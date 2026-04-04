NECROT a écrit : “It is extremely exciting to announce that Necrot has signed with Metal Blade Records! We’ve been a band for 15 years making Death Metal the way we want to and Metal Blade has been here for almost 45 years supporting extreme metal bands from all over the world. We feel confident that this new chapter will be great for us and we can’t wait to show you what we’ve been working on for our next album! We are looking forward to seeing you guys on our upcoming tour, 30 dates across the USA and Canada…and of course stay tuned for more announcements from Necrot and Metal Blade!“