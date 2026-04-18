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 Vomitory - In Death Throes (C)
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Interview de TOWERING pour l'album "The Oblation Of Man"
 Interview de TOWERING pour ... (I)
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Nine Inch Nails
 Nine Inch Nails - Broken (EP) (C)
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Towering
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Interview de Gorgoyl pour la sortie de leur premier album "Stone Guardian"
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Les news du 18 Avril 2026

News
Les news du 18 Avril 2026 Kerzenlicht - Kirous - Gravery - Lividus - Vaeovon - Drouth - Cumbeast - Doodswens
»
(Lien direct)
KERZENLICHT (Black Metal, Finlande) et KIROUS (Black Metal, Finlande) ont sorti un split via Signal Rex. Tracklist :

1. KERZENLICHT - As the Snow Falls…
2. KERZENLICHT - Key to the Dark Fortress
3. KERZENLICHT - Surrender to My Will
4. KERZENLICHT - Kahlittu Ikuisuuteen
5. KIROUS - Suomailta
6. KIROUS - Kivikätky
7. KIROUS - Kansa

»
(Lien direct)
GRAVERY (Deathcore, Italie) sortira son nouvel EP Purified in Blood le 15 mai sur Upstate Records et Blood Blast Distribution. Tracklist :

1) Icon of Sin
2) Purified in Blood
3) Fragments of Life
4) An Ode to Death

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(Lien direct)
LIVIDUS (Progressive Melodic Death/Thrash, USA) a sorti hier son premier longue-durée Scarabaeus sur Nameless Grave Records. Tracklist :

01. Scarabaeus
02. Jettatori
03. Amphisbaena
04. Viaticum
05. The Empty Circle
06. They Blew the Flies from Their Lips Before They Spoke
07. Sealing the Wound
08. Make No Mark
09. Sulphur
10. The Aftermath of the Flood
11. A Reminder Of

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VAEOVON (Black/Death, Nouvelle-Zélande) offre en écoute à cette adresse l'écoute intégrale de son premier long-format Spiritual Nullification qui sort le 20 avril chez Gutter Prince Cabal. Tracklist :

01. I, Vaeovon
02. Mantra Vitalis
03. Dreaming of a Stygian Night
04. Plague Reverence
05. Death Proclamation
06. The Moment the Veil Tore (Interlude)
07. Infernal Servitude
08. Depths of Nullius
09. Shadow Dissolution
10. Spiritual Nullifcation (Outro)

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(Lien direct)
DROUTH (Black/Death, USA) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le titre "The Outer Church" extrait du split avec Nixil, Toward Dead Temples, prévu le 24 avril en autoproduction. Tracklist :

1. Never Rise Again [Nixil]
2. Bloody Footprints on the Path of Bones [Nixil]
3. I Am Not Here [Nixil]
4. Cathartes Aura [Drouth]
5. The Outer Church [Drouth]

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(Lien direct)
CUMBEAST (Brutal Death, Finlande) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Spermafrost" qui clôt son dernier opus Fairytales of Filth paru en mai 2025 via Morbid Generation Records.

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(Lien direct)
DOODSWENS (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) a sorti hier son nouvel album éponyme sur Svart Records. Tracklist :

1. Driven by Death
2. Verrot
3. The Black Flame
4. These Wounds Never Healed
5. She Carries the Curse
6. Devils Stone
7. Vlaamse vloek
Thrasho Keyser
18 Avril 2026

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Crème Flesh
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2026 - Comatose Music		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Cumbeast
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Sans adieu
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Vomitory
In Death Throes
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Broken (EP)
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Interview de TOWERING pour l'album "The Oblation Of Man"
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Sticks
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Immolation
Descent
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The Oblation Of Man
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La photo mystère du 15 Avril 2026
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Malum
From The Voids
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All My Angels (EP)
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Tortural Symphony Of The Flesh
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Bong-Ra
Esoterik
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Interview de Gorgoyl pour la sortie de leur premier album "Stone Guardian"
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Gorgoyl
Stone Guardian
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Iniquity
Serenadium
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Belenos + Borgne + Ernte + ...
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Contemplation of a Declinin...
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Ildfar
Der ligger et land
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Diskar
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Keeping The Cauldron Warm
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Interview de DAMNATIO AD BESTIAS pour l'album "Martyr Incipit"
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Best Of (Démo)
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