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Les news du 16 Avril 2026
News
Les news du 16 Avril 2026 Fires in the Distance - Spitfire - Battlegrave - Nixil - Witherhoard - Godless - Revenge Ritual - Exorcizphobia - Desolus - Oldowan Gash - Sewer Altar - Revolting
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|FIRES IN THE DISTANCE (Melodic Death/Doom, USA) sortira son nouveau disque Circadian Promise le 12 juin via Prosthetic Records. Tracklist :
1. Of. Radiance and Levitation
2. To You, Author of My Fade
3. Lightless Days of a Songless Bird
4. By This Time Tomorrow
(Feat. Johan Reinholdz of Dark Tranquillity)
5. Once the Silence Takes Your Place
6. Agonal Dreaming
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|SPITFIRE (Thrash/Speed, Allemagne) a sorti un nouvel EP intitulé Devour the Light sur Witches Brew. Tracklist :
1.Devour the Light
2.Disregard
3.Spitfire’s Down (New Version)
4.Bomber
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|BATTLEGRAVE (Death/Thrash/Groove, Australie) a sorti son nouvel opus Enslavement en indépendant. Tracklist :
01. Soul Chasm
02. There Is Only Death
03. Bonesaw
04. Eyes of Enslavement
05. Venom
06. The Grand Machine of Despair
07. Asylum
08. Marked by Evil
09. Under the Banner We March
10. US Outpost 31
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|NIXIL (Black Metal, USA) a publié le titre "I Am Not Here" extrait de son split avec Drouth dont la sortie est programmée pour le 24 avril en autoproduction. Tracklist :
1. Never Rise Again [Nixil]
2. Bloody Footprints on the Path of Bones [Nixil]
3. I Am Not Here [Nixil]
4. Cathartes Aura [Drouth]
5. The Outer Church [Drouth]
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|WITHERHOARD (Melodic Death Metal, USA) a posté une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Apostasy" figurant sur son premier full-length For All Who Have Been Broken à paraître le 24 avril en indépendant. Tracklist :
01. Atalaya
02. Apostasy
03. Another Sun
04. We Gather Where the Dead Speak
05. Hell and High Water
06. Killing Frost
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|GODLESS (Death Metal, Chili) sortira son nouvel album Adversus Parousia le 6 juin via Nuclear Winter Records. Tracklist :
1. Ingenitus-Ekstasis
2. Omega Omnipotens: Hosanna in Nullificatio
3. Plaga Vobiscum (Et Cum Spiritu Tuo)
4. Pneuma-Khaos
5. Ekstasis-Cosmogravis
6. Numenlagneia
7. Ultraticum Infinita Omnium in Nihilum
8. Et Verbum Nihil Factum Est
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|REVENGE RITUAL (Blackened Sludge/Hardcore, USA) a rejoint Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie le 15 mai de son premier longue-durée Arbitrary Punishment. Tracklist :
1. Centuries Of Pain
2. Killing Fields
3. Razorwire
4. Liars Guilt
5. A Passion For Murder
6. Admonishment
7. Throes
8. Arbitrary Punishment
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|EXORCIZPHOBIA (Thrash Metal, République Tchèque) vient de sortir son nouveau disque Neurosis Unbound sur Doomentia Records. Tracklist :
01 True Lie
02 Hell in Veins
03 Addicted
04 Neurosis Unbound
05 Pain Monopoly
06 Magical Formula
07 Global Cooldown
08 Cold
09 Growing Back Home
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|DESOLUS (Blackened Thrash Metal, USA) propose en écoute le morceau-titre de son nouvel opus Dweller of the Twilight Void qui sort le 15 mai chez Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :
1. The Portal
2. Dweller Of The Twilight Void
3. Trespass The Threshold
4. The Pact (Sealed In Blood)
5. Threading The Atom
6. Visages Of Death
7. Woman Of Infernal Beauty
8. Primordial Evil
9. Show No Mercy
10. Nefarious Dominion
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|Le one-man band OLDOWAN GASH (Black Metal, USA) a dévoilé le titre "Fighting Forever" issu de son nouvel album 1000 Dreams of War prévu le 30 avril via Amor Fati Productions (CD & LP) et Feral Heart Productions (K7). Tracklist :
1. Catechism Of Shame Pt I [7:36]
2. 1000 Dreams Of War [5:44]
3. Brides Of Orlok [4:31]
4. Catechism Of Shame (Word Of Magic) Pt II [8:04]
5. Fighting Forever [14:02]
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|SEWER ALTAR (Death/Grind/Hardcore, Finlande) a mis en ligne le morceau "Cryonaut Sludge" extrait de son premier long-format Fever Dreams of Vengeance à venir le 24 avril sur 783Label et Hecatombe Records (CD), 783Label, Hecatombe Records et 7Degrees Records (LP), et Iron Corpse Productions (K7). Tracklist :
01. Landfill Sky Burial
02. Tachanka Drive-by
03. Altar in the Sewers
04. Fencewalkin Cheetah
05. 18 and Death
06. Deadw8
07. Cryonaut Sludge
08. Resilient Like a Disease
09. Outnumbered
10. Slave Driver Smile
11. Writing on the Wall
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|REVOLTING (Death Metal, Suède) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Supernatural Anthems le 4 juillet prochain sur Xtreem Music. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "At Dusk They Rise" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Supernatural Anthem
02. At Dusk They Rise
03. Upon The Chopping Block
04. Undead Wife, Happy Life
05. Those Who Never Lived
06. The Dead Are Craving
07. Dungeon Overture
08. A Midnight Massacre
09. The End So Near
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