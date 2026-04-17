Intitulé The Nocturnes Of Iswylm, le nouvel album de STORMKEEP (Black Metal, USA) sortira le 12 juin sur Vesperian. Après un premier extrait dévoilé il y a déjà quelques jours, voici aujourd'hui le tracklisting ainsi que l'artwork signé des mains de l'artiste Simon Bisley :
01. The Taste Of Immortal Blood
02. The Black Dragons Of Iswylm
03. Saccharine Subjugation
04. Imperious Sanguine Eroticism
05. Echoes In The Vasts Of Sequestration
06. Carnal Tapestries Of Nailtorn Flesh
07. Ballad Of A Fallen Star
Les Sud-Américains de ROTTEN TOMB (Death Metal, Chili) seront de retour le 6 juin prochain via Nuclear Winter Records avec un nouvel album intitulé Vestiges Of Tortured Souls. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Mortified" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Horror Manifestations
02. Condemned Reality
03. Lost Memories
04. Waiting, Dying
05. Mortified
06. Mind Of Chaos
07. Here Lies Death
08. Ancestral Perservation
09. Human Pyre
DESECRESY (Death Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album intitulé le 21 mai prochain sur Xtreem Music. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Crypthymn" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Gorge Of The Dead (YouTube)
02. It Appears In A Dream
03. By The Slowing Vortex Of Time
04. Crypthymn
05. Ancient Timbre Of Demise
06. Rotting Ghouls
07. Summoned With Necrolunar Telepathy
08. Vanishing Existence
TOMBAL (Death Metal, Italie) sortira le 12 juin prochain son premier EP Intitulé Grave Of The Damned. Celui-ci sortira via Blood Harvest Records et Unholy Domain Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le morceau-titre à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Cryptic Invocations (Intro)
02. Grave Of The Damned
03. Cemeterial Death Worship
04. Funebral Furnace
05. Cathedrals Of Rot
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sosthène
Par AxGxB
Par Sosthène
Par Samfisher
Par Ikea
Par Ikea
Par DeathDeath
Par AxGxB
Par gulo gulo
Par Ikea
Par BBB
Par Jean-Clint
Par Jean-Clint
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sakrifiss