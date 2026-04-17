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(Lien direct) The Nocturnes Of Iswylm, le nouvel album de STORMKEEP (Black Metal, USA) sortira le 12 juin sur Vesperian. Après un premier extrait dévoilé il y a déjà quelques jours, voici aujourd'hui le tracklisting ainsi que l'artwork signé des mains de l'artiste Simon Bisley :



01. The Taste Of Immortal Blood

02. The Black Dragons Of Iswylm

03. Saccharine Subjugation

04. Imperious Sanguine Eroticism

05. Echoes In The Vasts Of Sequestration

06. Carnal Tapestries Of Nailtorn Flesh

07. Ballad Of A Fallen Star



