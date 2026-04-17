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LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Pilori
 Pilori - Sans adieu (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 17 Avril 2026
 Les news du 17 Avril 2026 -... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Vomitory
 Vomitory - In Death Throes (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Interview de TOWERING pour l'album "The Oblation Of Man"
 Interview de TOWERING pour ... (I)
Par Sosthène		   
Nine Inch Nails
 Nine Inch Nails - Broken (EP) (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Towering
 Towering - The Oblation Of Man (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Immolation
 Immolation - Descent (C)
Par Samfisher		   
Ascend
 Ascend - Ample Fire Within (C)
Par Ikea		   
Bitter Branches
 Bitter Branches - Let's Giv... (C)
Par Ikea		   
Tanork
 Tanork - Diskar (C)
Par DeathDeath		   
Iniquity
 Iniquity - Serenadium (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Bong-Ra
 Bong-Ra - Esoterik (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Bong-Ra
 Bong-Ra - Black Noise (C)
Par Ikea		   
Malum
 Malum - From The Voids (C)
Par BBB		   
Ailurophobia
Ailurophobia - Contemplati... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Witch's Hollow Festival
 Witch's Hollow Festival - B... (R)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Interview de Gorgoyl pour la sortie de leur premier album "Stone Guardian"
 Interview de Gorgoyl pour l... (I)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Tarask
 Tarask - Sitra Ahra (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   

Les news du 17 Avril 2026

News
Les news du 17 Avril 2026 Numen - Bewitched - Duir - Pig's Blood - Tombal - Mylingar - Aggression - Circle Of Blood - Frozen Soul - Stormkeep - Rotten Tomb - Desecresy - Tombal
»
(Lien direct)
NUMEN (Euskadi Black Metal, Espagne) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son album Erre qui sortira le 12 juin via Les Acteurs de l'Ombre. "Hustasuna: Oroitzapen Galduen Putzu" s'écoute ici :

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(Lien direct)
BEWITCHED (Black/Thrash, Suède) sera de retour le 24 avril via Osmose Productions avec un nouveau disque baptisé Diabolical Death Mass. Tracklist :

1. Sanguinis Altare (intro) [0:39]
2. Diabolical Death Mass [3:19]
3. Into the Fire [2:29]
4. Crossing the Styx [3:20]
5. Black Spells & Unclean Spirits [3:43]
6. (Fear the) Revenge of the Ripper [3:50]
7. By Satan Enslaved [3:52]
8. Vicious and Wild [3:08]
9. The Witch Spell [2:44]
10. Those of the Devil Born [2:48]
11. Enforcer of Evil [3:55]

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(Lien direct)
DUIR (Atmospheric Folk/Black Metal, Italie) sortira son nouvel opus Catarsi le 29 juin sur AOP Records. Tracklist :

1. Manifesto [10:02]
2. Di nessuno [6:54]
3. Impeto (feat. L.G. of Ellende) [7:59]
4. Della note [4:38]
5. Del giorno [7:20]
6. Oltre l'alba [9:40]

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(Lien direct)
PIG'S BLOOD (Death/Black, USA) a dévoilé le morceau "Standing in Depravity" qui ouvre son nouvel album Destroying the Spirit à venir le 24 avril chez Dark Descent Records. Tracklist :

1. Standing in Depravity
2. Destroying the Spirit
3. Tartarean Infection
4. Power to Stop It
5. Rabid Dogs
6. Satanic Hammer of Justice
7. Aftermath
8. Commitment to Death
9. Ravenous Hellslaught
10. Strikeforce of Isolate Will

»
(Lien direct)
TOMBAL (Death Metal, Italie) a signé sur Blood Harvest Records pour la sortie le 12 juin de son premier EP Grave of the Damned. Tracklist :

1. Cryptic Invocations (Intro)
2. Grave of the Damned
3. Cemeterial Death Worship
4. Funebral Furnace
5. Cathedrals of Rot

»
(Lien direct)
MYLINGAR (Death/Black, Suède) sort aujourd'hui son nouveau disque Út via Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :

1. Megi
2. blóð
3. mitt
4. rækta
5. jarðveginn
6. af
7. neðan

»
(Lien direct)
AGGRESSION (Thrash Metal, Canada) retourne avec Xtreem Music pour la sortie de ses deux prochains albums dont le premier s'intitule Furious Unveiling of Diabolical Forces et qui sortira cet automne. Le groupe rééditera également ses deux premiers opus.

»
(Lien direct)
CIRCLE OF BLOOD (Death Metal, Australie) a sorti le mois dernier son premier full-length In Praise Of Darkness sur Grindhead Records. Tracklist :

1. Casca
2. Immolation
3. Legions Rise
4. Tentacular Invasion
5. Bastard Child Of A Coward God
6. Dethronement
7. Defiler
8. Devouring The Sleeping Entombed
9. Grant Me Strength
10. The God Hand

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(Lien direct)
FROZEN SOUL (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album intitulé No Place Of Warmth prévu pour le 8 mai via Century Media. "Deathweaver" s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé The Nocturnes Of Iswylm, le nouvel album de STORMKEEP (Black Metal, USA) sortira le 12 juin sur Vesperian. Après un premier extrait dévoilé il y a déjà quelques jours, voici aujourd'hui le tracklisting ainsi que l'artwork signé des mains de l'artiste Simon Bisley :

01. The Taste Of Immortal Blood
02. The Black Dragons Of Iswylm
03. Saccharine Subjugation
04. Imperious Sanguine Eroticism
05. Echoes In The Vasts Of Sequestration
06. Carnal Tapestries Of Nailtorn Flesh
07. Ballad Of A Fallen Star

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(Lien direct)
Les Sud-Américains de ROTTEN TOMB (Death Metal, Chili) seront de retour le 6 juin prochain via Nuclear Winter Records avec un nouvel album intitulé Vestiges Of Tortured Souls. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Mortified" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Horror Manifestations
02. Condemned Reality
03. Lost Memories
04. Waiting, Dying
05. Mortified
06. Mind Of Chaos
07. Here Lies Death
08. Ancestral Perservation
09. Human Pyre

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(Lien direct)
DESECRESY (Death Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album intitulé le 21 mai prochain sur Xtreem Music. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Crypthymn" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Gorge Of The Dead (YouTube)
02. It Appears In A Dream
03. By The Slowing Vortex Of Time
04. Crypthymn
05. Ancient Timbre Of Demise
06. Rotting Ghouls
07. Summoned With Necrolunar Telepathy
08. Vanishing Existence

»
(Lien direct)
TOMBAL (Death Metal, Italie) sortira le 12 juin prochain son premier EP Intitulé Grave Of The Damned. Celui-ci sortira via Blood Harvest Records et Unholy Domain Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le morceau-titre à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Cryptic Invocations (Intro)
02. Grave Of The Damned
03. Cemeterial Death Worship
04. Funebral Furnace
05. Cathedrals Of Rot
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser + AxGxB
17 Avril 2026

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Jean-Clint citer
Jean-Clint
17/04/2026 10:31
Très bonne nouvelle le retour de ROTTEN TOMB, l'extrait est vraiment pas mal en plus ! Sourire

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ARTICLES DU JOUR
Pilori
 Pilori
Sans adieu
2026 - Terrain Vague Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Bewitched
 Bewitched
Thrash Metal - 1995 - Suède		   
Desecresy
 Desecresy
Death Metal - 2009 - Finlande		   
Frozen Soul
 Frozen Soul
Death Metal - 2018 - Etats-Unis		   
Mylingar
 Mylingar
2015 - Suède		   
Numen
 Numen
Euskadi Black Metal - 1997 - Espagne		   
Pig's Blood
 Pig's Blood   
Rotten Tomb
 Rotten Tomb
Death Metal - 2016 - Chili		   
Stormkeep
 Stormkeep
Black Metal - 2017 - Etats-Unis		   
Tombal
 Tombal
2025 - Italie		   
Pilori
Sans adieu
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Vomitory
In Death Throes
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Nine Inch Nails
Broken (EP)
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Interview de TOWERING pour l'album "The Oblation Of Man"
Lire l'interview
Ape Unit
Sticks
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Immolation
Descent
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Towering
The Oblation Of Man
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La photo mystère du 15 Avril 2026
Jouer à la Photo mystère
Ascend
Ample Fire Within
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Bitter Branches
Let's Give The Land Back To...
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Malum
From The Voids
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Speed
All My Angels (EP)
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Unearthly Rites
Tortural Symphony Of The Flesh
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Bong-Ra
Esoterik
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Interview de Gorgoyl pour la sortie de leur premier album "Stone Guardian"
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Gorgoyl
Stone Guardian
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Iniquity
Serenadium
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Witch's Hollow Festival
Belenos + Borgne + Ernte + ...
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Ailurophobia
Contemplation of a Declinin...
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Ildfar
Der ligger et land
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Tanork
Diskar
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Skeletal Spectre
Keeping The Cauldron Warm
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Paradox
Heresy
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Cruel Force
Haneda
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Black Noise
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Mizery
Mizery (EP)
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Forlorn Citadel
An Oath Undone
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Interview de DAMNATIO AD BESTIAS pour l'album "Martyr Incipit"
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SZMRDT
Best Of (Démo)
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Vörnir
Av Hädanfärd Krönt
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