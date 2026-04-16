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LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Interview de TOWERING pour l'album "The Oblation Of Man"
 Interview de TOWERING pour ... (I)
Par Sosthène		   
Nine Inch Nails
 Nine Inch Nails - Broken (EP) (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Towering
 Towering - The Oblation Of Man (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Immolation
 Immolation - Descent (C)
Par Samfisher		   
Ascend
 Ascend - Ample Fire Within (C)
Par Ikea		   
Bitter Branches
 Bitter Branches - Let's Giv... (C)
Par Ikea		   
Tanork
 Tanork - Diskar (C)
Par DeathDeath		   
Iniquity
 Iniquity - Serenadium (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Bong-Ra
 Bong-Ra - Esoterik (C)
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Bong-Ra
 Bong-Ra - Black Noise (C)
Par Ikea		   
Malum
 Malum - From The Voids (C)
Par BBB		   
Ailurophobia
Ailurophobia - Contemplati... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Witch's Hollow Festival
 Witch's Hollow Festival - B... (R)
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Interview de Gorgoyl pour la sortie de leur premier album "Stone Guardian"
 Interview de Gorgoyl pour l... (I)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Tarask
 Tarask - Sitra Ahra (C)
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Occupational Hazard Tour 2026
Occupational Hazard Tour 20... (R)
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Les news du 16 Avril 2026

News
Les news du 16 Avril 2026 Fires in the Distance - Spitfire - Battlegrave - Nixil - Witherhoard - Godless - Revenge Ritual - Exorcizphobia - Desolus - Oldowan Gash - Sewer Altar - Revolting
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(Lien direct)
FIRES IN THE DISTANCE (Melodic Death/Doom, USA) sortira son nouveau disque Circadian Promise le 12 juin via Prosthetic Records. Tracklist :

1. Of. Radiance and Levitation
2. To You, Author of My Fade
3. Lightless Days of a Songless Bird
4. By This Time Tomorrow
(Feat. Johan Reinholdz of Dark Tranquillity)
5. Once the Silence Takes Your Place
6. Agonal Dreaming

»
(Lien direct)
SPITFIRE (Thrash/Speed, Allemagne) a sorti un nouvel EP intitulé Devour the Light sur Witches Brew. Tracklist :

1.Devour the Light
2.Disregard
3.Spitfire’s Down (New Version)
4.Bomber

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(Lien direct)
BATTLEGRAVE (Death/Thrash/Groove, Australie) a sorti son nouvel opus Enslavement en indépendant. Tracklist :

01. Soul Chasm
02. There Is Only Death
03. Bonesaw
04. Eyes of Enslavement
05. Venom
06. The Grand Machine of Despair
07. Asylum
08. Marked by Evil
09. Under the Banner We March
10. US Outpost 31

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(Lien direct)
NIXIL (Black Metal, USA) a publié le titre "I Am Not Here" extrait de son split avec Drouth dont la sortie est programmée pour le 24 avril en autoproduction. Tracklist :

1. Never Rise Again [Nixil]
2. Bloody Footprints on the Path of Bones [Nixil]
3. I Am Not Here [Nixil]
4. Cathartes Aura [Drouth]
5. The Outer Church [Drouth]

»
(Lien direct)
WITHERHOARD (Melodic Death Metal, USA) a posté une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Apostasy" figurant sur son premier full-length For All Who Have Been Broken à paraître le 24 avril en indépendant. Tracklist :

01. Atalaya
02. Apostasy
03. Another Sun
04. We Gather Where the Dead Speak
05. Hell and High Water
06. Killing Frost

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(Lien direct)
GODLESS (Death Metal, Chili) sortira son nouvel album Adversus Parousia le 6 juin via Nuclear Winter Records. Tracklist :

1. Ingenitus-Ekstasis
2. Omega Omnipotens: Hosanna in Nullificatio
3. Plaga Vobiscum (Et Cum Spiritu Tuo)
4. Pneuma-Khaos
5. Ekstasis-Cosmogravis
6. Numenlagneia
7. Ultraticum Infinita Omnium in Nihilum
8. Et Verbum Nihil Factum Est

»
(Lien direct)
REVENGE RITUAL (Blackened Sludge/Hardcore, USA) a rejoint Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie le 15 mai de son premier longue-durée Arbitrary Punishment. Tracklist :

1. Centuries Of Pain
2. Killing Fields
3. Razorwire
4. Liars Guilt
5. A Passion For Murder
6. Admonishment
7. Throes
8. Arbitrary Punishment

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(Lien direct)
EXORCIZPHOBIA (Thrash Metal, République Tchèque) vient de sortir son nouveau disque Neurosis Unbound sur Doomentia Records. Tracklist :

01 True Lie
02 Hell in Veins
03 Addicted
04 Neurosis Unbound
05 Pain Monopoly
06 Magical Formula
07 Global Cooldown
08 Cold
09 Growing Back Home

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(Lien direct)
DESOLUS (Blackened Thrash Metal, USA) propose en écoute le morceau-titre de son nouvel opus Dweller of the Twilight Void qui sort le 15 mai chez Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :

1. The Portal
2. Dweller Of The Twilight Void
3. Trespass The Threshold
4. The Pact (Sealed In Blood)
5. Threading The Atom
6. Visages Of Death
7. Woman Of Infernal Beauty
8. Primordial Evil
9. Show No Mercy
10. Nefarious Dominion

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(Lien direct)
Le one-man band OLDOWAN GASH (Black Metal, USA) a dévoilé le titre "Fighting Forever" issu de son nouvel album 1000 Dreams of War prévu le 30 avril via Amor Fati Productions (CD & LP) et Feral Heart Productions (K7). Tracklist :

1. Catechism Of Shame Pt I [7:36]
2. 1000 Dreams Of War [5:44]
3. Brides Of Orlok [4:31]
4. Catechism Of Shame (Word Of Magic) Pt II [8:04]
5. Fighting Forever [14:02]


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(Lien direct)
SEWER ALTAR (Death/Grind/Hardcore, Finlande) a mis en ligne le morceau "Cryonaut Sludge" extrait de son premier long-format Fever Dreams of Vengeance à venir le 24 avril sur 783Label et Hecatombe Records (CD), 783Label, Hecatombe Records et 7Degrees Records (LP), et Iron Corpse Productions (K7). Tracklist :

01. Landfill Sky Burial
02. Tachanka Drive-by
03. Altar in the Sewers
04. Fencewalkin Cheetah
05. 18 and Death
06. Deadw8
07. Cryonaut Sludge
08. Resilient Like a Disease
09. Outnumbered
10. Slave Driver Smile
11. Writing on the Wall

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(Lien direct)
REVOLTING (Death Metal, Suède) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Supernatural Anthems le 4 juillet prochain sur Xtreem Music. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "At Dusk They Rise" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Supernatural Anthem
02. At Dusk They Rise
03. Upon The Chopping Block
04. Undead Wife, Happy Life
05. Those Who Never Lived
06. The Dead Are Craving
07. Dungeon Overture
08. A Midnight Massacre
09. The End So Near
Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB
16 Avril 2026

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ARTICLES DU JOUR
Nine Inch Nails
 Nine Inch Nails
Broken (EP)
1992 - Interscope Records / TVT Records / Nothing Records		   
Interview de TOWERING pour l'album "The Oblation Of Man"
 Interview de TOWERING pour l'album "The Oblation Of Man"
Entretien avec Tom J. Silver (Chant - Guitare Lead) et Arboria (Basse) (2026)		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Exorcizphobia
 Exorcizphobia
Thrash Metal - 2006 - République Tchèque		   
Oldowan Gash
 Oldowan Gash
Black Metal - 2016 - Etats-Unis		   
Revolting
 Revolting
2008 - Suède		   
Nine Inch Nails
Broken (EP)
Lire la chronique
Interview de TOWERING pour l'album "The Oblation Of Man"
Lire l'interview
Ape Unit
Sticks
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Immolation
Descent
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Towering
The Oblation Of Man
Lire la chronique
La photo mystère du 15 Avril 2026
Jouer à la Photo mystère
Ascend
Ample Fire Within
Lire la chronique
Bitter Branches
Let's Give The Land Back To...
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Malum
From The Voids
Lire la chronique
Speed
All My Angels (EP)
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Unearthly Rites
Tortural Symphony Of The Flesh
Lire la chronique
Bong-Ra
Esoterik
Lire la chronique
Interview de Gorgoyl pour la sortie de leur premier album "Stone Guardian"
Lire l'interview
Gorgoyl
Stone Guardian
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Iniquity
Serenadium
Lire la chronique
Witch's Hollow Festival
Belenos + Borgne + Ernte + ...
Lire le live report
Ailurophobia
Contemplation of a Declinin...
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Ildfar
Der ligger et land
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Tanork
Diskar
Lire la chronique
Skeletal Spectre
Keeping The Cauldron Warm
Lire la chronique
Paradox
Heresy
Lire la chronique
Cruel Force
Haneda
Lire la chronique
Bong-Ra
Black Noise
Lire la chronique
Mizery
Mizery (EP)
Lire la chronique
Forlorn Citadel
An Oath Undone
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Interview de DAMNATIO AD BESTIAS pour l'album "Martyr Incipit"
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SZMRDT
Best Of (Démo)
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Vörnir
Av Hädanfärd Krönt
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Damnatio Ad Bestias
Martyr Incipit
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Intercourse
How I Fell In Love With The...
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