Les news du 10 Avril 2026
News
Les news du 10 Avril 2026 Death Council - Carnation - Consecration - Urluk - Hyena - Risingfall - A Very Old Ghost Behind The Farm - Hellevate - Bezkres - Ural - Sicarius
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|DEATH COUNCIL (Thrash/Death progressif, Rennes) vient de sortir ce jour son nouvel EP Slaughtered Innocents.
Le groupe jouera notamment demain au Metal Noz 3 à Assérac.
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|CARNATION (Death Metal, Belgique) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album intitulé Symphony In Flesh qui sortira le 16 octobre prochain en autoproduction. Il se découvre ici :
1. Blackmouth
2. Flesh Eating Frenzy
3. Symphony In Flesh
4. Kingdom Of Dreams
5. Labyrinth Of Silence
6. Towards Death
7. Twisted Visions
8. Boundless Pathways
9. Legacy Of The Forefathers
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|CONSECRATION (Doom/Death, Angleterre) sortira son nouvel album Exanimis le 29 mai via Nuclear Winter Records. Tracklist :
01. Herald of Darkness
02. Configuration of Lamentation
03. Submerged in Sand
04. Domain of Despair
05. Harvester of the Forsaken
06. The Bitterness of Grief
07. Descend into Derangement
08. Cold Grey Stone
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|URLUK (Black/Doom Italie) offre à cette adresse l'écoute intégrale de son nouveau disque Memories in Fade qui sort ce jour chez Pest Records. Tracklist :
01. Angles of Hauntology
02. Lying There
03. Yesterday’s Letters
04. Liminal Vortices
05. The Last Watch
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|HYENA (Heavy Metal, Pérou) et RISINGFALL (Heavy Metal, Japon) vont sortir un mini-split baptisé Heavy Metal Heroes le 19 juin via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Hyena - The Evil Monk
2. Hyena - Tokyo Nights
3. Risingfall - Rock Forever
4. Risingfall - Twilight
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|A VERY OLD GHOST BEHIND THE FARM (Sludge/Doom, France) vient de mettre en ligne le clip du titre "Whitemoore’s Fog" issu de son nouvel album Canes Gothi ! à paraître le 17 avril 2026. Tracklist :
1. Vicious Seeds
2. Whitemoore’s Fog
3. A Sack Full of Bones
4. Deceiver
5. Strigoï
6. The Crippled Pair
7. Bleeding Doors
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|HELLEVATE (Thrash/Power, USA) sortira son nouvel opus Killicon Valley le 22 mai en indépendant. Tracklist :
1) D.T.C.
2) In the Long Grass
3) Invoke Apocalypse
4) Demagogue
5) The Rampart
6) Holy Man
7) Jorogumo
8) Part of the Tribe
9) Killicon Valley (Silicon Dust)
10) The Lost Pages
11) Thou Shalt Kill
12) Curse God and Die
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|BEZKRES (Black Metal, Pologne) sort aujourd'hui son premier long-format Naturalna nietolerancja sur Signal Rex. Tracklist :
1. Majestat kamiennych monumentów
2. Ludzkie ścierwo
3. Marność wiary plugawego krzyża
4. Przełęcz zatracenia
5. Siła woli
6. Naturalna nietolerancja
7. Nieskończony szlak
8. Anihilacja
9. W poszukiwaniu samotności w skalnym labiryncie
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|URAL (Thrash Metal, Italie) a dévoilé le morceau "Terror Eyes" extrait de son nouvel album Anthropic Genetic Involution à paraître le 23 avril sur Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
01. Extreme Paranoia
02. Break the Fall
03. God of Lies.
04. Wrong Children
05. Open Scars
06. Rat in a Cage
07. Flat Black (J.J. Johnson)
08. Terror Eyes
09. ...to Change Your Vision
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|SICARIUS (Black Metal, USA) vient de sortir son nouvel opus Nex chez Adirondack Black Mass. Tracklist :
1. Cold Death
2. Opened Obsidian Gateways
3. No Witnesses
4. Crashing Into The Abyss
5. Banshee
6. Daggers Down
7. The Hunger We Cannot Sate
8. An Aptitude For Elimination
9. Ambuscade
10. Nex (feat. Charles Hedger)
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