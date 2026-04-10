CONSECRATION (Doom/Death, Angleterre) sortira son nouvel album Exanimis le 29 mai via Nuclear Winter Records. Tracklist :
01. Herald of Darkness
02. Configuration of Lamentation
03. Submerged in Sand
04. Domain of Despair
05. Harvester of the Forsaken
06. The Bitterness of Grief
07. Descend into Derangement
08. Cold Grey Stone
HELLEVATE (Thrash/Power, USA) sortira son nouvel opus Killicon Valley le 22 mai en indépendant. Tracklist :
1) D.T.C.
2) In the Long Grass
3) Invoke Apocalypse
4) Demagogue
5) The Rampart
6) Holy Man
7) Jorogumo
8) Part of the Tribe
9) Killicon Valley (Silicon Dust)
10) The Lost Pages
11) Thou Shalt Kill
12) Curse God and Die
SICARIUS (Black Metal, USA) vient de sortir son nouvel opus Nex chez Adirondack Black Mass. Tracklist :
1. Cold Death
2. Opened Obsidian Gateways
3. No Witnesses
4. Crashing Into The Abyss
5. Banshee
6. Daggers Down
7. The Hunger We Cannot Sate
8. An Aptitude For Elimination
9. Ambuscade
10. Nex (feat. Charles Hedger)
Par gulo gulo
Par DeathDeath
Par Sosthène
Par AxGxB
Par AxGxB
Par Lestat
Par Ikea
Par Samfisher
Par Samfisher
Par Samfisher
Par Samfisher
Par Samfisher
Par Samfisher
Par Samfisher
Par Sakrifiss
Par Ikea
Par Funky Globe
Par Funky Globe
Par Jean-Clint
Par gulo gulo