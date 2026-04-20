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LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Nostromo
 Nostromo - Argue (C)
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Pilori
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Les news du 17 Avril 2026
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Vomitory
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Les news du 20 Avril 2026

News
Les news du 20 Avril 2026 Witching Hour - BalashToth - Chullachaqui - Occult Master - Carnation
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(Lien direct)
WITCHING HOUR (Blackened Heavy/Speed, Allemagne) a mis en ligne le morceau "A Night Under a Crimson Moon's Lament" extrait de son nouvel album Descending... Where Time Has Ceased to Exist à venir le 22 mai chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Descending... [2:31]
2. Where Time Has Ceased To Exist [7:16]
3. Profane Resurrection Of A Presumed Dead [6:14]
4. The Graves Yearn For The Dead [7:05]
5. A Night Under A Crimson Moon's Lament [8:35]
6. ...And Then Came The Flames [11:25]

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(Lien direct)
BALASHTOTH (Death/Thrash, Irlande) sortira son premier full-length Equation II - The Antithesis of Life and Free Will le 12 juin via Pest Records. Tracklist :

1. +Fear + Despair
2. +Self-Worth ÷ Mockery
3. x Guilt
4. Love = Lies
5. Life = Death
6. Self = Dark Side
7. n = y (instrumental)
8. ÷ Misunderstanding
9. x Judgement

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CHULLACHAQUI (Sludge/Post-Metal, Angleterre) sortira son premier longue-durée Epiphanic Perdition le 5 juin en autoproduction. Tracklist :

1. Yakruna
2. Futility I: Unstoppable Force
3. Futility II: Immovable Object
4. Futility III: Death Becomes You
5. The Serpent
6. Oblivion [2023 Version]

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(Lien direct)
OCCULT MASTER (Heavy/Doom, Finlande) sortira son premier long-format éponyme le 14 août sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :

1. Just Another Nail in the Failier's Coffin
2. Island of Leper
3. Heavy Metal Madness
4. Lucifer's Henchman
5. Ground of the Damned
6. Who Is Our Enemy
7. Sorry Soul
8. Soothing Swamp
9. Gnarly Geezer

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(Lien direct)
CARNATION (Death Metal, Belgique) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Symphony In Flesh qui sortira le 16 octobre prochain en autoproduction. "Kingdom Of Dreams" se découvre ici :
Thrasho Keyser + Jean-Clint
20 Avril 2026

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ARTICLES DU JOUR
Hellfuck
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2026 - Godz Ov War Productions		   
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GROUPES DU JOUR
Carnation
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Death Metal - 2013 - Belgique		   
Witching Hour
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Impermanent
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Hellfuck
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Winter Rites Of The Mountain Land
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Loss
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Argue
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Sans adieu
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Vomitory
In Death Throes
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Nine Inch Nails
Broken (EP)
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Interview de TOWERING pour l'album "The Oblation Of Man"
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Ape Unit
Sticks
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Descent
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The Oblation Of Man
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La photo mystère du 15 Avril 2026
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Interview de Gorgoyl pour la sortie de leur premier album "Stone Guardian"
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Stone Guardian
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Iniquity
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Belenos + Borgne + Ernte + ...
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Contemplation of a Declinin...
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Der ligger et land
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