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Les news du 17 Avril 2026
News
Les news du 17 Avril 2026 Bewitched - Duir - Pig's Blood - Tombal - Mylingar - Aggression - Circle Of Blood - Frozen Soul - Stormkeep - Rotten Tomb - Desecresy - Tombal
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|BEWITCHED (Black/Thrash, Suède) sera de retour le 24 avril via Osmose Productions avec un nouveau disque baptisé Diabolical Death Mass. Tracklist :
1. Sanguinis Altare (intro) [0:39]
2. Diabolical Death Mass [3:19]
3. Into the Fire [2:29]
4. Crossing the Styx [3:20]
5. Black Spells & Unclean Spirits [3:43]
6. (Fear the) Revenge of the Ripper [3:50]
7. By Satan Enslaved [3:52]
8. Vicious and Wild [3:08]
9. The Witch Spell [2:44]
10. Those of the Devil Born [2:48]
11. Enforcer of Evil [3:55]
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|DUIR (Atmospheric Folk/Black Metal, Italie) sortira son nouvel opus Catarsi le 29 juin sur AOP Records. Tracklist :
1. Manifesto [10:02]
2. Di nessuno [6:54]
3. Impeto (feat. L.G. of Ellende) [7:59]
4. Della note [4:38]
5. Del giorno [7:20]
6. Oltre l'alba [9:40]
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|PIG'S BLOOD (Death/Black, USA) a dévoilé le morceau "Standing in Depravity" qui ouvre son nouvel album Destroying the Spirit à venir le 24 avril chez Dark Descent Records. Tracklist :
1. Standing in Depravity
2. Destroying the Spirit
3. Tartarean Infection
4. Power to Stop It
5. Rabid Dogs
6. Satanic Hammer of Justice
7. Aftermath
8. Commitment to Death
9. Ravenous Hellslaught
10. Strikeforce of Isolate Will
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|TOMBAL (Death Metal, Italie) a signé sur Blood Harvest Records pour la sortie le 12 juin de son premier EP Grave of the Damned. Tracklist :
1. Cryptic Invocations (Intro)
2. Grave of the Damned
3. Cemeterial Death Worship
4. Funebral Furnace
5. Cathedrals of Rot
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|MYLINGAR (Death/Black, Suède) sort aujourd'hui son nouveau disque Út via Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :
1. Megi
2. blóð
3. mitt
4. rækta
5. jarðveginn
6. af
7. neðan
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|AGGRESSION (Thrash Metal, Canada) retourne avec Xtreem Music pour la sortie de ses deux prochains albums dont le premier s'intitule Furious Unveiling of Diabolical Forces et qui sortira cet automne. Le groupe rééditera également ses deux premiers opus.
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|CIRCLE OF BLOOD (Death Metal, Australie) a sorti le mois dernier son premier full-length In Praise Of Darkness sur Grindhead Records. Tracklist :
1. Casca
2. Immolation
3. Legions Rise
4. Tentacular Invasion
5. Bastard Child Of A Coward God
6. Dethronement
7. Defiler
8. Devouring The Sleeping Entombed
9. Grant Me Strength
10. The God Hand
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|FROZEN SOUL (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album intitulé No Place Of Warmth prévu pour le 8 mai via Century Media. "Deathweaver" s'écoute ici :
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|Intitulé The Nocturnes Of Iswylm, le nouvel album de STORMKEEP (Black Metal, USA) sortira le 12 juin sur Vesperian. Après un premier extrait dévoilé il y a déjà quelques jours, voici aujourd'hui le tracklisting ainsi que l'artwork signé des mains de l'artiste Simon Bisley :
01. The Taste Of Immortal Blood
02. The Black Dragons Of Iswylm
03. Saccharine Subjugation
04. Imperious Sanguine Eroticism
05. Echoes In The Vasts Of Sequestration
06. Carnal Tapestries Of Nailtorn Flesh
07. Ballad Of A Fallen Star
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|Les Sud-Américains de ROTTEN TOMB (Death Metal, Chili) seront de retour le 6 juin prochain via Nuclear Winter Records avec un nouvel album intitulé Vestiges Of Tortured Souls. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Mortified" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Horror Manifestations
02. Condemned Reality
03. Lost Memories
04. Waiting, Dying
05. Mortified
06. Mind Of Chaos
07. Here Lies Death
08. Ancestral Perservation
09. Human Pyre
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|DESECRESY (Death Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album intitulé le 21 mai prochain sur Xtreem Music. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Crypthymn" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Gorge Of The Dead (YouTube)
02. It Appears In A Dream
03. By The Slowing Vortex Of Time
04. Crypthymn
05. Ancient Timbre Of Demise
06. Rotting Ghouls
07. Summoned With Necrolunar Telepathy
08. Vanishing Existence
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|TOMBAL (Death Metal, Italie) sortira le 12 juin prochain son premier EP Intitulé Grave Of The Damned. Celui-ci sortira via Blood Harvest Records et Unholy Domain Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le morceau-titre à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Cryptic Invocations (Intro)
02. Grave Of The Damned
03. Cemeterial Death Worship
04. Funebral Furnace
05. Cathedrals Of Rot
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1 COMMENTAIRE(S)
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Très bonne nouvelle le retour de ROTTEN TOMB, l'extrait est vraiment pas mal en plus !
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1 COMMENTAIRE(S)
17/04/2026 10:31