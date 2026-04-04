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LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
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Les news du 4 Avril 2026

News
Les news du 4 Avril 2026 Musta Suru - Hädangången - A.H.P. - Lynx - Vaeovon - Mortuary - Sewer Altar - Cenotafio - Toxikull - Malauriu - Necroccultus - Mangled Recrement - Riverflame - Monoliyth - Antrisch - In Malice's Wake - Grabunhold - Louder - Division Of Mind - Poison Ruïn - Necrot - Corrosion Of Conformity
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MUSTA SURU (Depressive Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier long-format Viimeinen viilto le 29 mai sur Downfall Records.

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Le one-man band HÄDANGÅNGEN (Black Metal, Suède) a sorti son nouveau disque Vädjan en indépendant. Tracklist :

1. Svält
2. En vals till döden (Instrumental)
3. Dekadens
4. September (Instrumental)
5. Vid skuggors rand
6. Jordens sista suck
7. Granskog (Instrumental)

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A.H.P. (Black Metal, Norvège) propose en écoute le morceau "Alltid Imot Deg" figurant sur son nouvel opus Alltid Imot Deg sorti la semaine dernière chez Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. Souls to Inhale (Armagog - vocals)
2. Lust for Murder (Onielar / DNS - vocals)
3. In Endless Disgust
4. Nocturnal
5. Alltid Imot Deg (JMRM - vocals)

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LYNX (Heavy Metal/Hard Rock, Allemagne) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son nouvel album Trinity of Suns à paraître le 24 avril via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Voyager
2. Oppressive Season
3. Trinity Of Suns
4. Parhelia (Interlude)
5. Stranger Sign In The Sky
6. Seven Days Of Darkness
7. Island Universe

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VAEOVON (Black/Death, Nouvelle-Zélande) sortira son premier long-format Spiritual Nullification le 20 avril sur Gutter Prince Cabal. Tracklist :

01. I, Vaeovon
02. Mantra Vitalis
03. Dreaming of a Stygian Night
04. Plague Reverence
05. Death Proclamation
06. The Moment the Veil Tore (Interlude)
07. Infernal Servitude
08. Depths of Nullius
09. Shadow Dissolution
10. Spiritual Nullifcation (Outro)

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MORTUARY (Death/Thrash, Mexique) sera de retour le 24 avril via Horror Pain Gore Death Productions avec un nouvel EP intitulé Great Black Earth. Tracklist :

1. Holy War
2. Cut Their Heads
3. Great Black Earth
4. Black Superstition

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SEWER ALTAR (Death/Grind, Finlande) sortira son premier full-length Fever Dreams of Vengeance le 24 avril en autoproduction. Tracklist :

01. Landfill Sky Burial
02. Tachanka Drive-by
03. Altar in the Sewers
04. Fencewalkin Cheetah
05. 18 and Death
06. Deadw8
07. Cryonaut Sludge
08. Resilient Like a Disease
09. Outnumbered
10. Slave Driver Smile
11. Writing on the Wall

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CENOTAFIO (Black/Death, Chili) a sorti son nouvel opus La escisión acausal: Por la vía inversa hacia la descarnación sur Demoniac Productions. Tracklist :

1. Atrabilis Taenia Solivm [8:47]
2. Osario [5:11]
3. Nigredo Transfixión [7:30]
4. Acausal Escisión [5:58]
5. Viperidarium [5:13]
6. Orbis Coagula [10:17]


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TOXIKULL (Heavy/Speed, Portugal) a dévoilé le titre "Dragon Magic" extrait de son nouvel album Turbulence qui sort le 24 avril chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Midnight Fire
2. Turbulence
3. Dragon Magic
4. Blessed By The Night
5. Dying Star
6. Strike Again
7. Hard To Break
8. Burning Spark
9. King of the Hammer
10. Flames of Glory

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MALAURIU (Black Metal/Punk/Dark Ambient, Italie/Angleterre) vient de sortir son nouveau disque The Third Nail via Adirondack Black Mass. Tracklist :

1 Rising From The Cemetery
2 Empowerment Rites
3 Death Celebration
4 Hell Mouth
5 Satanic Witch
6 The Curse of All Flesh
7 Purple Ceremony
8 Monotheistic Filth
9 Abuse Myself, I Wanna Die (GG Allin cover)

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NECROCCULTUS (Death Metal, Mexique) a posté le morceau "Multiform Devourer Of Souls" tiré de son nouvel opus The Afterdeath Blackness prévu le 24 avril sur Terror From Hell Records. Tracklist :

I. Intro (The Highest Sphere Of The Dead)
II. Slaughter Of Bestiality
III. Transition To The Tortuous Reign
IV. Unburied Hellish Presences
V. Dread Midnight Entities
VI. Multiform Devourer Of Souls
VII. Old Coffin Miasma
VIII. The Afterdeath Blackness

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MANGLED RECREMENT (Death Metal, Pologne) sortira sa toute première démo le 15 mai chez Caligari Records. Tracklist :

1. Boiled to Death
2. Irresponsive Cephalic Fracture
3. Bile Seeping Crypt
4. Buried Beneath Grubs

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RIVERFLAME (Medieval Black Metal, Grèce) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le titre "Where Dragons Once Ruled" issu de son premier longue-durée Lunar Crusades prévu le 24 avril via code666. Tracklist :

1. Riverflame [8:02]
2. Where Dragons Once Ruled [7:53]
3. Lunar Crusades [3:42]
4. Through Mistlands of Unearthly Worlds [9:03]
5. Before the Eternal Night [10:08]

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MONOLIYTH (Brutal Death, Australie) vient de sortir son dernier album He Who Kills (2025) au format CD sur Wormholedeath. Tracklist :

1. Rise of the Annihilated
2. Paradox
3. Sanity Unraveled
4. Endless Bleeding
5. The Killing Floor
6. He Who Kills
7. Excised Unborn
8. To Sever... Is to Savor

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ANTRISCH(Atmospheric Black Metal, Allemagne) a sorti son nouveau disque Expedition III: Renitenzpfad la semaine dernière chez AOP Records. Tracklist :

1. Conquista - Prolog
2. Hidalgo infernal - Der baskische Wolf
3. Nattern & Narren - Los Marañones I
4. Bittergrün - Los Marañones II
5. Abkehr - Non svfficit orbis
6. Verschanzt - Perleneilandterror
7. Canis lvpvm edit - Wolfsfalle | Verratener Verräter

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IN MALICE'S WAKE (Thrash Metal, Australie) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Beyond Death" extrait de son nouvel opus The Profound Darkness à venir le 1er mai en auto-production. Tracklist :

﻿1) The Profound Darkness
2) Beyond Death
3) By Tongues of Demons
4) The Last Song
5) Numb to Paradise
6) Upon My Flesh
7) The Great Purifier
8) Away from the Light
9) The Darkness Below Us


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GRABUNHOLD (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album Frostheim le 5 juin via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Der Tod wohnt in Carn Dûm
2. Grambergs Fluch
3. Der Mondturm
4. Rerirs blauer Schatten
5. Über Grat und kalten Gipfel
6. Schreckenszauber
7. In Mordor, wo die Schatten drohn
8. Eärnurs Verderben

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LOUDER (Heavy/Speed, Colombie) sortira son premier long-format Devil’s Night le 14 mai sur Fighter Records. Tracklist :

1. Speed Junkie
2. Satan's Bitch
3. Hellish Rock'n'Roll
4. Louder Than Hell
5. Dirty Rocker
6. Heavy Metal Nights
7. Metallic Overdose
8. Devil's Night

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DIVISION OF MIND (Hardcore, USA) a sortir hier sur Triple B Records un nouvel album intitulé Exoterror. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. H.I.D.E.
02. Miserere / S-Isome
03. Ambroxan
04. Exoterror
05. The Secret
06. Solar Death Rattle
07. Seven Crosses (Insight)
08. Apeiromania
09. Together We Did Not
10. Brightout


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Intitulé Hymns From The Hills, le nouvel album de POISON RUÏN (Post-Punk / Heavy Metal, USA) est sorti hier sur Relapse Records. Il est à découvrir en intégralité c-dessous :

01. Intro
02. Lily Of The Valley
03. Hymn From The Hills
04. Eidolon
05. Howls From The Citadel
06. Pilgrimage
07. Guts (Lay Your Self Aside)
08. Turn To Dust
09. Puzzle Box
10. Serpent's Curse
11. Sleeping Giant (Interlude)
12. Crescent Sun
13. The Standoff

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NECROT (Death Metal, USA) vient de signer sur Metal Blade Records :

NECROT a écrit : “It is extremely exciting to announce that Necrot has signed with Metal Blade Records! We’ve been a band for 15 years making Death Metal the way we want to and Metal Blade has been here for almost 45 years supporting extreme metal bands from all over the world. We feel confident that this new chapter will be great for us and we can’t wait to show you what we’ve been working on for our next album! We are looking forward to seeing you guys on our upcoming tour, 30 dates across the USA and Canada…and of course stay tuned for more announcements from Necrot and Metal Blade!“

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Découvrez ci-dessous la dernière vidéo de CORROSION OF CONFORMITY (Stoner Rock, USA) pour le titre "Asleep On The Killing Floor". Ce morceau est tiré de l'album Good God / Baad Man sorti hier sur Nuclear Blast Records. L'album est également à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Good God? / Final Dawn
02. You Or Me
03. Gimme Some Moore
04. The Handler
05. Bedouin's Hand
06. Run For Your Life
07. Baad Man
08. Lose Yourself
09. Mandra Sonos
10. Asleep On The Killing Floor
11. Handcuff County
12. Swallowing The Anchor
13. Brickman
14. Forever Amplified
Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB
4 Avril 2026

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ARTICLES DU JOUR
Horion
 Horion
Doom (EP)
2026 - Indépendant / Void Wanderer Productions		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Antrisch
 Antrisch
Black Metal - 2020 - Allemagne		   
Cenotafio
 Cenotafio
Black / Death Metal - 2015 - Chili		   
Corrosion Of Conformity
 Corrosion Of Conformity
Stoner Rock - 1982 - Etats-Unis		   
Division Of Mind
 Division Of Mind
Etats-Unis		   
In Malice's Wake
 In Malice's Wake
Thrash Metal - 2002 - Australie		   
Mangled Recrement
 Mangled Recrement
Pologne		   
Mortuary
 Mortuary
Death / Thrash - 1988 - Mexique		   
Necrot
 Necrot
Death Metal - 2011 - Etats-Unis		   
Poison Ruïn
 Poison Ruïn
Post-Punk / Heavy Metal - Etats-Unis		   
Nature Morte
Still Life
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Horion
Doom (EP)
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Hannes Grossmann
Echoes of Eternity (EP)
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Sunovrat
Kuluk
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The Red Hot Chili Peppers
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Cult Of Occult
I Have No Name
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La photo mystère du 1 Avril 2026
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Zeicrydeus
La Grande Hérésie
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Alkhemia
Häxen
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StoneBirds
Perpetual Wasteland
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Osgraef
Reveries Of The Arcane Eye
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Putain de tristesse
Nous Sommes Brûlés
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Darkthrone
It Beckons Us All.......
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Duelliste
Au-delà de la nuit
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Temple Of Void
The Crawl
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Casablumpkin
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Blasphemia
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Via Necropolis
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Cryptworm
Infectious Pathological Waste
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Throat
Beyond The Devil's Shroud
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Sanguisugabogg
Hideous Aftermath
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Dødsfall
Själssluk
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Sastruggi
Echoes From The Deep Valley...
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Summoning Hellgates
Spear Of Conquest (EP)
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Slave One
The Seraphic Conspiracy
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Gusoh
青穢 (Aokegare)
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Accept Death
Accept Death
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Keys To The Astral Gates And Mystic Doors
Anathema (Démo)
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Perpetual Warfare
The Age of War
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Vaulderie
Sanguinoctum
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