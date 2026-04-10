chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
146 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Occupational Hazard Tour 2026
Occupational Hazard Tour 20... (R)
Par gulo gulo		   
Damnatio Ad Bestias
 Damnatio Ad Bestias - Marty... (C)
Par DeathDeath		   
Vörnir
 Vörnir - Av Hädanfärd Krönt... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Zeicrydeus
 Zeicrydeus - La Grande Héré... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Red Hot Chili Peppers
 Red Hot Chili Peppers - The... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Sunovrat
 Sunovrat - Kuluk (C)
Par Lestat		   
Accept Death
 Accept Death - Accept Death (C)
Par Ikea		   
Frozen Soul
 Frozen Soul - Glacial Domin... (C)
Par Samfisher		   
Tomb Mold
 Tomb Mold - The Enduring Sp... (C)
Par Samfisher		   
Miscreance
 Miscreance - Convergence (C)
Par Samfisher		   
Gatecreeper
 Gatecreeper - Dark Supersti... (C)
Par Samfisher		   
The Moaning
 The Moaning - Blood From Stone (C)
Par Samfisher		   
Vinterland
 Vinterland - Welcome My Las... (C)
Par Samfisher		   
Mercyless
 Mercyless - The Mother Of A... (C)
Par Samfisher		   
Duelliste
 Duelliste - Au-delà de la n... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Darkthrone
 Darkthrone - It Beckons Us ... (C)
Par Ikea		   
Putrid Omen
 Putrid Omen - Blasphemia (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Slavia
 Slavia - Strength And Vision (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Temple Of Void
 Temple Of Void - The Crawl (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Sanguisugabogg
 Sanguisugabogg - Hideous Af... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   

Les news du 10 Avril 2026

News
Les news du 10 Avril 2026 Death Council - Carnation - Consecration - Urluk - Hyena - Risingfall - A Very Old Ghost Behind The Farm - Hellevate - Bezkres - Ural - Sicarius
»
(Lien direct)
DEATH COUNCIL (Thrash/Death progressif, Rennes) vient de sortir ce jour son nouvel EP Slaughtered Innocents.
Le groupe jouera notamment demain au Metal Noz 3 à Assérac.


»
(Lien direct)
CARNATION (Death Metal, Belgique) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album intitulé Symphony In Flesh qui sortira le 16 octobre prochain en autoproduction. Il se découvre ici :

1. Blackmouth
2. Flesh Eating Frenzy
3. Symphony In Flesh
4. Kingdom Of Dreams
5. Labyrinth Of Silence
6. Towards Death
7. Twisted Visions
8. Boundless Pathways
9. Legacy Of The Forefathers

»
(Lien direct)
CONSECRATION (Doom/Death, Angleterre) sortira son nouvel album Exanimis le 29 mai via Nuclear Winter Records. Tracklist :

01. Herald of Darkness
02. Configuration of Lamentation
03. Submerged in Sand
04. Domain of Despair
05. Harvester of the Forsaken
06. The Bitterness of Grief
07. Descend into Derangement
08. Cold Grey Stone

»
(Lien direct)
URLUK (Black/Doom Italie) offre à cette adresse l'écoute intégrale de son nouveau disque Memories in Fade qui sort ce jour chez Pest Records. Tracklist :

01. Angles of Hauntology
02. Lying There
03. Yesterday’s Letters
04. Liminal Vortices
05. The Last Watch

»
(Lien direct)
HYENA (Heavy Metal, Pérou) et RISINGFALL (Heavy Metal, Japon) vont sortir un mini-split baptisé Heavy Metal Heroes le 19 juin via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Hyena - The Evil Monk
2. Hyena - Tokyo Nights
3. Risingfall - Rock Forever
4. Risingfall - Twilight

»
(Lien direct)
A VERY OLD GHOST BEHIND THE FARM (Sludge/Doom, France) vient de mettre en ligne le clip du titre "Whitemoore’s Fog" issu de son nouvel album Canes Gothi ! à paraître le 17 avril 2026. Tracklist :

1. Vicious Seeds
2. Whitemoore’s Fog
3. A Sack Full of Bones
4. Deceiver
5. Strigoï
6. The Crippled Pair
7. Bleeding Doors

»
(Lien direct)
HELLEVATE (Thrash/Power, USA) sortira son nouvel opus Killicon Valley le 22 mai en indépendant. Tracklist :

1) D.T.C.
2) In the Long Grass
3) Invoke Apocalypse
4) Demagogue
5) The Rampart
6) Holy Man
7) Jorogumo
8) Part of the Tribe
9) Killicon Valley (Silicon Dust)
10) The Lost Pages
11) Thou Shalt Kill
12) Curse God and Die

»
(Lien direct)
BEZKRES (Black Metal, Pologne) sort aujourd'hui son premier long-format Naturalna nietolerancja sur Signal Rex. Tracklist :

1. Majestat kamiennych monumentów
2. Ludzkie ścierwo
3. Marność wiary plugawego krzyża
4. Przełęcz zatracenia
5. Siła woli
6. Naturalna nietolerancja
7. Nieskończony szlak
8. Anihilacja
9. W poszukiwaniu samotności w skalnym labiryncie

»
(Lien direct)
URAL (Thrash Metal, Italie) a dévoilé le morceau "Terror Eyes" extrait de son nouvel album Anthropic Genetic Involution à paraître le 23 avril sur Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

01. Extreme Paranoia
02. Break the Fall
03. God of Lies.
04. Wrong Children
05. Open Scars
06. Rat in a Cage
07. Flat Black (J.J. Johnson)
08. Terror Eyes
09. ...to Change Your Vision

»
(Lien direct)
SICARIUS (Black Metal, USA) vient de sortir son nouvel opus Nex chez Adirondack Black Mass. Tracklist :

1. Cold Death
2. Opened Obsidian Gateways
3. No Witnesses
4. Crashing Into The Abyss
5. Banshee
6. Daggers Down
7. The Hunger We Cannot Sate
8. An Aptitude For Elimination
9. Ambuscade
10. Nex (feat. Charles Hedger)
Thrasho Niktareum + Jean-Clint + Keyser
10 Avril 2026

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Paradox
 Paradox
Heresy
1989 - R/C Records		   
Bong-Ra
 Bong-Ra
Black Noise
2025 - Debemur Morti Productions		   
Cruel Force
 Cruel Force
Haneda
2026 - Shadow Kingdom Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
A Very Old Ghost Behind The Farm
 A Very Old Ghost Behind The Farm
Sludge/Doom/Stoner/Rock - 2009 - France		   
Carnation
 Carnation
Death Metal - 2013 - Belgique		   
Risingfall
 Risingfall
Heavy Metal - 2014 - Japon		   
Ural
 Ural
Thrash Metal - 2010 - Italie		   
Urluk
 Urluk
Black Doom Melancholy Metal - 2020 - Italie		   
Paradox
Heresy
Lire la chronique
Cruel Force
Haneda
Lire la chronique
Bong-Ra
Black Noise
Lire la chronique
Mizery
Mizery (EP)
Lire la chronique
Forlorn Citadel
An Oath Undone
Lire la chronique
Interview de DAMNATIO AD BESTIAS pour l'album "Martyr Incipit"
Lire l'interview
SZMRDT
Best Of (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Vörnir
Av Hädanfärd Krönt
Lire la chronique
Damnatio Ad Bestias
Martyr Incipit
Lire la chronique
Intercourse
How I Fell In Love With The...
Lire la chronique
Tarask
Sitra Ahra
Lire la chronique
Occupational Hazard Tour 2026
//Less + Unsane
Lire le live report
Nature Morte
Still Life
Lire la chronique
Horion
Doom (EP)
Lire la chronique
Hannes Grossmann
Echoes of Eternity (EP)
Lire la chronique
Sunovrat
Kuluk
Lire la chronique
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Red Hot Chili Peppers
Lire la chronique
Cult Of Occult
I Have No Name
Lire la chronique
La photo mystère du 1 Avril 2026
Jouer à la Photo mystère
Zeicrydeus
La Grande Hérésie
Lire la chronique
Alkhemia
Häxen
Lire la chronique
StoneBirds
Perpetual Wasteland
Lire la chronique
Osgraef
Reveries Of The Arcane Eye
Lire la chronique
Putain de tristesse
Nous Sommes Brûlés
Lire la chronique
Darkthrone
It Beckons Us All.......
Lire la chronique
Duelliste
Au-delà de la nuit
Lire la chronique
Temple Of Void
The Crawl
Lire la chronique
Crème Flesh
Casablumpkin
Lire la chronique
Putrid Omen
Blasphemia
Lire la chronique
Graufar
Via Necropolis
Lire la chronique