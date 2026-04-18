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(Lien direct) LIVIDUS (Progressive Melodic Death/Thrash, USA) a sorti hier son premier longue-durée Scarabaeus sur Nameless Grave Records. Tracklist :



01. Scarabaeus

02. Jettatori

03. Amphisbaena

04. Viaticum

05. The Empty Circle

06. They Blew the Flies from Their Lips Before They Spoke

07. Sealing the Wound

08. Make No Mark

09. Sulphur

10. The Aftermath of the Flood

11. A Reminder Of



<a href="https://lividus.bandcamp.com/album/scarabaeus-2">Scarabaeus de Lividus</a>