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Les news du 8 Avril 2026
News
Les news du 8 Avril 2026 Six Feet Under - Dark Divination - Wampyric Rites - Sectarian Defacement - Fournier - Cadaveric Incubator - Cardiac Arrest - Somnia Finem - Sandstorm - Shewolff - Contrées Oniriques - Schattenvald - Rise of Kronos - Euphrosyne - A Very Old Ghost Behind The Farm - Voidthrone
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|SIX FEET UNDER (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Next To Die prévu pour le 24 avril via Metal Blade Records. "Mutilated Corpse In The Woods" se découvre ci-dessous :
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|DARK DIVINATION (Black Metal, Finlande) et WAMPYRIC RITES (Black Metal, Équateur) vont sortir un mini-split baptisé Finnish Ecuador Alliance le 29 mai via Signal Rex. Tracklist :
1. Dark Divination - Tainted by Hatred [5:45]
2. Wampyric Rites - Evil Spirit of Varcolaci [6:33]
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|SECTARIAN DEFACEMENT (Brutal Death/Grind, Ukraine) vient de sortir son premier full-length Hostile Consuming Rapture sur Grave Island Records. Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. Sectarian Ritual (Appalling Oath)
3. Mob Justice
4. Mental Putrefaction
5. Corrosion Spread
6. Hostile Consuming Rapture
7. Puddle of Gore
8. Dismal Liturgy
9. Famine 33
10. Suttee (Defeated Sanity Cover)
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|FOURNIER (Death Metal, Nouvelle-Zélande) va éditer sa première Demo (mars 2026) au format cassette le 22 mai chez Caligari Records. Tracklist :
1. Cast Adrift
2. Constructing the Ark
3. Supreme Ornaments
4. An Angel With a Bullet
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|CADAVERIC INCUBATOR (Death/Grind, Finlande) et CARDIAC ARREST (Death Metal, USA) viennent de sortir un mini-split intitulé Torso via Extremely Rotten Productions. Tracklist :
1. Cadaveric Incubator - Torso
2. Cadaveric Incubator - Torso (Exhumed cover)
3. Cardiac Arrest - Torso
4. Cardiac Arrest - Torso (Machetazo cover)
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|SOMNIA FINEM (Black Metal, Portugal) sortira son premier longue-durée Desassossego le 29 mai sur Signal Rex. Tracklist :
1. Sinfonia de Mim [5:42]
2. Prisão da Razão [7:10]
3. Desassossego [6:06]
4. Sonho Lúcido [6:46]
5. Marioneta Partida [4:43]
6. Sonhos Mortos [6:15]
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|SANDSTORM (Heavy Metal, Canada/Suède) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Close Combat" issu de son nouvel EP Dungeon of Death à paraître le 22 mai chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Dungeon of Death [3:27]
2. Slave to Sin [4:11]
3. Death After Life [4:27]
4. Close Combat [4:07]
5. Storm Tthe Gate [2:48]
6. The Bird [3:57]
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|SHEWOLFF (Black/Punk, Belgique) propose en écoute le morceau-titre de son premier EP We're All Gonna Fukking Die dont la sortie est programmée pour le 22 mai via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Eternal Night [3:49]
2. Guillotines [3:00]
3. We're All Gonna Fukking Die [3:48]
4. Nail + Burn [5:02]
5. Fantastik Fukk [2:06]
6. Konfusion [6:49]
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|CONTRÉES ONIRIQUES (Atmospheric Death Metal, France) sortira son premier long-format intitulé Acte I très prochainement. Un teaser est visionnable ci-dessous. Plus d'infos du groupe sur la page Facebook.
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|SCHATTENVALD (Epic/Symphonic Black Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Dämmertage" qui ouvre son nouvel album Alle hernach paru le 3 avril sur Solistitium Records.
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|RISE OF KRONOS (Death/Thrash, Allemagne) a dévoilé une "lyric video" pour le titre "Into The Ashes" figurant sur son nouveau disque Slaves Of Time qui sort le 17 avril en autoproduction. Tracklist :
01. Heresy
02. Conception of Humanity
03. Escalate the Rot
04. Slaves of Time
05. Custodians of Reality
06. Lit the Sky
07. Black Breath
08. Into the Ashes
09. Poison of the Gods
10. Chords of Dismemberment
11. The Liberation
12. Phantom Eternity
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|EUPHROSYNE (Post-Black/Atmospheric Metal, Grèce) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Mother Earth Betrayed Us" tiré de son prochain opus.
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|A VERY OLD GHOST BEHIND THE FARM (Sludge/Doom, France) vient de publier le titre "A Sack Full of Bones" issu de son nouvel album Canes Gothi ! prévu le 17 avril 2026. Tracklist :
1. Vicious Seeds
2. Whitemoore’s Fog
3. A Sack Full of Bones
4. Deceiver
5. Strigoï
6. The Crippled Pair
7. Bleeding Doors
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|VOIDTHRONE (Black/Death, USA) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Surfing The Abyss" extrait de son nouvel album Dreaming Rat à venir le 8 mai en indépendant. Tracklist :
Arc 2 - The vital present. A universe, a civilization, an idea flourishing into a promised infinity.
1. II-I. Homeless Animal
2. II-II. Morbid Seagull
3. II-III. Ren Omega
Arc 1 - The hopeful past. A maelstrom of violence and optimism.
4. I-I. Bergen
5. I-II. Dreaming Rat
6. I-III. First Blood
Arc 3 - The silent future. An extinguished, lonely death of the physical, spiritual, and cognitive.
7. III-I. Surfing the Abyss
8. III-II. The Dying Squid
9. III-III. Worm Spiral
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