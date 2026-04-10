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(Lien direct) CONSECRATION (Doom/Death, Angleterre) sortira son nouvel album Exanimis le 29 mai via Nuclear Winter Records. Tracklist :



01. Herald of Darkness

02. Configuration of Lamentation

03. Submerged in Sand

04. Domain of Despair

05. Harvester of the Forsaken

06. The Bitterness of Grief

07. Descend into Derangement

08. Cold Grey Stone



<a href="https://nuclearwinterrecords.bandcamp.com/album/exanimis">Exanimis de CONSECRATION</a>