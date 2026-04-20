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(Lien direct) WITCHING HOUR (Blackened Heavy/Speed, Allemagne) a mis en ligne le morceau "A Night Under a Crimson Moon's Lament" extrait de son nouvel album Descending... Where Time Has Ceased to Exist à venir le 22 mai chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :



1. Descending... [2:31]

2. Where Time Has Ceased To Exist [7:16]

3. Profane Resurrection Of A Presumed Dead [6:14]

4. The Graves Yearn For The Dead [7:05]

5. A Night Under A Crimson Moon's Lament [8:35]

6. ...And Then Came The Flames [11:25]



