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(Lien direct) FIRES IN THE DISTANCE (Melodic Death/Doom, USA) sortira son nouveau disque Circadian Promise le 12 juin via Prosthetic Records. Tracklist :



1. Of. Radiance and Levitation

2. To You, Author of My Fade

3. Lightless Days of a Songless Bird

4. By This Time Tomorrow

(Feat. Johan Reinholdz of Dark Tranquillity)

5. Once the Silence Takes Your Place

6. Agonal Dreaming



