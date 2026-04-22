|
Les news du 22 Avril 2026
News
Les news du 22 Avril 2026 Monolord - Lixiviat Festival 4 - Neolith - Galvanist - H. Mortiz - Thrownness - Hrob - Fyrdsman - Rise of Kronos - Blood Countess - Nocturnal Departure - Devorzhum
|»
|MONOLORD (Stoner / Doom, Suède) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Neverending qui sortira le 29 mai via Relapse Records. "Ooozing Wound" est à découvrir ci-dessous :
|
|»
|NEOLITH (Death/Black, Pologne) sortira son nouveau disque Inbir le 12 septembre via Deformeathing Production. Tracklist :
1. Inbir
2. Ashur Has Given Me a Brother
3. The Dawn Is Waking
4. Modlitwa na marny czas
5. Of All the Gods
6. Ouroboros
7. The Four Etemmū of Kurnugi
8. Morte
|
|»
|GALVANIST (Experimental Doom/Death, USA) sortira son nouvel opus The Silence Between Stars le 27 mai sur ATMF. Tracklist :
1. Bornless
2. Atrophy
3. Dreich
4. Hauntology
5. Spiorad
|
|»
|H. MORTIZ (Thrash Metal, Chili) vient de sortir son premier EP Fantasma chez Nube Negra Prods. Tracklist :
1. A toda velocidad
2. La mosca
3. La tóxica
4. Peor versión
|
|»
|THROWNNESS (Atmospheric Sludge/Post-Metal, Portugal) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Coil Wielder" issu de son prochain EP Marrow Part II: A Fire Through The Ether prévu le 4 mai via Raging Planet.
|
|»
|HROB (Death/Doom, Slovaquie) a dévoilé son premier long-format Brána Chladu en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 27 avril sur Memento Mori (CD) et Night Terror Records (LP & K7). Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. Chrám Prázdnoty
3. Tiene Stromov
4. Genocída Snov
5. Medzihra
6. Zotročený Oheň
7. Brána Chladu
|
|»
|Le one-man band FYRDSMAN (Black Metal, Angleterre) sortira son nouvel album The Free Man le 1er mai en indépendant. Tracklist :
1. The Green Men
2. Sacred Water
3. Dispossession
4. The Forger
5. Wither
6. Exile
7. Uhtceare
8. The Free Man
|
|»
|RISE OF KRONOS (Olympic Death Metal, Allemagne) vient de sortir son nouveau disque Slaves Of Time en autoproduction. Tracklist :
01 Heresy
02 Conception Of Humanity
03 Escalate The Rot
04 Slaves Of Time
05 Custodians Of Reality
06 Lit The Sky
07 Black Breath
08 Into The Ashes
09 Poison Of The Gods
10 Chords Of Dismemberment
11 The Liberation
12 Phantom Eternity
|
|»
|BLOOD COUNTESS (Black Metal, Angleterre) offre son nouvel opus Imperatrix Sanguinis en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie le 24 avril chez Dominance of Darkness Records. Tracklist :
1. Chains of Misdeed
2. Sadistic Marchioness
3. A Humiliating Plea for the Glorification of Erotic Suffering
4. The Scavenger's Daughter
5. Shackles of Sin
6. Purge of Trencin
7. Schadenfreude
8. Anna Nádasdy
|
|»
|NOCTURNAL DEPARTURE (Black Metal, Canada) a mis en ligne le morceau "Altars of Evocation" extrait de son nouvel album Spiritual Cessation à venir le 8 mai via Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :
1. Spiritual Cessation
2. Chthonic Upheaval
3. Altars of Evocation
4. Malefic Requiem
5. Deathcraft Majesty
6. Vanity in Bloodshed
7. Torch of Dedication
8. Mental Abyss
|
|»
|DEVORZHUM (Black Metal, Pologne) vient de sortir son nouvel EP O królestwie, którego nigdy nie było sur Via Nocturna. Tracklist :
01. Initium Belli
02. Czarne Ptaki Października
03. Czas Rozpaczy
04. Czas Zemsty
05. Płacz królestwa, którego nigdy nie było
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
GROUPES DU JOUR
|
|Monolord
Stoner / Doom - 2013 - Suède
|
|
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par Keyser
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par Ikea
Par Sosthène
Par Niktareum
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sosthène
Par AxGxB
Par Sosthène
Par Samfisher
Par Ikea
Par Ikea
Par DeathDeath
Par AxGxB