those Who Forged Us
06. We Fight And We Protect
07. There Are No Safe Spaces

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Après Love Is Not Enough paru en février dernier, CONVERGE (Hardcore, USA) sera de retour le 5 juin prochain avec un nouvel album intitulé Hum Of Hurt à paraître chez Epitaph Records et Deathwish Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le morceau-titre à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Slip The Noose
02. Doom In Bloom
03. It Only Gets Worse
04. Detonator
05. I Won't Let You Go
06. It's Not Up To Us
07. Dream Debris
08. It Used To Matter
09. Hum Of Hurt
10. Nothing Is Over

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MONOLORD (Stoner / Doom, Suède) sera de retour le 29 mai prochain avec un nouvel album intitulé Neverending à paraître sur Relapse Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le clip vidéo de "You Bastard" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Iodine
02. You Bastard
03. Inside A Collider
04. Crystal Bridge
05. Ooozing Wound
06. The Masque
07. Invisible
08. It's Neverending

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(Lien direct)
Intitulé Through Zero, le nouvel album d'ELDER (Stoner Rock / Psychedelic Rock, USA) sortira le 29 mai prochain sur Blues Funeral Recordings, Stickman Records et Birds Robe Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le morceau-titre à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Sigil To Ruin
02. Capture/Release
03. Through Zero
04. Strata
05. Sight Unseen
06. Blighted Age
Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB
2 Avril 2026

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ARTICLES DU JOUR
Red Hot Chili Peppers
 Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Red Hot Chili Peppers
1984 - EMI		   
Sunovrat
 Sunovrat
Kuluk
2026 - Indépendant		   
Cult Of Occult
 Cult Of Occult
I Have No Name
2026 - Autoproduction		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Converge
 Converge
Hardcore - 1990 - Etats-Unis		   
Elder
 Elder
Stoner Rock / Psychedelic Rock - 2006 - Etats-Unis		   
Gadget
 Gadget
Grind - 1997 - Suède		   
Highgate
 Highgate
Funeral Blackened Sludge / Doom Metal - 2005 - Etats-Unis		   
Lord Ketil
 Lord Ketil
Black Metal - 2006 - France		   
Malhkebre
 Malhkebre
2002 - France		   
Monolord
 Monolord
Stoner / Doom - 2013 - Suède		   
Nature Morte
Still Life
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Horion
Doom (EP)
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Hannes Grossmann
Echoes of Eternity (EP)
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Sunovrat
Kuluk
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Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Red Hot Chili Peppers
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Cult Of Occult
I Have No Name
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La photo mystère du 1 Avril 2026
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Zeicrydeus
La Grande Hérésie
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Alkhemia
Häxen
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StoneBirds
Perpetual Wasteland
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Osgraef
Reveries Of The Arcane Eye
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Putain de tristesse
Nous Sommes Brûlés
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Darkthrone
It Beckons Us All.......
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Duelliste
Au-delà de la nuit
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Temple Of Void
The Crawl
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Crème Flesh
Casablumpkin
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Putrid Omen
Blasphemia
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Graufar
Via Necropolis
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Cryptworm
Infectious Pathological Waste
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Throat
Beyond The Devil's Shroud
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Sanguisugabogg
Hideous Aftermath
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Dødsfall
Själssluk
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Sastruggi
Echoes From The Deep Valley...
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Summoning Hellgates
Spear Of Conquest (EP)
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Slave One
The Seraphic Conspiracy
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Gusoh
青穢 (Aokegare)
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Accept Death
Accept Death
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Keys To The Astral Gates And Mystic Doors
Anathema (Démo)
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Perpetual Warfare
The Age of War
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Vaulderie
Sanguinoctum
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