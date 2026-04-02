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(Lien direct) Love Is Not Enough paru en février dernier, CONVERGE (Hardcore, USA) sera de retour le 5 juin prochain avec un nouvel album intitulé Hum Of Hurt à paraître chez Epitaph Records et Deathwish Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le morceau-titre à découvrir ci-dessous :



01. Slip The Noose

02. Doom In Bloom

03. It Only Gets Worse

04. Detonator

05. I Won't Let You Go

06. It's Not Up To Us

07. Dream Debris

08. It Used To Matter

09. Hum Of Hurt

10. Nothing Is Over



