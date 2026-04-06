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LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
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Les news du 6 Avril 2026

News
Les news du 6 Avril 2026 Tarask - Relic - Deathwards - Hell-Born - Demon Spell - Archaic Oath - King Potenaz - Unearthly Rites - Kerzenlicht - Kirous - Whirlwind - Necromonger - Richthammer - Rotting Empire - Ildfar - Saħħar
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Le one-man band TARASK (Black Metal, France) sort demain son nouveau disque Sitra Ahra sur Antiq. Tracklist :

1. Evocation I [9:26]
2. Evocation II [6:07]
3. Evocation III [7:32]
4. Evocation IV [7:18]
5. Evocation V [6:13]
6. Evocation VI [8:15]

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RELIC (Blackened Death Metal, USA) vient de sortir son premier EP Crown of Flies en autoproduction. Tracklist :

1. The Void Between Gods
2. Filth Of Rebirth
3. Scavengers Daughter
4. Iron Sacrament

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DEATHWARDS (Death/Thrash, Chili) vient de sortir chez Sepulchral Voice Records In Deathlore 2017-2019, compilation regroupant ses deux démos de 2018 et 2019. Tracklist :

1. In Death I Become
2. The Hierarchist
3. Epitaph From The Underworld
4. Impending Prophecies
5. Overlord (Infernäl Mäjesty cover)
6. The Black Key (2019)
7. In Death I Become (2019)
8. The Hierarchist (2019)
9. Epitaph From The Underworld (2019)

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HELL-BORN (Black/Death/Thrash, Pologne) sera de retour prochainement avec un nouvel opus intitulé VII qui paraîtra via Odium Records. L'EP éponyme de 1996 se verra également réédité pour ses trente ans.

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DEMON SPELL (Heavy Metal, Italie) a mis en ligne le morceau "As Lucifer Smiles" figurant sur son premier full-length Blessed Be the Dark dont la sortie est programmée pour le 24 avril sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. As Lucifer Smiles
2. Hexes and Horrors
3. Curse of the Undead
4. High on Sacrifice
5. The Tolling
6. Dive the Hellfire
7. Premonitions
8. Blessed Be the Dark

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ARCHAIC OATH (Melodic Black Metal, Belgique) propose en écoute le morceau "Wrath of the Witches" tiré de son premier longue-durée Determined to Death and Beyond à paraître le 24 avril chez AOP Records. Tracklist :

1. Above The Ice
2. Wrath Of The Witches
3. Forest Of Horrors
4. Requiem For A Doomed Soul
5. Abysmal Ascent
6. Path Of Penitence
7. Into The Temple Of Light
8. Ye Entrancemperium

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KING POTENAZ (Doom/Stoner/Rock, Italie) sortira son nouvel opus Arcane Desert Rituals Vol. 2 le 12 juin via Majestic Mountain Records.


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UNEARTHLY RITES (Death Metal, Finlande) a sorti son nouvel album Tortural Symphony of the Flesh sur Svart Records. Tracklist :

01. Tuonen tulijat, manan menijät
02. Sokli Fields Forever / A Radiative Picnic
03. Solstice
04. A Stygian Winterscape
05. Tortural Symphony of the Flesh
06. Ignis fatuus
07. Metalli, liha, kone
08. Absurd Transgression
09. Not for the Weak
10. The Notion of Emerging Totalitarianism

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KERZENLICHT (Black Metal, Finlande) et KIROUS (Black Metal, Finlande) vont sortir un split commun le 15 avril chez Signal Rex. Tracklist :

1. KERZENLICHT - As the Snow Falls…
2. KERZENLICHT - Key to the Dark Fortress
3. KERZENLICHT - Surrender to My Will
4. KERZENLICHT - Kahlittu Ikuisuuteen
5. KIROUS - Suomailta
6. KIROUS - Kivikätky
7. KIROUS - Kansa

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WHIRLWIND (Heavy Metal, Espagne) a posté le titre "Lese Majesty (Corpus de Sang)" issu de son nouveau disque 1640 qui sort le 24 avril via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. 1640 (Intro)
2. Days Of Doom
3. Rage Of The Conqueror
4. Winds Of Ash And Dust
5. Lese Majesty (Corpus de Sang)
6. Through Fire And Blood
7. Ready To Explode
8. By The Blood In Our Veins
9. Marching To Victory

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NECROMONGER (Death Metal, Bulgarie) a signé avec Xtreem Music pour la sortie de son premier long-format Emanation of the Dying Perceptions le 9 juillet. Tracklist :

01. Beyond the Pleasure Principle
02. Born in Grave Wax
03. Dissection of Consciosness
04. Meconium Eater
05. Confessions of a Dead Poet
06. Clite Skinner
07. Extract of Rotting Fetus
08. Bloody Picasso
09. Autophagous Erection
10. Slaughter to the Bones
11. Necromonger (inst.) *CD bonus
12. Necrocannibal Pollution *CASS bonus

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RICHTHAMMER (Death/Black, Autriche) a sorti un nouveau single intitulé "Durch Trieb zur Qual".

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ROTTING EMPIRE (Death Metal, Allemagne) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de Images of War, réenregistrement de son premier EP de 2007 prévu le 10 avril en indépendant. Tracklist :

1. Centuries of War (Intro)
2. Holy Lies
3. For a Better Tomorrow
4. Seven Deadly Sins
5. Anthem to a Dying Regime
6. Images of War
7. Rotting Empire
8. A Shadow Remains
9. A New World Order

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ILDFAR (Black Metal, Norvège) a mis en ligne le morceau "Natteskygger" extrait de son nouvel opus Der ligger et land à venir le 12 avril sur Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. Urgaard
2. Hjemkomsten
3. Under maanen
4. En svunnen tid
5. Vi minnes
6. Naar alt der svartner
7. Solen vekker dalen
8. Dom over hver en doed
9. Natteskygger
10. Der ligger et land
11. Voktere av tid
12. Svartsinn

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Le one-man band SAĦĦAR (Black Metal, Malte) rejoint l'écurie Time To Kill Records pour la sortie d'un nouvel album. Plus d'infos prochainement.
Thrasho Keyser
6 Avril 2026

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
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ARTICLES DU JOUR
Occupational Hazard Tour 2026
Occupational Hazard Tour 2026
Le 04 Avril 2026 à Paris, France (Petit Bain)		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Deathwards
 Deathwards
Death / Thrash - 2017 - Chili		   
Ildfar
 Ildfar
Black Metal - 1994 - Norvège		   
Unearthly Rites
 Unearthly Rites
Death/Doom - 2020 - Finlande		   
Occupational Hazard Tour 2026
Less + Unsane
Lire le live report
Nature Morte
Still Life
Lire la chronique
Horion
Doom (EP)
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Hannes Grossmann
Echoes of Eternity (EP)
Lire la chronique
Sunovrat
Kuluk
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Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Red Hot Chili Peppers
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Cult Of Occult
I Have No Name
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La photo mystère du 1 Avril 2026
Jouer à la Photo mystère
Zeicrydeus
La Grande Hérésie
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Alkhemia
Häxen
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StoneBirds
Perpetual Wasteland
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Osgraef
Reveries Of The Arcane Eye
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Putain de tristesse
Nous Sommes Brûlés
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Darkthrone
It Beckons Us All.......
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Duelliste
Au-delà de la nuit
Lire la chronique
Temple Of Void
The Crawl
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Crème Flesh
Casablumpkin
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Putrid Omen
Blasphemia
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Graufar
Via Necropolis
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Cryptworm
Infectious Pathological Waste
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Throat
Beyond The Devil's Shroud
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Sanguisugabogg
Hideous Aftermath
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Dødsfall
Själssluk
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Sastruggi
Echoes From The Deep Valley...
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Summoning Hellgates
Spear Of Conquest (EP)
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Slave One
The Seraphic Conspiracy
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Gusoh
青穢 (Aokegare)
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Accept Death
Accept Death
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Keys To The Astral Gates And Mystic Doors
Anathema (Démo)
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Perpetual Warfare
The Age of War
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