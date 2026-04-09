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Les news du 9 Avril 2026

News
Les news du 9 Avril 2026 Möhrkvlth - Cutthroat - Nihilo - Cognizance - Iron Kobra - Abuser - Savage Master - Mystic Storm - Since the Death - Weak & Mortal - Goholor - Undertakers - Vargrav - Greyhawk - Yoth Iria
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MÖHRKVLTH (Black Metal, Bretagne) a divulgué le titre "Noz Ar Re Grouget" issu de son nouveau disque Gwenojennoù An Ankounac’h à venir le 5 mai sur Antiq. Tracklist :

1. Dindan Gouloù Ar C'hroajoù Mein [8:47]
2. Va C'heriadenn [7:36]
3. Recueillement [1:45]
4. Pour Une Couronne De Chrysanthèmes [7:46]
5. Noz Ar Re Grouget [9:52]
6. Aux Songes De L'Hiver [8:18]

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CUTTHROAT (Death/Thrash, Irlande) sortira son premier EP Invoking Terror le 19 juillet chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. March Of The Damned
2. Invoking Terror
3. Azathoth's Lair
4. Morbid Rites
5. Life Beyond The Grave

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NIHILO (Death Metal, Suisse) a signé avec Xtreem Music pour la sortie le 3 novembre de son nouvel opus Abyss.

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COGNIZANCE (Technical Melodic Death Metal/Deathcore, Angleterre) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "The Zone" figurant sur son nouvel album In Light, No Shape dont la sortie est prévue pour le 1er mai via Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

1. Transient Fixations
2. Inflection Chants
3. A Game of Proliferation
4. Chasm
5. Vertical Illusion
6. A Reconfiguration
7. Witness Marks
8. Subterranean Incantation
9. Induced Contortions
10. The Zone

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IRON KOBRA (Heavy Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouveau disque Eternal Dagger le 19 juin sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Trembling Dungeons
2. Forbidden Fruits
3. Fliehen
4. Shibuya Nights
5. Silver Strings And Iron Wings
6. Eternal Dagger
7. Unchained & Untamed
8. Treacherous Tyrant
9. Mountains Of Madness

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ABUSER (Thrash Metal, Pologne) propose en écoute le morceau "Painbringer" issu de son premier long-format Blood Marks à paraître le 5 mai sur Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

01. Cry of the Innocent
02. Suspended in Torture
03. Blood Marks
04. Painbringer
05. Fin de Siécle
06. Monument of Atrocity
07. Struggling for Reality
08. Lethal Obsession
09. Abuser
10. Witnessing Madness

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SAVAGE MASTER (Heavy Metal, USA) et MYSTIC STORM (Heavy/Speed, Russie) ont dévoilé chacun un titre de leur split commun The Power / Wandering Time qui sort le 1er mai chez Shadow Kingdom Records. Tracklist :

1. Savage Master - One Step Closer To Love
2. Savage Master - The Last Kiss
3. Savage Master - The Power
4. Mystic Storm - Тень Грядущего
5. Mystic Storm - Блуждающее время
6. Mystic Storm - В Бездны

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SINCE THE DEATH (Death/Black/Thrash, Suède) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "The Blackest of Days" tiré de son nouvel opus Entangled prévu le 24 avril via Nordic Mission. Tracklist :

01. When Hatred is Being Fueled
02. Adorable but Treacherous
03. He Keeps Forgetting
04. The Wolfs Hunting the Pure Hearted
05. Hearts are Getting Darker
06. As a Beloved Brother
07. Late to Anger No Revenge
08. Forgive All of Them
09. The Blackest of Days
10. Shine on Me
11. Eleventh
12. Beautifully Damaged


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WEAK & MORTAL (Progressive Death Metal, Pologne) a sorti son premier EP The Darkest Places On The Earth sur A.D.G Records. Tracklist :

01. Human-infested
02. Begging for death
03. Blood communion
04. The bad source

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GOHOLOR (Black/Death, Slovaquie) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le morceau "Divine Blood Invocation" extrait de son premier long-format Locus Damnatorum à venir le 8 mai chez Personal Records. Le titre "Demonical Redemption" est lui en écoute ci-dessous. Tracklist :

1. Demonical Redemption
2. Black Rising Suffering
3. Divine Blood Invocation
4. Last Groan Devoured By Death
5. Ominous Delusions
6. Embraced By Demons Spell
7. Nihillistic Torments

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UNDERTAKERS (Death/Grind/Hardcore, Italie) sortira son nouvel album Global Dominion le 10 juillet via Time To Kill Records. Plus d'infos prochainement.

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VARGRAV (Symphonic Black Metal, Finlande) offre son nouvel album Dimension: Daemonium en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 17 avril sur Werewolf Records. Tracklist :

1. Intro (Thy Daemonium)
2. Ablaze Upon the Nocturnal Realms
3. Moonfrost Storms
4. Dragons of Nightmare
5. The Gates of My Dimension
6. Bleeding Galaxies
7. Starlight Chalice
8. Unveil the Enslavement of Lunar Prophecies

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GREYHAWK (Heavy Metal / Power, Royaume-Uni) sortira le 14 mai prochain via Nameless Grave Records une compilation intitulée Call Of The Hawk / Ride Out réunissant pour la première fois en vinyle les deux EPs du même nom.

01. Steelbound
02. Call Of The Hawk
03. Demon Star
04. Shattered Heart
05. Take The Throne
06. Intro
07. The Abdiction
08. Ride Out
09. Serpent King
10. Wisdom Of The Wizard
11. Circle Of Heroes

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Intitulé Gone With The Devil, le nouvel album de YOTH IRIA (Black Metal Mélodique, Grèce) sortira le 8 mai prochain sur Metal Blade Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le clip de "Blessed Be He Who Enters" :

01. Dare To Rebel
02. Woven Spells Of A Demon
03. The Blind Eye Of Antichrist
04. I, Totem
05. 3am
06. Give 'Em My Beautiful Hell
07. Once In A Blue Moon
08. Blessed Be He Who Enters
09. The End Of the Known Civilization
10. Harut, Government, Fallen
Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB
9 Avril 2026

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ARTICLES DU JOUR
Forlorn Citadel
 Forlorn Citadel
An Oath Undone
2026 - Northern Silence Productions		   
Mizery
 Mizery
Mizery (EP)
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GROUPES DU JOUR
Cognizance
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Brutal Death(core) Technique - 2012 - Royaume-Uni		   
Möhrkvlth
 Möhrkvlth
Black Metal - 2014 - France		   
Nihilo
 Nihilo
2003 - Suisse		   
Savage Master
 Savage Master
Heavy Metal - 2013 - Etats-Unis		   
Vargrav
 Vargrav
Black Metal - 2011 - Finlande		   
Yoth Iria
 Yoth Iria
Black Metal mélodique - 2019 - Grèce		   
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