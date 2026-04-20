WITCHING HOUR (Blackened Heavy/Speed, Allemagne) a mis en ligne le morceau "A Night Under a Crimson Moon's Lament" extrait de son nouvel album Descending... Where Time Has Ceased to Exist à venir le 22 mai chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Descending... [2:31]
2. Where Time Has Ceased To Exist [7:16]
3. Profane Resurrection Of A Presumed Dead [6:14]
4. The Graves Yearn For The Dead [7:05]
5. A Night Under A Crimson Moon's Lament [8:35]
6. ...And Then Came The Flames [11:25]
OCCULT MASTER (Heavy/Doom, Finlande) sortira son premier long-format éponyme le 14 août sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :
1. Just Another Nail in the Failier's Coffin
2. Island of Leper
3. Heavy Metal Madness
4. Lucifer's Henchman
5. Ground of the Damned
6. Who Is Our Enemy
7. Sorry Soul
8. Soothing Swamp
9. Gnarly Geezer
CARNATION (Death Metal, Belgique) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Symphony In Flesh qui sortira le 16 octobre prochain en autoproduction. "Kingdom Of Dreams" se découvre ici :
Par AxGxB
Par Keyser
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par Ikea
Par Sosthène
Par Niktareum
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sosthène
Par AxGxB
Par Sosthène
Par Samfisher
Par Ikea
Par Ikea
Par DeathDeath
Par AxGxB
Par gulo gulo
Par Ikea