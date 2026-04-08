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(Lien direct) RISE OF KRONOS (Death/Thrash, Allemagne) a dévoilé une "lyric video" pour le titre "Into The Ashes" figurant sur son nouveau disque Slaves Of Time qui sort le 17 avril en autoproduction. Tracklist :



01. Heresy

02. Conception of Humanity

03. Escalate the Rot

04. Slaves of Time

05. Custodians of Reality

06. Lit the Sky

07. Black Breath

08. Into the Ashes

09. Poison of the Gods

10. Chords of Dismemberment

11. The Liberation

12. Phantom Eternity



